Are you a fan of science fiction movies? Then you will be glad to know that the genre has added another film to its collection. The Adam Project on Netflix will be out soon, and fans are hyped. However, if you haven't heard of the film, worry not. Below is a detailed piece about the flick, including The Adam Project's release date and where to watch it.

The Adam Project is an upcoming American science fiction film written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin and directed by Shawn Levy. Ryan Reynolds, who also produces the film, stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaa.

Is The Adam Project out yet?

Unfortunately, not yet. However, Netflix has already released two trailers and a release date. So, when does The Adam Project come out? The film will premiere on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Adam Project?

Yes. Netflix first released The Adam Project trailer on February 10, 2022. The second trailer was released on March 1, 2022, on YouTube. It follows Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), his younger self (Walker Scobell), and Laura (Zoe Saldana) as they attempt to save the future by preventing time travel from being invented.

Where can I stream The Adam Project?

The film is available to stream on Netflix in the United States and Canada at midnight Pacific Standard Time (PST) or 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to see the movie beginning at 8 a.m. GMT, while Australians will be able to watch it beginning at 7 p.m., Australian time.

What is The Adam Project's plot?

After crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self to preserve the future.

He is discovered in the garage by his 12-year-old self, mourning his father's death. However, young Adam finds that he and the pilot have more in common than a scar and that they are, in fact, the same person.

Who stars in The Adam Project?

Below is a list of the cast featured in the science fiction film.

1. Ryan Reynolds as Adam Reed

A fighter pilot from 2050 travels to 2022 to find his long-lost love interest. During his quest, Reed collaborates with his adolescent self and his deceased father to alter the future by altering the past.

2. Zoe Saldaña as Laura

In the year 2050, Laura is Adam Reed's love interest. After becoming separated from her due to a time-space anomaly, Reed must travel back in time to reunite with her so that they can both continue their mission to preserve the future.

3. Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed

Louis Reed is Adam Reed's father, who died when he was young. He is a brilliant scientist who creates time travel. After he dies, Louis' findings redefine time leaps and travelling.

4. Walker Scobell as young Adam Reed

Young Reed is a 12-year-old boy grieving his father's recent death. He is thrown into an adventure when he encounters his future self and joins him on a mission to save the world.

5. Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Ellie is young Reeds' mother, who is left to mourn his son following her husband's death. She also has to deal with her son's troublesome personality.

6. Catherine Keener as the antagonist

Catherine plays the story's antagonist, who has stolen from Louis a tremendous technology that, in the wrong hands, has the potential to destroy the planet.

7. Alex Mallari Jr as Christos

Christos is the antagonist's right-hand man, and he assists her in carrying out her nefarious scheme.

What is The Adam Project rated?

The film is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 1 hour 46 minutes.

What was The Adam Project budget?

Unfortunately, the budget for the film is not currently available.

The Adam Project has been in the works for a long time, and fans have been waiting for its release. Finally, their wait is over as the film has a release date. The film's cast is among Hollywood's finest, and if the trailers are any indication, the film will be fantastic.

