Short actors: List of 20 famous shortest celebrities in Hollywood
While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn’t such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn’t let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! So, who are the most famous yet short actors in Hollywood?
Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female celebrities who you thought were taller. In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.
Several short male actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.
Top 20 shortest actors in Hollywood
There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:
1. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches
Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor (who is of African-American ethnicity) stands at the height of 3'6" (1.07 m). However, as he has demonstrated repeatedly, being short is not a curse in the entertainment industry. He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as:
- Bad Santa 2
- Epic Movie
- Rescue Me
- Psych
- Bird
- Return of the Jedi
- Space Invades
- Beetlejuice
2. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 5 inches
Ever wondered who is the shortest famous male actor? That honour falls on Peter Dinklage. He is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones.
Dinklage height is 1.35 metres (or 4’ 5”). However, don't let his shortness fool you; he is one of the most talented Hollywood actors. He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.
3. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 10 inches
Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood celebrities, having appeared in several films and TV shows such as :
- Taxi
- Tin Men
- Space Jam
- Jumanji: The Next Level
However, DeVito is also known for his short stature. He is one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood, with a height of 1.47 metres (4' 10").
4. David Faustino - 5 feet 2 inches
David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. He has also featured in TV shows such as:
- E/R
- The Zeta Project
- The Young and the Restless
- Working Class
Faustino is one of the top short actors in Hollywood, with a height of 5'2" (1.6 metres).
5. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 2 inches
There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities, with a height of 1.57 metres (5’ 2”).
However, Kevin Hart's short height has not derailed his career. Instead, the American celebrity made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian. He has since gone on to star in several films such as:
- Think Like a Man
- Central Intelligence
- Jumanji franchise
- Get Hard
6. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches
Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The American actor is 5' 3" (1.63 m) tall. Despite this, he has been quite successful in his acting career. The actor is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas, Casino, and Raging Bull.
7. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches
Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers, The Hot Chi*k, etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. He is 5' 3" (1.61 m) tall.
8. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 3 inches
Michael J. Fox (real name Michael Andrew Fox) is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.
Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. He is 5' 3" (1.63 m) tall. Sadly, he is no longer acting, having retired due to Parkinson's disease's effects.
9. Seth Green - 5 feet 4 inches
Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films, and TV shows such as:
- Family Guy
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Guardians of the Galaxy
Green hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. He is 48 years old and stands at the height of 5' 4" (1.63 m).
10. Danielle Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches
Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series such as:
- Now You See Me 2
- Escape from Pretoria
- The Lost City
- Hercules
- Lost in London
The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood, with a height of 5' 5" (1.65 m).
11. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches
Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian stands at 5' 5" (1.65 m). However, despite this, he has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.
12. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 5 inches
Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Wood has also appeared in other films such as:
- Back to the Future II
- Avalon
- Forever Young
- Sin City
- The Last Witch Hunter
- Maniac
The actor is fairly short, standing at the height of 5' 5" (1.68 m).
13. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches
Ken Jeong (full name Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong) is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong is another one of the shortest actors in Hollywood, with a height of 5’5” (1.65m).
14. BD Wong - 5 feet 5 inches
Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as:
- Mulan
- Law & Order: SVU, Gotham
- Jurassic Park
- Father of the Bride II
- Stay
Wong is fairly short, with a height of 5' 5" (1.65 m).
15. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches
Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows such as:
- The Graduate
- Little Big Man
- Runaway Jury
- Rain Man
- Last Chance Harvey
- American Buffalo
He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman is approximately 5'5" (165 m) tall.
16. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 6 inches
Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role on The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows such as:
- Van Wilder
- A Cinderella Story
- Good Night and Good Luck
- Arrested Development
- Joey
The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood, with a height of 5' 6" (1.66 m).
17. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 6 inches
Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. The 50 actor is 5'6" (1.63m) tall.
18. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches
Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation. He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor stands at the height of 5'6" (1.68 m).
19. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches
Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is pretty short, standing at 5’ 6” (1.68 m) tall.
20. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches
Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects. The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? His real height is around 5’ 7” (1.71 m).
Many actors like Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. But despite their shortness, they have enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood. However, for some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.
