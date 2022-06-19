Short actors: List of 20 famous shortest celebrities in Hollywood

While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn’t such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn’t let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! So, who are the most famous yet short actors in Hollywood?

Kevin Hart attends the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Roger Kisby

Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female celebrities who you thought were taller. In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.

Several short male actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.

Top 20 shortest actors in Hollywood

There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:

1. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches

Actor Tony Cox attends the "Bad Santa 2" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor (who is of African-American ethnicity) stands at the height of 3'6" (1.07 m). However, as he has demonstrated repeatedly, being short is not a curse in the entertainment industry. He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as:

Bad Santa 2

Epic Movie

Rescue Me

Psych

Bird

Return of the Jedi

Space Invades

Beetlejuice

2. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 5 inches

Peter Dinklage attends the "American Dreamer" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Ever wondered who is the shortest famous male actor? That honour falls on Peter Dinklage. He is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones.

Dinklage height is 1.35 metres (or 4’ 5”). However, don't let his shortness fool you; he is one of the most talented Hollywood actors. He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.

3. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 10 inches

Danny DeVito attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood celebrities, having appeared in several films and TV shows such as :

Taxi

Tin Men

Space Jam

Jumanji: The Next Level

However, DeVito is also known for his short stature. He is one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood, with a height of 1.47 metres (4' 10").

4. David Faustino - 5 feet 2 inches

David Faustino attends the Festival of Arts Celebrity Benefit Event in Laguna Beach, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. He has also featured in TV shows such as:

E/R

The Zeta Project

The Young and the Restless

Working Class

Faustino is one of the top short actors in Hollywood, with a height of 5'2" (1.6 metres).

5. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 2 inches

Kevin Hart attends the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities, with a height of 1.57 metres (5’ 2”).

However, Kevin Hart's short height has not derailed his career. Instead, the American celebrity made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian. He has since gone on to star in several films such as:

Think Like a Man

Central Intelligence

Jumanji franchise

Get Hard

6. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches

Actor Joe Pesci attends the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament in Toluca Lake, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The American actor is 5' 3" (1.63 m) tall. Despite this, he has been quite successful in his acting career. The actor is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas, Casino, and Raging Bull.

7. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches

Rob Schneider performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank

Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers, The Hot Chi*k, etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. He is 5' 3" (1.61 m) tall.

8. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 3 inches

Michael J. Fox attends HBO's "Very Ralph" World Premiere at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Michael J. Fox (real name Michael Andrew Fox) is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.

Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. He is 5' 3" (1.63 m) tall. Sadly, he is no longer acting, having retired due to Parkinson's disease's effects.

9. Seth Green - 5 feet 4 inches

Seth Green attends NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Pentaverate Premiere + After Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films, and TV shows such as:

Family Guy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Guardians of the Galaxy

Green hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. He is 48 years old and stands at the height of 5' 4" (1.63 m).

10. Danielle Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches

Daniel Radcliffe in conversation at the 12th Annual Whistler Film Festival - Spotlight on Danielle Radcliffe in Whistler, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series such as:

Now You See Me 2

Escape from Pretoria

The Lost City

Hercules

Lost in London

The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood, with a height of 5' 5" (1.65 m).

11. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches

Director Woody Allen starts filming a new movie in San Sebastián in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo: Europa Press News

Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian stands at 5' 5" (1.65 m). However, despite this, he has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.

12. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 5 inches

Elijah Wood attends 'No Man Of God' Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.

Wood has also appeared in other films such as:

Back to the Future II

Avalon

Forever Young

Sin City

The Last Witch Hunter

Maniac

The actor is fairly short, standing at the height of 5' 5" (1.68 m).

13. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches

Ken Jeong speaks onstage during the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Ken Jeong (full name Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong) is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong is another one of the shortest actors in Hollywood, with a height of 5’5” (1.65m).

14. BD Wong - 5 feet 5 inches

BD Wong attends Marvel Studios ETERNALS One Open special screening at the AMC Empire 25 Theater in New York, NY. Photo: Mike Coppola

Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as:

Mulan

Law & Order: SVU, Gotham

Jurassic Park

Father of the Bride II

Stay

Wong is fairly short, with a height of 5' 5" (1.65 m).

15. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches

Dustin Hoffman with his award backstage at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY. Photo: Rebecca Smeyne

Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows such as:

The Graduate

Little Big Man

Runaway Jury

Rain Man

Last Chance Harvey

American Buffalo

He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman is approximately 5'5" (165 m) tall.

16. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 6 inches

Simon Helberg attends a special screening of Amazon's original movie "Annette" at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role on The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows such as:

Van Wilder

A Cinderella Story

Good Night and Good Luck

Arrested Development

Joey

The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood, with a height of 5' 6" (1.66 m).

17. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 6 inches

Martin Freeman takes part in "The Responder" panel discussion during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022 at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. The 50 actor is 5'6" (1.63m) tall.

18. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches

Aziz Ansari attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA "Parks And Recreation" 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation. He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor stands at the height of 5'6" (1.68 m).

19. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches

Honoree Jack Black accepts the Comedic Genius Award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is pretty short, standing at 5’ 6” (1.68 m) tall.

20. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches

Tom Cruise attends the Korea Press Conference of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Lotte Hotel Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chung Sung-Ju

Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects. The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? His real height is around 5’ 7” (1.71 m).

Many actors like Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. But despite their shortness, they have enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood. However, for some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.

