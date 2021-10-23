The characters on Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power are like an onion, they've got layers. The villains are sympathetic, and the heroes make awful choices. And then there's Entrapta, who might well be one of the most Chaotic Neutral characters ever seen on modern television.

Entrapa from She-Ra: Princess of Power. Photo: @DreamWorksSheRa

Entrapta is the princess of Dryl. She is one of the Non-Elemental Princesses and a rebellion member throughout seasons one to three. She is known for her technology and positive comments. Unfortunately, the team's bold nature caused her to turn to the Horde, but she reunited with the Rebellion in Season Five, recognizing the consequences of her actions.

She-Ra Entrapta appearance

Is Entrapta autistic? Yes, she was written as autistic. She is a short girl with purple hair and magenta eyes. She wears a white grease-stained shirt with dark purple sleeves. The shoulders and a window at the front are cut out. She also wears a pair of dark purple overalls with the top half hanging around her waist.

Entrapta She Ra has two long ponytails of curled hair that reach the ground. They seem to change length at times. She also wears pink gloves and a welder's mask with glowing red eyes. During her time on Beast Island, she got a dirtier look over her clothes and hair. Is Entrapa asexual? No, she is bisexual, as seen in the intense attraction between her and Hordak.

Princess Entrapta powers and abilities

Entrapta original has different powers and abilities. One of her abilities is being an expert engineer. She has an impressive technical mind. She is incredibly adept at creating brand new technology.

Her powers are prehensile hair. She can manipulate and use it as if it was another appendage. However, it is not clear where she derives her energy from. It is believed that it's likely some form of technological modifications on her body.

Entrapta plot

In the past, she was seen to have robotic parents. For some time, the only things she had were kitchen staff working in the castle. Here are the plot summaries for the other season.

Season one

Entrapta is first introduced in System Failure episode where she is the leading expert on technology who has discovered a disk that turns robots. After being rescued, she agrees to build weapons for the resistance. She is seen attending Princess Frosta's Princess Prom.

Later, she is seen assisting the Princess Alliance in rescuing Glimmer and Bow. Though the mission is successful, Entrapta gets distracted by a robot and a door shuts behind her and fire flares out of it, implying she is dead. How did Entrapta die? She did not die as it's later proven to be untrue when Catra finds her.

Entrapta then joins the Horde after Catra persuades her. The other princesses left her behind on purpose, and she helps Catra hack the Black Garnet to power it up. She also talks about how the First One's tech runs "right through the core of Etheria".

Here she seems to be talking about the Heart of Etheria Project. Finally, after freezing the whispering woods she leads to the Battle of Bright Moon, Hordak recognizes Entrapta's work and approves her plans.

Season two

Entrapta quickly becomes friends with Catra and even more so with Hordak. Entrapta becomes a favourite of Hordak's, loving the opportunity to apply her skills while the others love the technology she produces for them.

She makes several specialized robots with First One's technology and accompanies Catra into the northern to acquire more technology for further experimentation. When she learns of Hordak's portal experiment, she says what good it could do, but Hordak says she is thinking too small. It was then that he reveals that there were other worlds besides Etheria.

Season three

In the first episode, Entrapta receives the same transmission that Bow received but can only translate the word portal. She tells Hordak about the transmission location, and he sent Catra there to find the First One's tech.

While helping Hordak build a portal, she discovers that his armour is ineffective and in pain. So she creates a new exoskeletal armour for him that supports his alien body and is considerably more effective.

He reveals his past to her, and they become genuine friends rather than simple lab partners. At the thought of him leaving, Entrapta wants to go slow about building the portal so they can have more time together. However, the key they need to complete is brought by Catra, forcing them to continue.

Entrapta then continues to help with the portal until Adora tells her to check into anomalies. Entrapta finds some that would ultimately break space-time should the portal be opened. She recognizes the dangers of the experiment and that they should not follow through with their plans to open the portal.

Catra, however, arrives and demands it be opened, despite Entrapta describing the risks. Catra requires it to be made no matter what, and Entrapta hotly refuses, saying that Hordak would understand.

