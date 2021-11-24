Dead Island 2 release date: When is the role-playing game coming out?
Zombie games often catch a lot of heat because of their similar settings and tones. They range from survival simulation to Lovecraftian co-op period pieces, and if you like, you can even take a shambling detour through tower defence and post-apocalypse parkour. However, for horror video-games lovers, the Dead Island 2 release date is what's been lingering in their minds.
Dead Island 2 is an action-RPG survival-horror video game. It was developed by a German developer under the name Yager Development and published by Deep Silver. The video game is a sequel to the 2011's famous and well-received Dead Island. In addition, it was the second instalment in the video-gaming series.
Dead Island 2 release date
Will Dead Island 2 ever be released? Yes, it will. Initially, the game was supposed to be released in 2015. So what happened to Dead Island 2? Since 2015, the release of the video game has been continuously postponed.
The makers have been laying low for the past year due to the recent job posting, but the game's development continues. So even with the ongoing information and rumours, it is hard to speculate anything about the specific release date.
Was Dead Island 2 cancelled?
No, it wasn't. Most fans believed that the game sequel had been cancelled due to the makers' lack of information revelation. However, the good news is that the sequel, which was first announced in 2014, has not been cancelled!
So, what does Dead Island definitive edition include? The package is made up of the following:
- The original Dead Island
- Sequel Dead Island: Riptide
- 16-bit retro sidescroller Dead Island: Retro Revenge
Dead Island 2 full cast and crew
Here is a list of all the people behind the success of the video game.
Director
- Bernd Diemer
Writing credits
- Allan Stellakis
Cast
- Mick Wingert as Max (voice)
- Phillip E. Walker as Zombie
- Luke Stevenson as Zombies
- Liza Mircheva as Mocap actor
- Ethan Korver as Felix
- Joanne McCallin as Roxanne - Mocap actor
Produced by
- Michael Kempson as the producer
- Jan-Eric Lauble as the producer
- Carsten Lindner as the producer
Music by
- Wilbert Roget II
Art department
- Rohit Kapoor as the 3D Artist
- Daniel Nordlander as the game designer
- Manu Pratap as the assistant art director
- Greg Staples as the principal concept artist
Sound department
- Dustin Burford as the dialogue recordist
- Gregory Hainer as the dialogue editor
Visual effects by
- Alex Stratulat as the lead character artist: Axis Animation
Animation department
- Fridtjof Kühn as the technical animator
- Chris Singer as the animator
Music department
- Ben Sumner as the music supervisor: trailer music
Additional crew
- Dan Banefelt as the senior technical designer
- Chris Faiella as the additional voice director: Yager Development
Dead Island 2 plot summary
The main storyline of the game is set several months after the events of Dead Island. This was when the United States military had placed California under a complete quarantine restricted zone because of a new zombie outbreak.
The game features a world that is not only new but also massive. While the first game was set in on a fictional island off the Papua New Guinea coast, Dead Island 2 take place in Los Angeles, San Francisco and an undisclosed 3rd location in California.
In addition, the game boasts different mechanics than those in Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide. The second season of Dead Island is set to be more brutal as it features some of the deadliest yet more fragile zombies.
Dead Island 2 trailer
A trailer had been released by the officials back in 2014 when the sequel was announced. Ever since then, there has not been any new trailer launch for Dead Island 2. However, there have been many fans who made trailer edits so far, justifying how enthusiastic fans are for the next game.
Dead Island 2 Vs Dying Light 2
Is Dying Light Dead Island 2? No, it is not. Even though Dying Light 2 and Dead Island 2 might appear to bear similar origins, the two games are different in a few crucial aspects. However, the main difference lies in the parkour elements.
For Dying Light, the producer promised to double the number of parkour moves available for the players. On the other hand, Dead Island 2 doesn't seem to have any parkour elements. Instead, it is primarily focused on guns.
In addition to having gameplay differences, Dead Island 2 and Dying Light 2 have drastically different settings. Dying Light 2 is set in the fictional European city Villedor, while Dead Island 2 is dropping the island setting of previous entries and will be set in California.
Above is everything you need to know about Dead Island 2 release date. With the information video-game, lovers can look forward to enjoying the gaming. The games' zombies are terrifying, funny, and intelligent, eventually leading to brilliant game mechanics.
