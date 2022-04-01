Superhero movies are fun and exciting to watch as they let you live in a fantasy world for the moment. Villains in the movies are often overlooked despite their contribution to entertainment. Superhero movies on Netflix are engaging and worth watching if you are into action and drama.

What superhero movies does Netflix have? The superhero category is popular amongst many movie lovers. The highest-grossing superhero movies record numbers that are as high as $2 billion to $3 billion. What is the number 1 superhero movie? This question elicits debates as fans struggle to pick from the many good films.

Superhero movies on Netflix

When you think of superhero movies, two things probably come to mind right away, Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. However, even though Netflix may not have the usual suspects for superhero movies, there are plenty of other ones worth watching. Here is a list of the top 15 amazing superhero movies on Netflix you need to watch right now.

1. 300 (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10 | Runtime: 1h 57m

The 2006 movie epic historical action film is based on the 1998 comic series by the same name. 300 is an almost classic movie and stars. The movie icons are Gerard Butler, Lena Headay, Rodrigo Santoro, and David Wenham.

Viewers get to follow King Leonidas and 300 Spartans who fought against Xerxes. Spartans had a difficult time as Xerxes had a vast Persian army. This movie is terrific if you are into historical dramas, epic films, and superhero movies. 300 is one of the best movies on Netflix

2. Spider-man Far From Home (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10 | Runtime: 2h 10m

Every Spider-Man movie brings a different element. In Spider-man Far From Home, Peter Parker is made to combat four harsh elemental monsters while he vacations in beautiful Europe. Other cast members were Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson, and Marisa Tomei.

3. Wonderwoman (2017)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10 | Runtime: 2h 21m

What's there not to like about a female Superhero? Disney superhero movies inspire young viewers that what one gender can do, the other can do too. Gal Gadot did well in her role as Wonderwoman.

In this film, Princess Diana rescues pilot Steve and goes ahead to battle men in another war. She helps stop the destruction of humanity thanks to her power and resilience.

4. Shazam (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10 | Runtime: 2h 12m

Everyone was talking about Shazam after it came to Netflix. Shazam was a little different from typical superhero movies, which is why it is among the most highly rated superhero movies in recent times.

In the movie, we follow Billy after he goes searching for his mother. Things, however, take a different turn when he gains superpowers from a wizard. The main Shazam cast was Zachari Levi, Asher Angel, Zach Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, and Mark Strong.

5. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

IMDb rating: 7/10 | Runtime: 2h 16m

Another Spider-Man movie that you need to watch. The Amazing Spider-Man follows Peter Parker as he fights a foe. Parker happened to get superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Stars in The Amazing Spider-Man include Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Stan Lee, Rhys Ifans, Sally Field, and Martin Sheen.

6. Bumblebee (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10 | Runtime: 1h 54m

Are there any DC movies on Netflix? There are a dozen movies, and they include Bumblebee. Bumblebee is centred on the Transformers character of the same name. In the movie, we follow a Cyberton Civil War where Optimus Prime directs Autobot scout B-127 to Earth to create a base where they can regroup. Bumblebee cast includes Hailee Steinfield, Dylan O'Brien, Peter Cullen, John Cena, and Pamela Adlon.

7. The Old Guard (2020)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10 | Run time: 2h 5m

The 2020 Superhero movie follows a squad of mercenaries who are distinct in their way. The mercenaries are all centuries-old and immortals. They have various capabilities, one of them being the ability to heal themselves.

Unfortunately, things do not go well when the mercenaries get wind of someone that learns their secret. The movie stars Charlize Theron, Harry Melling, Kiki Layne, and Michael Ward.

8. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10 | Runtime: 2h 17m

Movies that have vigilantes killing are always delightful. In Major Grom: Plague Doctor, you will follow a masked vigilante who goes on a killing spree. He is mysterious and brings confusion and chaos to the locals. Someone has to stop the vigilante, and detectives get to do it. The cast includes Sergei Goroshko, Aleksander Seteykin, Alexei Maklakov, and Lyubov Aksyonova.

9. Code 8 (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10 | Runtime: 1h 38m

Code 8 stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Sung Kang, Aaron Abra, Keri Matchett, and Laysla De Oliveira. The film is about a frantic but determined man who does what his heart pleases. The young man has unique skills and extraordinary powers that enable him to commit a series of crimes without being found by the authorities easily.

10. Project Power (2020)

IMDb rating: 6/10 | Runtime: 1h 53m

Project Power is among the best superhero movies you can watch. The movie stars Jamie Foxx, Machine Gun Kelly, Dominique Fishback, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Rodrigo Santoro. In the movie, an ex-soldier joins forces with a police officer to get to the root of bizarre behaviour in some people. The two get to research a pill that gives superpowers to whoever takes it.

11. Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

IMDb rating: 6/10 | Runtime: 2h 30m

This is another exciting superhero movie to watch if you follow this genre. In Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen, Sam bids bye to the Autobots only to be dragged back by the Decepticons. Unfortunately, he has to be part of the Transformer's war; there is nothing like everyday life for him. Part of the cast includes Isabel Lucas, Shia Labeouf, Rachael Taylor, and Ramon Rodriguez.

12. Psychokinesis (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10 | Runtime: 1h 41m

Korean TV and film have become a staple for many. In this South Korean film, we follow a father determined to save his daughter before losing her. To achieve his goal, the father has to acquire special superpowers. The movie stars Jung Yu-Mi, Seung –ryong Ryuu, Park Jung-min, and Kim Do-Yoon.

13. The Punisher: War Zone (2008)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10 | Runtime: 1h 47m

Are any Marvel movies on Netflix? The Punisher: War Zone is one of the many. The movie stars Ray Stevenson as The Punisher, Dominic West, Julie Benz, Doug Hutchison, Wayne Knight, and Colin Salmon, among other stars.

The Punisher is about The Punisher who castigates anyone who comes his way. A local mafia party suffers his wrath among other groups. Soon a gang comes to revenge, and everything turns chaotic.

14. Bloodshot (2020)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10 | Runtime: 1h 49m

Bloodshot is a David S F Wilson movie that stars Vin Diesel, Elza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris. We follow the life of Ray Garrison, an elite soldier who died in battle, resurrected, and now possesses new superpowers. He soon learns about his personality and those posing as his allies.

15. Batman Ninja (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10 | Runtime: 1h 25m

Batman Ninja is for movie fans that are into Japanese animated superhero movies. Batman and his friends and opponents find themselves moved from contemporary Gotham City to feudal Japan in the movie. Batman Ninja stars Yuri Lowenthal, Tara Strong, Koichi Yamadera, Roger Craig Smith, and Grey DeLisle.

Like any other genre, superhero movies on Netflix attract both lovers and critics. This, however, does not stop creators from making more movies. Film industries across the world get inspiration from DC and Marvel movies. Korean and Indian superhero movies are gaining mass audiences just as much as Hollywood movies.

