Virgin River season 4 release date, cast, plot, latest developments

Netflix's Virgin River is the equivalent of a warm hug: with small-town trappings reminiscent of Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights and its unforgettable cast of characters. It is the perfect cosy drama to curl up with. Fans agree that the show is popular enough for Netflix to renew Virgin River season 4 quietly.

The first season of Virgin River was aired on December 6th, 2019. In December 2019, the series was renewed for season 2 and was released on December 27th, 2020. Again in December 2020, the series was renewed for the second time for season 3 and was released in July 2021. Finally, the series has been renewed for seasons 4 and 5, and the fans are waiting for it with high hopes.

Background of Virgin river

Virgin River is an American television series brought to life by Robyn Carr’s novel series Virgin River. The show first premiered on Netflix, and the first season was released in December 2019.

The show has released three seasons and is listed in Netflix’s top 10 most viewed series. Season 3 of Virgin River gathered 255,120,000 viewed hours on Netflix after being released in July 2021. It is a highly rated show as it featured in the United States TOP 10 consecutively for over two months. The show was in the first position for two weeks then dropped in rankings over time.

Will there be a season 4 of Virgin River?

It is confirmed that Virgin River will be having a 4th season, and fans are very ready for it. states that Netflix confirmed to USA Today that it would proceed with a new season of Virgin River on September 20th of this year.

The news was confirmed by some of the cast members who were eagerly waiting to share with fans. Martin Henderson is quoted to have said,

Yep. This is happening. Such a relief to finally share this news with all of you who’ve been patiently waiting. Virgin River Season 4 and 5 are in the works thanks to all of you passionate fans….thank you!! so much more drama to come….

Colin Lawrence was also not left behind as he said,

So excited to share with you that our little show has been picked up for two seasons!!!! Thank you all for being the best fans ever!!!!!

What’s exciting about the highly anticipated season 4 of Virgin River is it’s expected to be longer than the previous three seasons.

As Colin shared the news of a new season of the American series, he also mentioned the season would expand its episodes. So instead of the usual ten episodes, viewers should expect 12 in the coming season. Exciting, right?

How many seasons of Virgin River will Netfix release?

As Netflix confirmed the release of season 4, it was also confirmed that there would be a season 5. So this is to say the show is not going anywhere, and there will probably be more seasons in the future.

It is likely so because the novel from which the television series originates has several series. The novels can assist build the plot as the show continues airing.

When is season 4 of Virgin River coming out?

Not to shatter your hopes about the release of season 4 but, the official Virgin River season 4 release date is not yet officially confirmed. However, you shouldn't wait long before season 4 of Virgin River premiers with prospects for the series.

Traditionally, the second and third seasons were released after seven months. The trend will likely remain the same, or if delays occur, it will be released a year from season three’s release date. The show is expected to be on Netflix between the second and third quarters of 2022, i.e., April and July 2022.

Latest developments on season 4 of Virgin River

By now, you can be sure season 4 of Virgin River will be on your screens because production was completed, and the series is in the post-production stage. Production was expected to be complete by November 30th, 2021, and that happened. Supporting this is a video posted on Twitter captioned,

That’s a wrap on #VirginRiver season 4.

Cast member Dominic Dobrzensky shared on social media how he had a good time filming Virgin River season 4 and his love for the show’s crew after receiving a goody bag. The goody bag was a present to all cast members for concluding production of the show’s fourth season, and it came with gifts together with a holiday card.

The Watershed Grill also confirmed filming of Virgin River’s fourth season was underway with an Instagram post. The place serves as Jack’s bar in Virgin River and filming of season 4 took place there between August 17th and 18th.

The new season will also come with two new cast members who will play major supporting roles. Netflix announced in late October 2021 that it regularly features two new characters in the fourth season of the American television series. You'll know more about the characters and roles they will play in the following section.

An official trailer of the season is yet to be released, and speculations are it will be released around the same time Netflix will announce the official Virgin River season 4 release date.

Casts in Virgin River season 4

Virgin River season 4 will feature Mark Ghanimé, who plays Dr Cameron Hayek, starting with the new cast members. He is the season's new physician who's intellectually sharp, has a breathtaking appearance, and a smile that lights up Virgin River and its ladies.

Kai Bradbury will also play Doc’s long-lost grandson, Denny Cutler. His role is one you should look forward to because even though he shows up with intentions of restoring the relationship between him and his grandfather, he comes bearing a secret.

Most of the previous cast members are expected to return in the new season except for Lynda Boyd, who starred as Lilly. After battling pancreatic cancer, the character passed on in season three of Virgin River.

Other expected actors and actresses in season 4 include:

Lynda Boyd as Lily

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel

Martin Henderson as Jack

Daniel Gillies as Mark

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Teryl Rothy as Muriel

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Tim Matheson as Doc

Annette O’Toole as Hope

Zibby Allen as Brie

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

What’s the plot for season 4?

A lot went on in Virgin River season 3 and the cliffhanger at the season finale left viewers with nothing but questions. That's how great the series is. Season 4's synopsis is not out, but it’s predicted to clear out the suspense from the previous season.

Hopefully, the season will unravel whose responsible for Mel’s pregnancy as it’s not clear if it belongs to Jack or Mark, Mel’s dead husband. The show’s showrunner Sue Tenney confirmed that viewers would know whose pregnancy it is at the end of season 4.

Hope is expected to be more present in season 4 as she was barely in during season 3. Unfortunately, it was because of the pandemic and travel restrictions. With things a bit better, she will regularly appear on the show and her condition with her husband, Doc, highlighted.

Brady is in the middle of a crisis after he was arrested in season 3. The gun that shot Jack was found in his possession, and season 4 is expected to answer if he was the one who shot Jack or somebody else. Brady also has Calvin on his back, who wants him to stop hindering the cannabis operation.

Fans of Virgin River should wait for more drama to unfold in season 4 for Brie, Jack with the custody battle with Charmaine, Paige as she is on the run, and Lizzie with having Ricky and Parker hanged on her. There will also be new plot introductions in the seasons that fans like you should be ready for.

Virgin River season 4 is confirmed, and it will air on Netflix around 2022 summer. Production is complete, and the show is currently in the post-production stage. as a fan, you can anticipate a lot in the coming season, including new cast members and an exciting storyline as usual. However, the official release date is not confirmed, and the trailer has not been released.

