If you want to choose the perfect learning institute that will arouse your interest in learning, you must check on a few things. A serene environment, location, performance, and professional teachers are some things to consider. For prospective students searching for the best, Mfantsiman Senior High School should be on top of your list.

Mfantsiman Senior High School logo. Photo: @tv3_ghana

Source: UGC

Is Mfantsiman an A school? Yes, it is an A school and one of the best girl’s schools in Ghana. It was established in 1960 by the first president of the first republic of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The institution takes pride in being one of the best in both academic and co-curricular activities.

About Mfantsiman Senior High School

Mfantsiman Senior High School is a girls-only second-cycle institute in Saltpond, Central Region of Ghana. Who built Mfantsiman School? Kwame Nkrumah founded it in 1960. He was a globally recognized Ghanaian politician, political theorist, and revolutionist.

Initially, it was established under Saltpond Girl's Secondary School. However, when the District of Saltpond became the District of Mfantsiman, the institution’s name was also changed. Kwame Nkrumah selected a group of renowned personalities to choose the most suitable site for the institution.

The first batch of the institution was 70 girls chosen from the Common Entrance Examination. Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School was founded under the following motto, vision, and mission statements:

Motto : Obra Nye Woarbo (Life is what you make it)

: (Life is what you make it) Vision: To be the preferred school that provides education to all girls at the second cycle level to enable them to acquire skills that will assist them in developing their potential.

To be the preferred school that provides education to all girls at the second cycle level to enable them to acquire skills that will assist them in developing their potential. Mission: The school is charged with the responsibility of implementing the second cycle aspects of the goals of the Ministry of Education in order to achieve high-quality secondary education and training relevant to the manpower needs of the country and make it accessible to all girls at the senior high school level.

Mfantsiman Senior High School location and admission

Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School is located in Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana. It admits new learners in September each year. Students are admitted through a computerized system to ensure fairness, according to Ghana Education Service.

This system works based on the student's entry exam results, commonly known as the (BECE), held at the junior high school level. Upon admission, learners are given the institution’s official prospectus.

Mfantsiman Senior High School category

What category is Mfantsiman Girls Senior? The learning institute is a Category A Girls' school in Ghana. What are Category A schools in Ghana? These institutions have the highest grades, adequate facilities, and the best academic achievement.

Mfantsiman Senior High School curriculum

The institution offers several programs; general arts, general science, business, Agricultural science, visual arts, and home economics. Mfantsiman Senior High School courses and the subject combinations are as follows:

General Science

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics (Elective)

Biology

Geography

Agricultural Science

General Agriculture

Animal Husbandry/Crop Husbandry

Physics

Chemistry

ICT

Mathematics (Elective)

General Arts

French

Fante

Geography

Christian Religious Studies

History

Economics

Government

Mathematics

Literature

ICT

Mathematics (Elective)

Business

Business Management

Costing

French

Mathematics

Accounting

Typing

Office Practices

Economics

Literature in English

ICT

Home Economics

Management in Living

Foods and Nutrition

Clothing and Textiles

Economics

General Knowledge in Art

French

Chemistry

ICT

Visual Arts

General Knowledge in Art

Leatherworks

Graphic Design

Textiles

Ceramics

Economics

Literature in English

Mathematics (Elective)

French

Chemistry

ICT

Apart from academics, the institution offers a wide array of extra-curricular activities, including:

Games and sports

Church organizations - Catholic Students Union, National Union of Presbyterian Students, and Ghana Methodist Students Union)

Clubs - Family Life Education Club, Ghana United Nations Students Association, Ghana Red Cross Society, Wildlife Club, Girls Guide Students and Youth Travel Organisation, Writers Drama and Debaters Club and Parliamentary Club.

Police Cadet Corps

Mfantsiman Senior High School uniform

The school uniform colours are mauve and white. The institution badge has the following:

Claw of an eagle

Straw basket

A woman sitting on an elephant

An eagle

Mfantsiman Senior High School gate also bears the institution's uniform colours and a badge drawing.

Mfantsiman Senior High School fees

The school's fee structure is not readily available for public viewing. Therefore, if you want to know more about the amounts payable, contact the institution using their contact details. Also, you can schedule a visit to the institution to get more information.

Mfantsiman Senior High School contacts

You can contact the institution for any inquiries using the following contact details:

Postal address: PO Box SP14 Saltpond

PO Box SP14 Saltpond Email address: mgssinfo@gmail.com

mgssinfo@gmail.com Phone number 1 : +233 20 955 4881

: +233 20 955 4881 Phone number 2 : +233 55 624 1100

: +233 55 624 1100 Phone number 3: +233 033 219 2017

Senior High School students are always hoping to join the best institutions. Similarly, their parents also look forward to seeing their kids enrol in the best institutions. Mfantsiman Senior High School is one the best girls’ institutions in Ghana hence the number one favourite among prospective students and their parents.

