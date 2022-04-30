Underworld movies in order: Order to watch the dark fantasy action horror films

When the Underworld film came out in 2003, it showed a different aspect of horror films. The movie depicted the eternal conflict between two permanent rivals, Vampires and Werewolves. Then, the producers released a second film in 2006 full of violent encounters between the rivals. As the franchise grew, viewers started seeing stories changing, especially with the release of the animated film Underworld: Endless War in 2011. As a result, it brought a lot of confusion on the best way of watching Underworld movies in order.

Underworld is a film franchise consisting of dark fantasy and action horror films. It stars Kate Beckinsale as the protagonist and an elite vampire warrior who does not want to follow orders. The film caught many people’s attention because the story was captivating and worth following. But that story keeps on taking you back as you watch the entire film franchise.

How many Underworld movies are there?

The franchise released five films, with one animated short film. The animated film Underworld: Endless War came out in 2011. It is a collection of three short tie-in stories, with each film telling a different story. Also, the stories take place during different periods of history and expand more on new events within the Underworld mythology.

What is the correct order to watch Underworld?

You can watch the films in two ways. First, you can watch the Underworld movies in order of production or release date. In that case, the order to watch is:

Underworld (2003).

Underworld: Evolution (2006).

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009).

Underworld: Endless War (2011).

Underworld: Awakening (2012).

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016).

But watching the movies and the short films in their production order may not give you the best story. So instead, consider watching it in chronological order.

How to watch Underworld movies in chronological order

The chronological order is almost the same as the release or production order. The difference, however, is that you will have to watch the Rise of the Lycans first, then watch Part I and Part II of the animated films. Here is how you can watch Underworld movies in chronological order:

1. Underworld (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10 | Runtime: 2h 1min

Instead of jumping to Underworld: Endless War Part III, the first film to watch is Underworld, released in 2003. The 2003 film is the best Underworld movie to watch in the franchise, but it is not the story's beginning between the vampires and Lycans. Instead, it starts in the middle of the war, where vampires have more strength, and Selene is a vampire assassin specialising in killing Lycans.

2. Underworld: Evolution (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10 | Runtime: 1h 46min

Underworld: Evolution is a sequel to Underworld (2003) and continues the story of Michael and Selene as they learn about the origins of the feud between vampires and Lycans. The two work together to fight and protect the Corvinus bloodline from its hidden past. Their decision to work together takes them into the battle to end all wars.

3. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10 | Runtime: 1h 32min

If you follow Underworld movies in order of release, you may miss crucial information about the franchise. Therefore, watch the series by starting with Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009). The film talks about the origins of the events and characters in Underworld. It also shows how the feud between the vampires and the Lycans started.

4. Underworld: Endless War - Part I (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10 | Runtime: 18min

Underworld: Endless War came out as a whole animated film with three parts. However, instead of watching the entire animated three films, watch Part I instead. The first part takes place in 1890 as Selene investigates reports of three Lycan brothers posing as lords and manages to kill one of the brothers. Generally, the first part tells the story of events over 100 years before the first film in 2003. Furthermore, it shows Selene's role when she was a Death Dealer.

5. Underworld: Endless War - Part II (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10 | Runtime: 18min

Underworld: Endless War Part II brings events of 1967, almost 80 years. In the second part, Selene goes back to Paris to investigate reports of two remaining Lycan brothers who had escaped her 80 years ago. Therefore, Part II continues the storyline of the two escapees.

6. Underworld: Endless War - Part III (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10 | Runtime: 18min

Part III of Underworld: Endless War brings all events forward to 2012. It talks of events between Underworld: Evolution (2006) and Underworld: Awakening (2012). In this animated film, Selene and Michael go to Paris to hunt down Krandrill. Michael helps Selene end the Lycan brothers, who have escaped her for more than 120 years.

7. Underworld: Awakening (2012)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10 | Runtime: 1h 28min

The fourth film in the franchise, Underworld: Awakening, sees the franchise jump to the modern world where humans have learned about the existence of vampires and Lycans. Selene then discovers that the rest of society has decided to eliminate her clan. Unfortunately, Selene gets captured and wakes up in 2015, when the Underworld Awakening events occur, and vampires have gone extinct.

8. Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10 | Runtime: 1h 31min

Underworld: Blood Wars is the final film in the franchise. It also fasts forwards all events and takes viewers to a world where the vampires and Lycans are extinct. However, other vampires and Lycans are also hunting down Selene. So, she decides to figure out a way of ending the conflict between the vampires and Lycans hunting her down and doing everything in her power save humanity.

Is there a 6th Underworld movie?

Technically, Underworld has six movies. The difference, however, is that Underworld: Endless War is an animated film containing three short tie-in stories.

Will there be a 7th Underworld movie?

The Underworld franchise ended after the release of the Underworld: Blood Wars (2016), the fifth movie in the mythology. Furthermore, there have never been any plans to release the 7th Underworld movie.

You can watch Underworld movies in order of release or chronologically. Generally, there is nothing wrong with watching it in order of release. But if you want to understand the entire story, watch it chronologically.

