When will Persona 6 come out? Release date, trailer, story, female protagonist

Persona is a popular franchise with several video game series in the role-playing genre. However, the most recent numbered series, Persona 5, is considered by many gaming fans to be one of the best Japanese Role Play Games (JRPGs) of the decade. It features over 100 hours of gameplay and more adventure and action than any other previous series. But when is Persona 6 video game coming out?

Persona 5 gamers can attest to the extraordinary and memorable experience the game offers. It is thus not surprising that many fans are looking forward to a Persona 6 game, which will provide an even better experience. So what do the developers have in store for the fans?

Is Persona 6 coming out any time soon?

Yes, fans can expect another sequel to one of the best RPG games of all time. Atlus, the game developers, announced that a new game was in the works when series five was launched in 2017.

However, in a recent interview with Dengeki PlayStation, the company reiterated their plans for new numbered series games in the future, meaning that Persona 6 is still planned.

However, Atlas has not yet announced the Persona 6 release date. So far, the only development on their end was the release of Persona 5: Royal, an improved version of Persona 5 for the PlayStation platform.

In 2020, the developers also released Persona 5: Strikers, a continuation of the series five games, which follows the Joker persona and other characters investigating mysterious happenings in Japan.

In the previous releases, it took about five years between Persona 4 and Persona 5. Going by this estimation, fans can expect the Persona 6 to be released sometime around 2022 – 5 years after the series 5.

Persona 6 trailer release

Atlus has not released a trailer for the Persona 6 game. This is because the game is yet to be announced officially, and the trailer usually comes after an official announcement. As of now, the expected date for trailers and teasers is around the end of 2021.

What will the Persona 6 story include?

Persona 6 story is expected to be deeper than even Persona 5, which says a lot given that the game had nearly 100 hours of gameplay. Following the massive success of Persona 5, Atlus has been under a lot of pressure to produce a next segment that surpasses the current instalment and the fans expectations.

As a result, the company went on a hiring spree once they announced that the new game was in the pipeline to make the next release more extensive and better. As of now, there hasn't been much mention of what fans can expect in the next release. However, you can probably speculate on some of the series six storylines going by the previous releases.

Firstly, the game is likely to be set in Japan. Also, the main characters will likely be high school students who split their time between socializing and dealing with supernatural occurrences.

Another thing the fans are likely to see is the central concept on which the game is based. The previous releases (Persona 4 and 5) dealt with "truth" and "rebellion", respectively. Persona 6 is likely to choose another concept to focus on. Some fans have suggested that the theme could be based on dreams.

Given that Atlus wants Persona 6 to be better than every other Persona game, massive changes could take the game in a completely new direction. For example, there have been rumours amongst some fans of an international setting – instead of Japan. In addition, other changes could affect the game concept and characters.

However, fans will have to wait to see what Atlus has in store until an announcement is made and video teasers are released. But going by Persona 5 and their desire to surpass the experience is likely to be memorable.

Will Persona 6 have a female protagonist?

One of the things fans are looking forward to in the new release is the identity of the Persona 6 protagonist. There have been several speculations on whether the main character will be male or female.

So far, Atlus has not made significant headway where female characters are concerned. The only huge milestone was the Persona 3: Portable and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, in which they introduced the option of a female main character. However, since then, the protagonists have been male, with silent and mysterious personalities.

For a while now, Atlus has been looking to improve the female characters to attract more female games. However, adding a female protagonist would be a vast change and offer a fresh perspective.

Several gamers (both male and female) are excited about the possibility of a female protagonist in the next release. However, until Atlus releases spoilers, fans won’t know for sure the gender identity of the next protagonist.

Will Persona be released on PlayStation?

Persona games have been exclusive on PlayStation. However, going by recent developments, this may change in the next major release. Recently, Atlus conducted a survey asking fans if they would like the game to be released on other platforms. Several fans support the idea, which means there could be a multiplatform release for Persona 6.

Persona 5 was a massive game that gave RPG fans a memorable experience. Unfortunately, it also set the bar high for the Persona 6 release. Currently, it has been five years and counting, and fans feel that they have waited long enough. And going by what Atlus has promised, the wait will be more than worth it, with series six expected to surpass Persona 5 by far.

