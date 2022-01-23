The Cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now: What happened to the stars of the show

It's been over 31 years since the pilot of The Fresh Prince, which aired from 1990 to 1996. The show made Will Smith a household name. It is impressive that the show is still wildly popular today. It is probably famous for its style, the dance moves or the theme song. However, most of the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now are into different engagements since the last episode.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is an American sitcom TV series created by Andy and Susan Borowitz. The series stars Will Smith as Will, a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion.

The cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the notable shows for having a heavy celebrity guest presence with more than forty celebrities’ guest-starring throughout the series. Seasons 1 and 6 had the highest celebrity participation. Where is the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

1. Will Smith - Will

Age: 53 years old (as of 2022)

53 years old (as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Jada Pinkett Smith.

married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Net worth: $350 million

Will Smith played as a teenager who was sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, California, after getting in a fight in his hometown. He is now an executive producer on "Bel-Air." He has also appeared in Bad Boys, Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin, and I Am Legend.

In 2007, he was posited as Hollywood's most powerful actor by Newsweek. Smith also won the Golden Globe for best actor for his starring role in King Richard, following Venus and Serena Williams tennis stars.

Currently, Smith has a YouTube channel to document interviews and adventures, such as bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon. The channel has more than 9 million subscribers.

2. Alfonso Ribeiro - Carlton Banks

Age: 50 years old ( as of 2022)

50 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Angela Ribiero.

married to Angela Ribiero. Net worth: $7 million

Carlton Banks was Will Smith's preppy and conservative cousin in the show. After leaving The Fresh Prince, Ribeiro won Dancing With the Stars in 2014 alongside Witney Carson.

What is Carlton Banks doing now? Alfonso currently hosts America's Funniest Home Videos. In addition, he has hosted both iterations of Catch 21, Spell-Mageddon and Dance 360 for several years.

3. Karyn Parsons - Hilary Banks

Age: 55 years old ( as of 2022)

55 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Alexandre Rockwell

married to Alexandre Rockwell Net worth: $2 million

Hillary presented the oldest child of the Banks family. She was a spoiled and snobbish child but had a good heart. After the end of The Fresh Prince show, Parsons founded Sweet Blackberry. This organisation produces children's films about the influential Black figures in history.

In addition, Parsons is an author. She wrote her first novel, How High the Moon, in 2019. The novel was aimed at middle scholars, with the story being inspired by her mother's real-life experience.

4. Tatyana Ali - Ashley Banks

Age: 42 years old ( as of 2022)

42 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Dr Vaughn Rasberry,

married to Dr Vaughn Rasberry, Net worth: $6 million

Ashley portrayed the youngest Banks daughter who always looked up to her cousin, Will Smith. After The Fresh Prince, Ali joined Harvard University, where she graduated in 2002.

Tatyana Ali starred in several Hallmark films and took a role in The Young and the Restless. Her most recent Hallmark films appearance include Christmas Everlasting, Jingle Belle, and Christmas Hotel.

5. Joseph Marcell – Geoffrey

Age: 73 years old ( as of 2022)

73 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Joyce T. Walsh

married to Joyce T. Walsh Net worth: $2.5 million

In The Fresh Prince, Geoffrey was Banks' sarcastic butler. He often cleaned up the mess left from Will's hijinks, but sometimes with the involvement of other Banks'.

After the show's end, Marcell went back to his native London. However, he continued to have a career in theatre. Marcell currently serves on the board of the Globe Theatre. Marcell starred in King Lear as King Lear at the Globe Theatre in 2014 and Much Ado About Nothing in 2012.

6. Janet Hubert - Aunt Vivian (Viv)

Age: 65 years old ( as of 2022)

65 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Larry Kraft

married to Larry Kraft Net worth: $500,000

Janet starred as Will's Aunt Vivian (or Viv) until she left the show after its third season. Unfortunately, she did not get to the show's end as she was fired due to a pregnancy that violated her contract.

The has appeared in various sitcoms and soap operas through the years. They include The Bernie Mac Show, Friends, One Life to Live, and currently on General Hospital, where she has had recurring roles.

7. Daphne Maxwell Reid - Aunt Vivian

Age: 73 years old ( as of 2022)

73 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Tim Reid

married to Tim Reid Net worth: $2 million

Daphne took over the role of Aunt Vivian after Janet was fired. She started starring in the show's fourth season. Before joining The Fresh Prince show, she was famous for her role on Hill Street Blues.

Reid later appeared in Harriet, the biopic about Harriet Tubman, as Miz Lucy. Currently, she is a photographer, and she published a photography book called Doors in 2012.

8. Ross Bagley - Nicky Banks

Age : 33 years old ( as of 2022)

: 33 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: Single, but a father to a son

Single, but a father to a son Net worth: $500,000

Ross Bagley was the adorable son of Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian in The Fresh Prince. He starred in the show from 1994 until the final season.

After the show, Ross was still young and continued his education. In 1996 he starred in Independence Day film, alongside Will Smith. Nicky from Fresh Prince now works as a realtor in Los Angeles. In addition, Nicky Fresh Prince shares real estate tips on his Facebook page.

9. Jeffrey A. Townes (aka DJ Jazzy Jeff)- Jazz

Age: 56 years old ( as of 2022)

56 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: married to Lynnette Townes

married to Lynnette Townes Net worth: $8.5 million

Jazz was Will's friend who always made trouble in the Banks' home. One of the most memorable parts of Fresh Prince for Jazz is when Uncle Phil physically threw him out of the house. Smith and Jeff did not stop collaborating after the end of The Fresh Prince.

Jeffrey Townes still performs as DJ Jazzy Jeff. He hosted a virtual block party celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

10. Nia Long - Lisa Wilkes

Age: 51 years old ( as of 2022)

51 years old ( as of 2022) Relationship status: Engaged to Ime Udoka

Engaged to Ime Udoka Net worth: $13 million

Lisa appears in the show's fifth season as Will's girlfriend and who eventually became his fiancée. Away from the show, Lisa has appeared in numerous TV series such as Third Watch, Empire, The Best Man and Dear White People.

Recently, Lisa starred in the 2020 Netflix thriller Fatal Affair. She appeared alongside fellow '90s icon Omar Epps. Nia Long also starred in Life in a Year, which also cast Will Smith's son Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne.

11. James Avery – Phillip Banks

Age: 68 years old ( death age)

68 years old ( death age) Relationship status: had married Barbara Avery

had married Barbara Avery Net worth: $3 million (By the time he died, 2013)

Phillip Banks played the major role of Uncle Phil. He was the wealthy uncle who brought up Will Smith with his wife in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. His outstanding character made him be ranked #34 in TV Guide's in the 50 Greatest TV Dads of All Time.

After The Fresh Prince, he played lead roles in popular films such as Alonzo Sparks in the comedy series Sparks, Dr Crippen in The Closer, Charles Haysbert in The Division and Michael Kelso's commanding officer at the police academy late in the series run of That '70s Show. In addition, he was the commencement speaker for his alma mater, UC San Diego's Thurgood Marshall College, in 2007 and 2012.

Is James Avery dead?

Yes. He died on December 31, 2013. The Fresh Prince of the Bel-Air cast died at the age of 68. He died of complications following open-heart surgery at Glendale Memorial Medical Center.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted in the 1990s and instantly gained a considerable following. The characters and the show itself became a household name. The cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now wants to bring it back bigger and better. This follows a reunion of the surviving original cast on HBO Max in November 2020.

