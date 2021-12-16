Beetlejuice is one of the most iconic scary movies of all time. It follows the story of Betelgeuse, a bio-exorcists who is hired by a deceased couple to scare away a new family from their former home. While it is pretty dark and creepy (originally designed as a horror film), several funny scenes make watching it a memorable experience. But what happened to the Beetlejuice cast and crew?

Beetlejuice was a resounding success after its release, though many people did not believe it during the pre-production phase. As a result, several actors turned down the opportunity to star in the film. Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the actors who turned down the role of Beetlejuice. In addition, Michael Keaton refused to play the role several times before finally agreeing.

Beetlejuice cast and crew

When did Beetlejuice come out? Beetlejuice was released in 1988 and was a hit despite its low budget. It has been 33 years since the film was released. However, it is still one of the most popular scary films, especially around Halloween.

1. Tim Burton

Tim Burton was the director and the brains behind Beetlejuice. After the success of the dark comedy film, he went to develop Beetlejuice animated series, which aired on ABC and Fox. He also acted as the executive producer for the TV show.

After Beetlejuice, Burton career kicked off, and he went to direct and produce several hit films. His most notable works include Batman, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, Mars Attack, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of Apes, Corpse Bride, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and more. Currently, he is working on a dark comedy series, Wednesday, a spinoff of Adams Family TV show, which is set to air on Netflix.

2. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is the actor who played Beetlejuice (Betelgeuse), the titular character of the dark comedy film. He is a trickster who portrays himself as a bio-exorcist who can help to scare away the human family living in the former dead couple's home.

Keaton's career was rising when he was cast to play Beetlejuice. However, the role was pivotal, as it allowed him entry into Hollywood's A list. After the film, he starred in several other movies, such as Batman, Batman Returns, Speechless, First Daughter, Cars, Toy Story 3, Birdman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and more.

Keaton’s most recent project was the 2021 action film, The Protégé. Currently, he is working on two films, Morbius and The Flash, which are set to be released in 2022.

3. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder played the character of Lydia Deetz, the daughter of Charles and Lydia Deetz. She detests her parents and is fascinated with death, which allows her to see ghosts, leading her to befriend the Maitlands – the deceased couple.

Ryder’s performance in Beetlejuice was iconic and captivating, which thrust her into the limelight. After the film, she starred in top movies and TV shows such as Edward Scissorhands, Heather, the Simpsons, the Plot Against America, Mermaids, Girl Interrupted, Star Trek, and more. Currently, she is a lead actor in the Sci-Fi horror TV show Stranger Things.

4. Alec Baldwin

Ever wondered Who plays the dead couple in Beetlejuice? It is none other than Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis. Alec Baldwin plays the role of Adam Maitland, Barbra's husband, who used to own a hardware store. He is polite, quiet, and likes to get along with everyone.

Beetlejuice is one of Baldwin's early projects. Since the film wrapped up, he has gone on to become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. His most notable works include The Hunt for Red October, Road to Manhattan, Thick as Thieves, Madagascar 2, Mission Impossible, Pixie, Chick Fight, and more. Currently, he is working on two projects, The Boss Baby 3 and Supercell, which are set to be released soon.

5. Geena Davis

Geena Davis played the role of Barbra Maitland, Adam's wife. After the couple dies in an accident, she and her husband cannot escape their home and deal with annoying new residents.

Like most of the other cast of Beetlejuice, Geena Davis was an up and coming actress when the film was released. Afterwards, she went on to have a successful career and is on Hollywood's A list. She has featured in several movies and TV shows such as The Accidental Tourist, Thelma & Louise, Me Him Her, Stuart Little franchise, The Geena Davis Show, Commander in Chief.

Davis, who is currently aged 63, has not been as active in her carer since 2004 due to several reasons. However, in recent years, she has made a comeback with appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and GLOW.

6. Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara plays the character of Delia Deetz, wife of Charles Deetz and stepmom to Lydia Deetz. She and her husband took over the former home owned by the Maitlands.

After Beetlejuice, O'Hara starred in the Home Alone franchise and several other films and shows. In addition, she appeared in the film Extinct (voice roles) and TV shows Schitt’s Creek and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Currently, she is working on Argyle, an upcoming spy film currently in filming.

7. Jeffrey Jones

Jeffrey Jones plays the role of Charles Deetz in Beetlejuice. He is a former real estate developer who purchases the Maitlands' home and moves in with his wife and daughter.

Jeffrey Jones was already an established actor when he was cast into Beetlejuice. After the film wrapped, he starred in several movies and TV shows. However, his career declined around 2006 after ending his gig on the TV show Deadwood. He has since tried making a comeback, with his most recent project being the 2018 film, Deadwood: The Movie.

8. Glenn Shadix

Glenn Shadix plays the role of Otho Fenlock in Beetlejuice, a friend of Delia Deetz. He knows interior design and claims to have studied chemistry. He also claims to have worked as a hair analyst and a paranormal researcher.

After Beetlejuice, Shadix enjoyed a massively successful career, with roles in several films and TV shows. His most notable projects include Heathers, Sleepwalkers, Love Affair, The Empty Mirror, Planet Ape, and Teen Titans. Unfortunately, the Beetlejuice actor died in 2010 after an accident in his home.

9. Sylvia Sydney

Sylvia Sydney plays Juno, a caseworker for dead souls. She is in charge of Maitlands, who request her help getting rid of the Deetz's from their former home. Beetlejuice was her former assistant before he went on his own as a freelancer.

Sylvia Sydney was one of the most top talents of the Beetlejuice cast and crew. She had been acting since the 1920s, with several appearances on stage, big-screen roles, and TV shows. After the dark comedy film, she appeared in a few films and shows, such as Mars Attack, Used People, and Fantasy Island. Sadly, the actress died in 1999 after losing a battle with cancer.

10. Dick Cavett

Dick Cavett plays the role of Bernard in Beetlejuice. He is a minor character – Delia's agent and one of the dinner guests possessed by the Maitlands'. He is shown to be displeased by Delia, as he has been losing money due to her sculpting work.

Acting mainly was a side gig for Dick Cavett. After finishing up with Beetlejuice, the actor hosted The Dick Cavett Show. He now lives in Connecticut with his wife and is currently trending on YouTube for uploading some of his earlier works on the streaming service.

Beetlejuice was released more than three decades ago, but it has yet to lose its touch. Its funny lines, crazy costumes, and memorable performances have turned it into a must-watch scary film, whether during Halloween or all year-round. Since the film wrapped up, Beetlejuice cast and crew have moved on to other projects.

