The teen drama genre appeals to young viewers, mainly middle school, high school, or college students. It is, however, not a surprise to see older adults religiously follow teen thriller drama series, as the plot can be pretty captivating. Cruel Summer's is a relatively new teen drama thriller that premiered on Freeform on 20th April 2021. The Cruel Summer cast is vibrant, focused, committed and execute their roles flawlessly.

Freeform's Cruel Summer stars Chiara as Jeanette, Harley as Mallory, Froy Gutierrez as Jamie Henson, Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis and Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller. Photo: Frank Ockenfels

What is Cruel Summer about? The show follows two teenage girls in the 90s and the effects on everyone's lives after one of the girls vanishes, only for the second girl to superficially take her place. So, why is everyone talking about Cruel Summer? Why is it among the new top shows under the teen thriller genre? The show's creator incorporated every known element to make the series enchanting.

The plot is fascinating, the characters charming, and the conversations mesmerizing. In between the endless drama, the viewer gets to virtually experience life as a teen in a small town in Texas. The first season of Cruel Sumer was received well, which is why the show was renewed for a second season. Cruel summer season 2 will premiere in 2022 at a date that is yet to be announced.

Cruel Summer's cast

Cruel Summer's cast has done an incredible job in making the series one of the best. All of them have showcased their expertise in front of the camera. Here is a list of all the actors in the popular thriller-drama series and their roles.

1. Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner

Actress Chiara Aurelia attends the Say NO Bullying Festival at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Chiara started her film career as a child actress in Gerald's Game and Back Roads. The 19-year-old plays the role of Jeanette Turner. Jeanette is first introduced to viewers as the nerdy kid, a cool girl next door who abides by her parents' rules.

In school, Jeanette, however, has no distinct place. She is not with the popular girls, she is not chatty, and she is not mean either. Finally, a year later, Jeanette becomes the most popular girl in school and bags a hot boyfriend. Things, however, change as the episodes progress.

2. Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis

Olivia Holt attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

24-year-old Olivia Hastings Holt first had a significant role in the Disney XD series Kickin' It, Disney Channel Original Movie Girl vs Monster, and the Disney Channel Original Series I Didn't Do It. In Cruel Summer, Olivia takes the character of Kate Wallis.

Kate is all every teen girl wants to be. She is gorgeous, kind, and loved by a man. Kate Wallis's story, however, takes a different turn, and viewers are left guessing the next move through the episodes.

3. Froy Gutierrez as Jamie Henson

Actor Froy Gutierrez attends the premiere of "A Cowgirl's Story" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jamie Henson is cute. He is the sweet hot boyfriend every female in school wants. He attracts all the girls around. Jamie is also funny, thoughtful, charismatic, and interesting to hang around.

What's the deal with Jeanette's beau? Is he perfect? Without sin and a dark past? There is some mystery surrounding Jamie Henson, played by Froy Gutierrez, which makes his character fascinating. Jamie's real-life age is 23 years old.

4. Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins

Harley Quinn Smith is seen as Los Angeles Confidential celebrates "Portraits of Pride" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Mallory Higgins is eccentric, charming, and unbothered by what most of her peers engage in. Does she want to be among the popular kids? Is she a nerdy nerd? Her character is peculiar and lovable regardless.

Mallory’s friendship with Jeanette does not last for long. However, fans love her because she appears to be the most sensible and conscious in any group. Mallory Higgin's real name is Harley Quinn Smith, and she is 22 years old.

5. Michael Landes as Greg Turner

Michael Landes attends the LA Premiere of Lionsgate's "Angel Has Fallen" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Greg Turner; is everyone's favourite TV dad. Played by Michael Landes, Greg Turner takes the role of Jeanette’s father. The 43-year-old understands his role. Greg turner will be ready to listen to his daughter's rant; he will make breakfast for her, pamper her and get her all kinds of gifts.

Greg Turner does everything to the comfort of his daughter. Something, however, changes when Kate disappears. Michael Landes is 49 years old.

6. Andrea Anders as Joy Wallis

Actress Andrea Anders visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Andrea Anders portrays Joy Wallis in the teen drama Cruel Summer. The 46-year-old actress is known for Alex Garrett in the NBC sitcom Joey, Nicole Allen in the CBS sitcom The Class, and Linda Zwordling in the ABC sitcom Better Off Ted.

