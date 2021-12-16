Wednesday Addams: Background and actors who have played the character so far

Wednesday Addams is one of the most adorable yet macabre-liking characters in the history of dark family plots. The character dates back to 1938 and continues to sway in modern comical yet melancholic storylines.

When came on the television screen, viewers who might have naturally liked the cute little girl that played the role were quickly reminded about her dark tendencies. With a liking for giant spiders and an almost unquenchable thirst to rip the heads off her dolls, the adorable little girl reminded parents of what they didn't want their children to be.

Background

Wednesday's character was created in 1938 by American cartoonist Charles Addams who prefers to sign his works as Chas Addams. It is funny how an artist would create one of the darkest family characters in his entire career and choose to give them his family name.

It, however, comes as no surprise because Charles Addams has curious interests of his own. For example, he always wanted to drive his friends home to look for routes passing by a cemetery. Another time, he noted that a fun time to him would mean paying a friendly visit to an asylum full of insane people.

Although Wednesday's character appears in the same demeanour that the cartoonist intended from his first drawing, the name did not surface until the first television version was released in 1964. Before this time, the eldest daughter of the Addams family had only been in prints.

Who is Wednesday Addams?

This character is the eldest daughter in the Addams dynasty. However, while some versions featured her as the elder sister of Pugsley, others portrayed her as Pugsley's younger sister, who is super protective of her even though she always tried to kill him.

She has other siblings named Wednesday Jr., Pubert, and Pugsley Jr. Her parents are Morticia and Gomez Addams, and the family is ridden with dark comedy.

Additionally, has two different days of the week in her name as she has Friday for a middle name. Different versions of her name have popped up in various adaptations worldwide depending on the predominant language in such areas. Below are some versions of her name based on country affiliations:

Mercolodi - Italian

Miércolex Addams - Spanish

Wandinha - Brazilian

Little Wanda - Portuguese

Merlina Addams - Latin America

Why is Wednesday Addams named Wednesday?

The character's name was influenced by a nursery rhyme titled Monday's Child. The poem attempts to decipher what a child will turn out to be in the future from their day of birth. Of all the days of the week, only Wednesday suggested a negative future for the child because "Wednesday's child is full of woe."

The name was befitting for Wednesday's character, which she continues to show to date. The age of the characters that have played Wednesday has changed a couple of times over the years. However, Wednesday Addams' age in her first television appearance in 1964 was six years.

Actors who have played the role

Different versions of the movies have found their ways to the cinema since its inception, and several actors have played Wednesday. Whether as a live version or in the animated series, questions like, "Is Wednesday really an Addams?" are unnecessary because she is the most important member of the Addams family.

Nevertheless, below is a quick look at the actors that have played the character so far.

1. Lisa Loring

The first time audience had a live version of the Addams family character was in 1964, making Lisa Loring the first Wednesday Addams actress. She was six years old at the time, and although the character was meant to exude a foreboding sense, people felt drawn towards are adorable nature.

It is almost 60 years since she played that role and has since mellowed on seeking out acting roles.

2. Christina Ricci

This actress was about 11 years old when she played Wednesday "Friday" Addams in the 1991 movie adaptation of Charles Addams's cartoon character titled The Addams Family. She reprised the role in the 1993 sequel titled Addams Family Values.

More so, she was the first actress to give Wednesday the melancholic, aloof and kooky demeanour that fans have grown to love and despise. Christina is around 41 years old in 2021 and is still rocking the movie industry with her acting skills.

3. Chloë Grace Moretz

This actress voiced Wednesday's character in the animated adaptation of The Addams Family series in 2019. In this franchise of The Addams Family, Wednesday managed to become friends with a girl whose family was in the show business. She helped her new friend overcome some school bullies even though their respective families were at odds.

4. Jenna Ortega

This actress has made news for picking up the role of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming franchise of this macabre family series. The new live-action rendition will show a plot of supernatural mysteries as Wednesday attempts to develop her powers and help her local community.

The new movie is titled Wednesday portrays the star character as someone capable of loving other humans while studying at the Nevermore Academy.

Other actresses who have played this character, as shown in the Wednesday Addams' cartoon drawn by creator and cartoonist Charles Addams, include:

Debi Derryberry

Rachel Potters

Krysta Rodriguez

Laura Lobo

Gloria Aura

Ximena Tercero

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Frankie Lowe

Courtney Wolfson

Nicole Fugere

Cindi Henderson

Jennifer Fogarty

Wednesday Addams' quotes

The eldest daughter of the Addams family is just about the most prominent character in the movie, not just because of her sinister personality. The things she says before, during, and after her somehow cruel actions make her enjoyable. Below are a few quotes excerpted from different Addams franchises:

Your work is puerile and under-dramatized. You lack any sense of structure, character, and the Aristotelian unities.

Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing. [She levels a crossbow.]

This is my costume. I’m a homicidal maniac. They look just like everybody else.

Pugsley, the baby weighs ten pounds, the cannonball weighs twenty pounds. Which will hit the stone first?

Nice knife! Can I play autopsy with it?

Hurrah! Justice is served. Bring forward the evil one.

Woe to the Republic.

I don’t want to be in the pageant.

Wednesday Addams' costume

Throughout the different franchises, Wednesday Addams' dress sense remained intact even as she grew from the kooky little girl to a melancholic and dark teen who fell in love at some point. A regular costume associated with anyone who played Wednesday Addams would be:

Red Nail Polish

Toy Knife

Black Tights

Black Dress with White Collar

Black Stud Earrings

Black Mary Janes

Black Belt with Silver Buckle

Black Dress Barbie Doll

Black Braided Wig

The above would be what to look for if you ever think that the original Wednesday Addams's costume is super cool to be worn to Halloween parties or any costume event for that matter.

Wednesday Addams' character has been around for over eight decades, and she continues to wax stronger in terms of the ranges that allow for the storylines and plots centred around her. Her costume is a regular at Halloween parties, and her personality has been unsurprisingly both been scary and adorable.