She turns to tell him but is electrocuted from behind by Catra and passes out. Catra then orders Entrapta to be taken to Beast Island and lies to Hordak, saying that Entrapta was the one that let the princesses into the Fright Zone. This deeply hurts Hordak.

Season four

At the beginning of the season, Entrapta is on Beast Island and is still alive. Although she was sent there as a punishment, she enjoys it because of all the new technology and information she has acquired. Bow then mentions that he thought she was still with Hordak, and Entrapta is visibly saddened when hearing his name but hides her emotions behind her mask.

She proceeds to take the rescue party to the First One's temple, where she set up shop. It was revealed that Beast Island is where the First Ones hid their secrets, and Entrapta tells her friends about the Heart of Etheria Project. When Adora, Bow, Swift Wind and Micah try to escape the island, she protests.

She wants to stay on Beast Island because she feels she doesn't fit in anywhere and that no one understands her, and that Beast Island is where she belongs. As she says this, mysterious vines begin to cover her body, clearly in some trance.

She feels that everyone she knows or starts to see as a friend abandons her. For instance, Adora, whom she still believes left her at the Fright Zone after their rescue mission. In her mind, she had a similar situation with Catra and even Hordak. However, the offer of studying a First One's ship convinces her to return and then she turns to Bow and tells him that she is happy that they're friends.

After returning to Bright Moon, Adora orders Bow, Swift Wind and Entrapta to go to The Fright Zone, but they were stopped because Swift Wind felt the adverse effects of the Heart and collapsed.

When Etheria is brought out of Despondos to its original dimension, she and Bow are awestruck by seeing stars for the first time. Unfortunately, Entrapta is not seen with Bow when he tries to rescue Queen Glimmer.

Season five

Entrapta plays a significant role in Season Five and is forced to come to terms with her priorities. When accused of caring about nothing but technology and not appreciating her friends.

She admits she has poor people skills but thought that people would like her better if she proved what she could do with technology. After a successful mission with the other princesses, she is effectively forgiven and able to feel accepted.

Entrapta is sent on the rescue mission to space with Adora and Bow. Here, her technological assets are tested due to several encounters with clones, ship failures, and other correlated events.

On the mission, she mistakes a random Galactic Horde clone, or Wrong Hordak, for Hordak, leading him to be stunned by Bow, which ultimately rewired him. She insists they keep him around, as he is harmless now that he has been separated from the hive mind.

Throughout the season, she teaches him about mundane things outside of his knowledge, such as facial expressions and hand gestures.

When sent to find a way to disable the chips, Entrapta explains to Swift Wind that she wants to help her friends. Reflecting on the encounter from earlier in the season where she struggled with such a priority. She runs into Hordak, relieved to see that despite Horde Prime reconditioning him, he remembers her.

However, their reunion is cut short when Swift Wind comes in to protect her, thinking she is in danger. She leaves, despite being visibly saddened by being separated from him once more. While leaving she reminds Hordak, who wishes his memories of her would leave him, that his imperfections are beautiful and leave him stunned, just as he was the first time she told him.

In the attempt to infiltrate the system, she is captured by Horde Prime, but luckily Bow can finish her work and rapidly disables the chips. Horde Prime then orders Hordak to kill her, but he turns on Horde Prime, stating he was more than what Horde Prime created him to be and even made a friend, Entrapta.

Horde Prime then possesses Hordak's body and takes Entrapta as a hostage to the battlefield. Is Entrapta in love with Hordak? Yes, she is. At the end of the season, Entrapta is shown to be happily reunited with Hordak, where it's heavily implied that Hordak and Entrapa form a romantic relationship soon afterwards.

Entrapta voice actor

Christine Elizabeth Woods has voiced the character. She is an American actress famously known for her role in the HBO series, Hello Ladies. Previously, she starred FBI Special Agent Janis Hawk in the ABC series, Flashforward. Some of her other notable films include:

The Haunting of Marsten Manor

Sveener and the Shmiel

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Imaginary Order

Mike Birbiglia's Secret Public Journal

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Entrapta from She-Ra: Princess of Power is incredibly hyperactive, cheerful, intelligent, bubbly, and cute. She is shown to be rather lonely and can be highly heartbroken. All the traits have played a considerable role in the portrayal of her role in the series.

