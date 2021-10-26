X Men Evolution: history, plot outline, list of characters, and how to watch

The X-Men: Evolution series is a different interpretation of the comic heroes of the 90s, especially the heroes in the X-Men Animated Series. The series has an excellent storyline from the first season to the end as it tries to merge the backgrounds of all the characters and how they develop, and the challenges they face. Although you cannot compare it to the original series, X Men Evolution has its allure.

X Men Evolution cast. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

X Men Evolution is an animated television series that talks about the superhero team called X-Men. It is about a group of teenagers coping with the pressures of high school and having strange and mostly dangerous superpowers.

The teenagers find themselves in a world that fears and hates them. But since they have superpowers, they must decide whether to use them to do good or evil. However, as more people discover their superhuman powers, good and evil become a norm, thus forcing a battle between the two sides.

History and plot outline

What is the history of the X-Men: Evolution series? X-Men: Evolution was a WB cartoon that gained popularity in the early 2000s. The series was an adaptation of the fictional team of superheroes appearing in The X-Men comic book series of 1963. But unlike the book, X-Men: Evolution created original plots and character designs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For example, in the book series, the Nightcrawler has lots of faith in God because of his Catholic roots and even converts others to his cause. But in X-Men Evolution, the producers toned down the aspect of Nightcrawler’s faith, even becoming non-existent. Interestingly, the television show had an enormous impact on Marvel Comics than even the 90s comic.

Is X-Men: Evolution a prequel? X-Men: Evolution is a TV series written as a prequel and reboot recounting the early years of the X-Men team. The characters are teenagers and not adults. Thus, the story tells of how they became a fierce unit. Also, the show explores the backgrounds of the characters and the beginning of their team dynamics.

Where can I watch X-Men Evolution?

X-Men Evolution is available online on several streaming channels. You can stream it on Disney Plus, buy it on Google Play for $1.99, Vudu for $1.99, Amazon Prime for $1.99, or stream it on Apple TV+.

What happened to X-Men: Evolution? X-Men: Evolution ran on Kids’ WB from 4 November 2000 to 25 October 2003. But after four seasons and a total of 52 episodes, becoming the third longest-running Marvel Comics animated series. Although the fifth season was to air the following year, Marvel Comics decided to end the show.

Why did X-Men: Evolution get cancelled? It is unknown why producers of the X Men animated series cancelled the show. However, some fans speculated that the series did not get cancelled, but the storyline ended. But Boyd Kirkland, the series producer, thought of ending X-Men: Evolution because of a conflict between financing partner and management.

Characters in X Men Evolution

The X-Men: Evolution TV series had a diverse cast that played complex characters. Most of the main characters were teenagers trying to figure out their powers and what they could do with them. But the show also had other veteran characters from the 1990s series, such as Professor Xavier, Wolverine, and Storm, who taught the young team. Here are the X Men Evolution characters and the actors that voiced them.

1. Scott Summers / Cyclops

Scott Summers. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Cyclops is a mutant born with superhuman powers and the founding member of the X-Men and considered the team’s field leader. Cyclops has powerful eyes that emit beams of energy. He must wear unique eyewear to control the beams. His ambition is to fight for peace and equality between humans and mutants.

In X-Men: Evolution, Kirby Morrow voiced Scott Summers or Cyclops in 51 episodes. Kirby has also done voice acting in other animated shows, including Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation as Michelangelo and Ultimate Wolverine vs Hulk as Tony Stark.

2. Jean Grey

Jean Grey. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Jean Grey is a mutant born with telekinetic and telepathic powers. She gained her powers after seeing a car hitting her childhood friend. Jean Grey is also a cheerful, slightly tomboyish football player and short-tempered, besides having superhuman powers.

In X-Men: Evolution, Jean Grey appears in 50 episodes voiced by Venus Terzo. Terzo is a Canadian actress who has voiced many roles in animated shows. She has voiced Blackarachnia in Beast Wars: Transformers and Talia Gladys in Gundam Seed Destiny.

3. Professor Charles Xavier

Professor Charles Xavier. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, is the founder and leader of the X-Men and a member of the mutants. Professor Xavier has superpowers like other characters, including telepathy and reading and controlling other people’s minds.

Professor X is voiced by David Kaye in X-Men: Evolution. David Kaye primarily works as a voice actor. One of his most notable roles is voicing Megatron in the Transformer series Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon, and Cybertron.

4. Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler

Kurt Wagner. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Kurt Wagner, or Nightcrawler, is a mutant who possesses superhuman agility, sticky hands and feet, and telepathy. He is one of the main characters in X-Men: Evolution, voiced by Brad Swaile. In this version, Nightcrawler is younger and a student at the Xavier Institute and Mystique’s son.