In Cruel Summer, Joy Wallis takes the character of a refined, well-to-do, and modern 90s Texan woman. But unfortunately, not everyone can be friends with Joy Wallis, as she does not take it lightly when things do not go her way.

7. Ben Cain as Rod Wallis

Actor Ben Cain arrives to the Los Angeles screening of "Guido" at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Beck Starr

Rod Wallis is married to Joy Wallis and has a daughter, Ashley Wallis. He is also Kate's stepfather in the Freedom series Cruel Summer. The man experiences a good number of challenges but soldiers on.

Rod Wallis is that sympathetic and compassionate father whose style of parenting gest him to face trials more often than not. Rod Wallis, whose real name is Ben Cain, has previously been in TV shows like NCIS, Agents of SHIELD, and Mixed-ish.

8. Blake Lee as Martin Harris

Actor Blake Lee attends People's 'Ones To Watch' party at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Martin Harris is the assistant principal in Cruel Summer. He is young, hip, energetic, and full of life. Martin Harris is not your regular assistant principal. He is unique in a way and always strives to remain modish.

His story starts with his accidental encounter with Jeanette. He soon becomes a series regular. The 38-year-old is not a new face on TV, having been part of shows like Mixology and Parks and Recreation.

9. Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller

Actor Allius Barnes attends the premiere of "Thumper" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jeanette’s friend Vince Fuller is an adorable teen. His friendship with Jeanette and Mallory is pleasant. They are tight and mindful of each other’s feelings.

As a character, Vince Fuller is considerate, attentive, and generally a great best friend. He makes childhood friendships appear endearing. Vince’s real name is Allius Barnes, and he is 23 years old.

10. Nathaniel Ashton as Ben Hallowell

Actor Nathaniel Ashton posing for the camera. Photo: @nathaniel_ashton

Nathaniel Ashton is relatively new on the screen. His role as Ben Hallowell is among his major roles. Ben is a recurring character in the Freeform series Cruel Summer and seems to amass a growing fan base.

He is Jamie's best friend and a gallant friend. Unfortunately, his selfless nature sometimes does not work well for him as he is forgotten.

11. Brooklyn Sudano as Angela Prescott

Actress Brooklyn Sudano attends the 2017 NBCUniversal summer press day The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

You may have seen Brooklyn Sudano in shows like My Wife and Kids and Taken. In Cruel Summer, Brooklyn takes the role of Angela Prescott. She is a darling when you are good to her, and the devil reincarnates when you mess with her stuff. She is sweet and knows how to love the people close to her.

Angela Prescott takes the role of a local bartender who is also in a relationship with Jeanette’s father. Angela becomes a large part of Greg and Jeanette’s lives, which she executes well, gaining more popularity from fans. Brooklyn Sudano is 41 years old.

12. Barrett Carnahan as Derek Turner

Actor Barrett Carnahan attends the "Mine 9" LA Movie Release in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Everyone wants a brother like Derek Turner. He is protective of his kid sister Jeanette and will do anything to make her happy. It does not matter how far Derek is from her sister; he will come running if she needs his help.

Derek Turner is played by Barrett Carnahan, an actor who has previously been cast in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Drop Dead Diva, and Modern Family. He is 29 years old.

13. Nicole Bilderback as DeniseHarper

Actress Nicole Bilderback attends the "Yellow Fever" Los Angeles Feature Film Premiere And Q&A at Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

The Korean-born American actress is known for her recurring guest roles on the TV shows Dark Angel and Dawson's Creek and movies like Bring It On and Bad Girls From Valley High. At 46 years old, Nicole is still going strong like her prime.

In Cruel Summer, the Korean American actress takes the role of Denise, Jeanette's forthright attorney. Denise will be open to saying anything, no matter her environment. She does not care about other people's judgment; she will speak her mind.

As fans wait for the Cruel Summer season 2 release date announced later in the year, new fans are enjoying the teen drama. The Cruel Summer's cast makes it easy for one to follow the series. Every character is different, and the show creator knows how to pair them. Unfortunately, the series only has one season out, and fans hope there will be many more seasons in the future as the plot thickens.

