Spider-Man is one of the most adored superhero characters of all time. Since his debut in the comic book Amazing Fantasy, no. 15, in 1962, fans have been captivated by the character. However, the flick No Way Home has brought to life some popular Spider-Man memes forgotten. With this in mind, find out about 10 popular Spider-Man memes about No Way Home that have gone viral.

No Way Home is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man released in 2021. It is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to Homecoming (2017) and Far From Home (2019).

What does the Spider-Man meme mean?

The Spider-Man meme pointing is used to demonstrate the similarities between two people or objects. Its popularity has increased after the release of the No Way Home film as a scene features this event. As a result, many Spider-Man No Way Home memes have popped up on the internet. Here is a list of the top 10 that have gone viral:

1. Spider-Man pointing meme

This Spider-Man point meme is based on episode 19b of the 1967 cartoon of the same name. In Double Identity, a villain attempts to impersonate the titular hero. As a result of this episode, fans began adding more copies of the superhero to the image, thus making it more hilarious.

Directors included the scene in No Way Home; thus, its re-emergence on the internet. The scene depicts a variety of catch-22 scenarios, but by adding a sense of humour to otherwise unpleasant situations.

2. Something of a scientist

Norman Osborn inspired this line. Norman meets Peter Parker in this scene and mentions that he's heard Peter is a scientific whiz. Norman then proclaims that he, too, is a scientist like Peter.

This meme has been altered to demonstrate confidence in scientific assignments when the task may not have been challenging.

3. Loyalty does not last forever

According to the hype, NWH was expected to be the best Spider-Verse story yet. So naturally, fans were overjoyed to be a part of the hype train.

However, after seeing the film, they quickly abandoned it in favour of the animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse.

4. Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's identity

If it hadn't been for Mysterio, No Way Home would never have happened. In his final moments, the character revealed Peter Parker's secret identity to the entire world. As a result, Mysterio did something that only the saltiest losers do: he doxxed Peter Parker.

5. You can't spoil this

The film features all of Spider-villains and Spider-Men from the multiverse. Furthermore, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's appearances were never announced. As a result, now that the two characters have been seen in the Spider-Verse event, fans believe they are protected from future spoilers.

6. Tell me the truth

The Spider-Man film concludes on a sad note, with Peter pushing Mary-Jane Watson away due to his role as the hero. The rejection breaks Mary-Jane's heart, paving the way for this bizarre but hilarious slew of memes.

Fans have used this three-panel image from the scene to depict a disappointing reaction to a wild, embarrassing, or unpopular opinion.

7. Loopholes that keep us up at night

Dr Strange's spell was meant to make everyone forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. But instead, it opened the multiverse, bringing in those who knew the secret from other universes.

Fans were left wondering, however, when Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 knew who the person behind the mask was.

8. Lonely

This meme highlights Andrew Garfield's Peter's bad luck with love. While Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's Peters end their trilogies with at least two of their love interests still alive, Gwen Stacy is not so fortunate.

Despite Peter's use of his web to catch her, the force of the fall broke Gwen's back, becoming Peter's most haunting guilt and resulting in "the third Peter" being the emo one.

9. Crossover from the past

At the end of the movie, Peter Parker had returned to his roots, with nothing more than a rickety bed, a small apartment, and a sewing machine to his name. However, all of this does not stop him from leaping out the window for one last heroic swing through New York City.

10. Only Spider-Man is capable of filling the void

Following the live-action Spider-Verse, audiences were left with a void in their hearts because they constantly wanted more. No Way Home had been heavily promoted for the previous two years, so a sense of emptiness is understandable, especially after such enthusiastic support.

This meme represents how the fanbase feels now that the film has ended. However, with the animated Spider-Verse on the way, there's hope that it can pique viewers' interest once more in seeing multiple Spider-Men.

Where can I get the Spider-Man meme template?

The template is available on meme-arsenal and Imgflip.

What are memes with no context?

Memes with no context are social media posts, blogs, media quotes and screenshots on a single topic. Unfortunately, the content is published without the clips required to make the quote sensible. As a result, the reader's interpretation may differ from what the media intended.

The Spider-Man memes are among the most popular pieces on the internet. It has been used on the social media accounts of celebrities, politicians, and even professional sports teams. In addition, it has a distinct everyday application that many social media users enjoy. So, choose your favourite one and share it with your friends who have watched the film.