Brad Swaile primarily works as a voice actor. Some of his roles include playing Light Yagami in Death Note and Rock in Black Lagoon. Swaile also voiced Nightcrawler in 47 episodes.

5. Kitty Pryde / Shadowcat

Kitty Pryde. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Kitty Pryde or Shadowcat is the youngest of the X-Men known for her phasing abilities. She can make things around her intangible and can disrupt electrical fields. Shadowcat has a romantic interest in Lance Alvers and is a close friend to Rogue and Spyke.

In X-Men: Evolution, Shadowcat is voiced by Maggie Blue O'Hara. Maggie works as a voice actress and has voiced for Madison Taylor in Cardcaptors and Dear Daniel in The Adventures of Hello Kitty & Friends.

6. Logan / Wolverine

Logan. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Logan, popularly known as Wolverine, is a mutant who possesses animal-keen senses and has enhanced physical abilities. Also, Wolverine has a powerful regenerative ability that makes him heal faster after an injury. However, he has a mysterious past but provides the X-Men with training to prepare them for battle.

Logan is voiced by Scott McNeil in X-Men: Evolution. McNeil has also provided voice acting to many animated shows, including Dragon Ball Z and Beast Wars: Transformers.

7. Rogue

Rogue. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Rogue is a mutant known for her superhuman powers of absorbing and removing memories, superpowers, and physical strength for anybody she touches. However, she is a rebellious and profoundly insecure teenager. Her powers make her reclusive and cynical, and she gets consumed by the need for intimacy.

Meghan Black voiced Rogue in 36 episodes of X-Men: Evolution. The actress has appeared in Carrie (2002) and Elf (2003). She also played the Pregnant Girl in Jeremiah (2002).

8. Ororo Munroe / Storm

Ororo Munroe. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Ororo Munroe or Storm is a mutant known for her ability to control the weather and atmosphere. Storm is a teacher at Xavier Institute, the aunt of young Spyke or Evan Daniels, and the keeper of the X-Mansion's greenhouse.

Kirsten Williamson voiced Storm in X-Men: Evolution. The actress has also appeared in several films and television shows, including RV, Jeremiah, Da Vinci’s Inquest and Da Vinci’s City Hall.

9. Evan Daniels / Spyke

Evan Daniels. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Evan Daniels or Spyke is a high school student with mutant abilities and the nephew of Ororo Munroe or Storm. He can project spikes out of his body to any target. Spike is a rebel in X-Men: Evolution. He is hot-headed, lacks respect for authority, and is stubborn.

Spyke was voice by Neil Dennis in X-Men: Evolution. Dennis has also appeared in other animated shows, including RoboCop: Alpha Commando and playing Rya'c in Stargate SG-1. He also reprised the role of Spyke in Wolverine and The X-Men.

10. Hank McCoy / Beast

Hank McCoy. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Hank McCoy or Beast is a founding member of the X-Men and a mutant who possesses ape-like superhuman physical strength. He also has agility, oversized hands and feet and is one of the most brilliant mutants. Beast appears from the second season of X-Men: Evolution as a chemistry and gym teacher voiced by Michael Kopsa.

Michael Kopsa is a voice, film and TV actor known for voicing Char Aznable in Mobile Suit Gundam. He has also appeared in Iron Man: Armored Adventures and Barbie in Princess Power.

11. Mystique

Mystique. Photo: @XMenEvoShow

Source: Twitter

Mystique is a mutant known as a shapeshifter who can precisely mimic any person’s voice and appearance. Despite her powers, Mystique X-Men Evolution has a superiority complex and holds grudges against others in her way.

Colleen Wheeler voiced Mystique in 20 episodes. Wheeler is an actress and producer who has appeared in Attic Trunk and Tully.

X Men Evolution is a TV series that ran on Kids’ WB for four seasons, from 2000 t0 2003. The series was a prequel and reboot recounting the early years of the X-Men team, the challenges they faced, and how they became an elite force. Initially, producers had planned to go for five seasons. However, Marvel Comics cancelled the show before producing it for budgeting reasons.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece on Laws of Love telenovela cast full names and photos. Laws of Love is a Mexican legal drama soap opera. The telenovela revolves around the lives and work of several lawyers who work at a prestigious law firm. The cast list for this soap opera is incredibly star studded, which means that fans all over the world want to know the Laws of Love cast real names.

Laws of Love soap cast list is littered with talented faces, and this makes the soap opera a joy to watch. The show has become an international hit and has a lot of die-hard fans everywhere. This list will help those fans everywhere to know more about their favourite actors and actresses and even find more of their works.

Source: Yen.com.gh