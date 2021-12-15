Horror movies 2022: 27 of the best upcoming horror movies and their trailers

Even the most well-shot horror movies with fascinating concepts need to have a scare factor. While some people love jump scares and others want more atmosphere, one thing is for sure, a horror movie that isn't terrifying will be a dull experience. Thankfully, the upcoming horror movies 2022 have figured out how to scare audiences.

Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are the best ways to describe horror movies. However, there are many chilling horror movies planned to come your way within the next few years for those who fancy such.

Whether it's the return of popular franchises with Scream and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.

Horror movies 2022

Even though horror movies are scary; many people are fascinated by the fake blood stories. What new scary movies are coming out in 2022? Here is a list of the top 27 of the best upcoming horror movies in 2022 and their trailers

1. Scream 5

Release Date : 14th January 2022

: 14th January 2022 Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Format: Theatrical

What scary movies are coming out in 2021 2022? Scream is one of the scariest movies coming out in 2021/2022. After a series of heinous crimes in her home town, a woman comes back in a bid to search for the individuals behind the acts of violence.

2. Morbius

Release Date : 21st January 2022

: 21st January 2022 Director : Daniel Espinosa

: Daniel Espinosa Format: Theatrical

The horror film is based on the Spider-man villain Morbius with the talented Jared Leto playing the titular character.

3. Doctor Strange 2

Release Date : 25th March 2022

: 25th March 2022 Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi Format: Theatrical

Dr Stephen's study is interrupted when an old friend who turned into an enemy tries to eliminate all the sorcerers on Earth. This forces Dr Strange to unleash an unspeakable horror.

4. Jurassic World: Dominion

Release Date: 10th June 2022

10th June 2022 Director: Colin Trevorrow

Colin Trevorrow Format: Theatrical

This is one of the horror movies to look out for in 2022. It follows a couple that convinces Dr Grant to go on a holiday. But, unfortunately, their landing startles the new inhabitants of the island.

5. Bride of Frankenstein

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Bill Condon

Bill Condon Format: Theatrical

The horror film is a continuation of Universal’s Dark Universe. It was initially put on hold indefinitely but appeared to be going ahead with a different production team. Javier Bardem set to star as Frankenstein’s monster.

6. Firestarter

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Keith Thomas

Keith Thomas Format: Unknown

Charlie McGee inherited pyrokinetic abilities from her parent. Now the government attempts to catch young Charlie to use her tremendous fire-starting abilities as a weapon.

7. The Crooked Man

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Unknown

Unknown Format: Theatrical

Few details are known about this spinoff of The Conjuring 2. The project was put on hold favouring another Conjuring spinoff: The Nun. However, this may well see a release in 2021 or beyond.

8. Terrifier 2

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Damien Leone

Damien Leone Format: Theatrical

Art returns to Miles County. He targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night after being revived by a mysterious force.

9. Ghosts

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: Osgood Perkins

Osgood Perkins Format: Theatrical

This is one of the scary movies adapted from the 2015 book about a family torn apart when their 15-year-old daughter exhibits signs of acute schizophrenia.

10. Nightmare on Elm Street

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: TBD

TBD Format: Theatrical

This is rumoured to be a remake of the 1984 film and the 2010 reboot. However, it is one of the best 2022 horror movies from the trailer.

11. Adrift

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky Format: Unknown

The story is set in the dead calm of the open sea, where a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but soon he discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a “Ghost Ship.”

12. Anaconda

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director : TBD

: TBD Format: Unknown

This is a remake of the 1997 action-horror film about a team of documentary filmmakers searching the Amazon for a massive, deadly snake.

13. Cobweb

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: Samuel Bodin

Samuel Bodin Format: Unknown

A boy who hears voices in his head decides to unleash them on his abusive parents making Cobweb one of the best upcoming horror movies.

14. Don’t Worry Darling

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Format: Theatrical

The movie revolves around a 1950s housewife living in a utopian experimental community with her husband. She starts to suspect that his flashy company is concealing frightening secrets.

15. Dust

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Karrie Crouse

Karrie Crouse Format: Theatrical

Dust narrates the story of a young mother, tormented by her past and trapped by progressively worst dust storms. She takes extraordinary measures to protect her entire family after the conviction that her family under jeopardy.

16. Hellraiser

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: David Bruckner

David Bruckner Format: VOD

Hellraiser is one of the scary movies in 2022. It follows the story of a deadly monster that has been called from another realm to remake the 1987 horror thriller.

17. Hypnotic

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director : Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote

: Matt Angel, Suzanne Coote Format: Unknown

A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists.

18. Skull

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg Format: Theatrical

Skull is a 2022 science fiction horror movie prequel. It serves as an origin story about the Predator’s first journey to this planet.

19. The Culling

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: David F. Sandberg

David F. Sandberg Format: Unknown

A tormented priest secludes himself in an isolated cabin deep in the woods. He does this to make a final stand against the demon that tormented his family during his childhood.

20. The Twin

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: Taneli Mustonen

Taneli Mustonen Format: Unknown

The culling is one of the best new horror movies in 2022. It follows the story of a mother who must face the unthinkable reality about her surviving twin son.

21. They Hear It

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: Julian Terry

Julian Terry Format: Theatrical

The Hear It is one of the scary movies coming out in 2022. It is about a mysterious noise with dark consequences for those who hear it.

22. The Elevator Game

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Michael Goi

Michael Goi Format: Theatrical

It follows a viral online phenomenon where a ritual is performed in an elevator. The players attempt to travel to another dimension by following a set of rules obtained online. Later, Dale discovers that his sister has disappeared after playing the game. He decides to pursue her even though he has received numerous warnings. Eventually, he finds that the warning was not for a reason.

23. The Lair

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director: Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall Format: Unknown

When Lt. Kate Sinclair of the Royal Air Force is shot down over Afghanistan, she seeks refuge in an abandoned underground bunker. Suddenly, horrific man-made biological weapons, partly human and partly aliens, start awakening.

24. The Cellar

Release Date: (likely 2022)

(likely 2022) Director : Brendan Muldowney

: Brendan Muldowney Format: Unknown

Keira Woods daughter’ inexplicably vanishes in the cellar of their new home. She quickly realizes that their home is under the grip of an ancient and powerful entity. She must confront the entity or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

25. Evil Dead Rise

Release Date : (likely 2022)

: (likely 2022) Director: Lee Cronin

Lee Cronin Format: Theatrical

As the Necronomicon unleashes its horror on a metropolis skyscraper, the dead makes their way back in the form of a female heroine in an urban location. While exploring the dead-infested skyscraper, the heroine intends to save her family.

26. ‘Salem’s Lot

Release Date: 9th September 2022

9th September 2022 Director : Gary Dauberman

: Gary Dauberman Format: Theatrical

When Writer Ben Mears goes back to ‘Salem’s Lot to write a book about a house that has haunted him since childhood, he discovers that vampires have overrun his isolated community. While the vampires continue to claim more victims, Mears persuades a small number of believers to join him in the fight against the undead.

27. The Black Phone

Release Date: 28th January 2022

28th January 2022 Director : Scott Derrickson

: Scott Derrickson Format: Unknown

Finney Shaw is kidnapped by a vicious killer and imprisoned in a soundproof cellar where his shouting is futile. Finney realizes that he can hear the voices of the previous victims of the killers when a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring. They are all dead set on preventing Finney from suffering the same fate as them.

There is a solid lineup of horror movies 2022 confirmed to be available to enter your eyeballs between today, the coming years, and beyond. Luckily, there are tons more horror movies to come that have yet to land on the calendar.

