The steamy romance between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne had millions of viewers worldwide hooked when Bridgerton was released. The period drama from creator Shonda Rhimes had the perfect balance between the many elements that create a good show. By now, it is a safe bet that you have watched and rewatched the first season and can't wait for the second one. As you wait for the new season, these 15 shows like Bridgerton have all the elements that make them such great shows to watch.

Bridgerton follows the story of a young woman, Daphne, entering the marriage market in Regency-era England. But, as she begins her search for the perfect husband and true love, her chances are thwarted by Lady Whistledown, a mysterious gossip. Then, just when her prospects are looking bleak, along comes the Duke of Hastings with his charming swagger and lopsided smile.

Hastings, who is not pleased by the eager mothers looking to set him up with their daughters, approaches Daphne Bridgerton with a plan. The two pretend to be in love to make Daphne more desirable to other suitors and Simon less so. The resulting show is full of frothy dialogue and simmering sexual tension, making it a binge-worthy show.

15 shows like Bridgerton

Is Bridgerton the biggest show on Netflix? The series was rated one of Netflix's highest viewed series of all time. Over 82 million households had viewed it barely a month after it was released, showing just how much people liked the show. Getting TV series that will keep you entertained while waiting for the second season isn't easy. Here are some that you could try out.

1. Anne with an E (2017–2019)

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

This show is one of the best series if you are looking for shows similar to Bridgerton. The coming-of-age TV show follows Anne, an orphaned girl with a traumatic past looking to find her way in the world in the 1890s. When elderly brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to adopt her, she brings new life to the town.

2. Outlander (2014 - Present)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

What should I watch if I like Bridgerton? If corsets and puffy shirts are what had you hooked to Bridgerton, then you have to watch Outlander. The historical drama follows a married former military nurse who, in 1945, finds herself transported back in time to 1743. She encounters and falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a dashing highlander.

3. Belgravia (2020 - Present)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

If you are looking for movies like Bridgerton, then Belgravia makes the cut. The two series are even set in the same period. This miniseries dives into the secrets of high society when the Trenchard family is invited to the Duchess of Richmond's ball on the eve of the battle of Waterloo.

4. Gossip Girl (2007 - 2012)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

One of the best parts of Bridgerton is the sex, scandal, and ladder climbing events that happen in the show. A voiceover from the anonymous Lady Whistledown ramps up the drama in the show. This ability to influence the characters' actions is reminiscent of the Nosy Parker of The CW's Gossip Girl. The teen drama is just as juicy as the period drama.

5. Sanditon (2019 - Present)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel is set in the regency area, just like Bridgerton. It is one of the best series like Bridgerton that will have you at the edge of your seat. The British drama TV series follows a young and naïve heroine as she navigates the new seaside resort of Sanditon on the cusp of dramatic change.

6. Harlots (2017 - 2019)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Harlots should be your next watch if you are looking for TV shows like Bridgerton. The series revolves around a brothel owner who is a mother of two daughters. She relocates her brothel to a posh area in London with the hopes of attracting wealthier clientele. The scandals and rivalries that result from this decision are worth watching.

7. The Pursuit of Love (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

The Pursuit of Love is a drama television miniseries based on a 1945 novel by the same name. It is set a century after the period in which Bridgerton is set. However, it is still as enjoyable to watch as the latter. It follows two cousins navigating their lives and friendships despite their wildly different personalities. The show is injected with modern sensibilities.

8. The Cook of Castamar (2021)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

This show is probably the one that is most like Bridgerton. The Cook of Castamar is a Spanish series that is set in 1720 Madrid. It revolves around a duke mourning the loss of his wife and finding solace in the arms of a new cook that works in the palace. The show has a lot less nudity than Bridgerton but is otherwise a great watch.

10. Vanity Fair 020 - Present)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The Great is a must-watch if you are looking for shows like Bridgerton on Hulu. The comedy-drama series is about the rise of Catherine the Great from an outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series focuses on her mission to kill her depraved and dangerous husband. The show's unexpected humour make it a great show if you like period dramas.

10. Vanity Fair (2018)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Vanity Fair is a historical miniseries based on an 1848 novel of the same name. The show follows its leading lady Becky Sharp as she elbows her way to the top. However, her plans get complicated when she meets a boy and falls in love.

11. Dickinson (2019 - 2021)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

What other movies are like Bridgerton? Another TV series that is an excellent alternative to the show is Dickinson. From the era-appropriate clothing to modernity through present-day music, this is a show you do not want to miss out on.

The story is about Emily, who has aspirations to become a famous writer, but her parents prefer she settle down and be a housewife. Does that remind you of anyone?

12. Gentleman Jack (2019 - Present)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Gentleman Jack is a period drama that dives deep into how love looked like in 1800s England. In a string of stirring performances, the TV series tells a story about Anne Lister, an actual historical figure who was a prominent landowner and industrialist. Anne Lister courts her fellow landowner Ann Walker and records their courtship through cryptic messages.

13. Poldark (2015 - 2019)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

If you were into Bridgerton because of the British accents and sweeping romance, you do not want to miss out on this show. Poldark follows the title character's return to Cornwall after the American War of Independence in 1783.

Upon returning, he finds that his father is dead, his estate is in ruins, and his childhood sweetheart is engaged to his cousin Francis. The TV series focuses on him rebuilding his life and finding new love.

14. Emma (2020)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

When director Autumn de Wilde explained why the show's name had a period, he explained that the period was so that one could tell that the show was a period piece. This humour and so much more is prevalent in the TV series. The plot follows a young woman with a knack for meddling in the romantic lives of those around her.

15. The Crown (2016 - Present)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Are you looking for what to watch after Bridgerton? The Crown would be another excellent option for you if you enjoyed Bridgerton's exploration of high society. This TV series tackles royal drama, political scandals, and so much more.

Bridgerton is one of the best cinematic pieces to grace screens in a long time. The series has had millions of people hooked from the gorgeous setting, intricate costumes, classically twisted modern soundtracks, and wildly attractive cast. If you love the show, check out these shows like Bridgerton, which have the same elements.

