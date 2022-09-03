15 YouTubers in movies and the movies they have been featured in

The entertainment industry has evolved over the years. The invention of the internet became an earning platform for many through online entertainment. Some content creators are now dabbling in acting. For instance, the number of YouTubers in movies keeps growing daily.

YouTubers are amongst the most famous people in the world today. This is because they are available anywhere, anytime, and by anyone. Their talent in YouTubing has seen them secure big roles in various movies and TV shows.

15 YouTubers in movies

YouTubers who became actors release their movies on various online platforms in order to reach their target audience. However, some go a step ahead to appear in mainstream cinemas. Some of them have proved their talents beyond doubt. Here are 15 YouTubers you will get in movies.

1. Liza Koshy

The YouTuber made the cut for Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween movie. Liza played Aday Walker in the film. She also appeared in the Explorer in the YouTube Red original series Escape the Night (2017).

The movie did not score well on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the movie’s performance, Liza did not give up on her YouTubing career.

2. Ryan Higa

Ryan is the creator of the Nigahiga YouTube channel. His YouTubing career started in 2006. Besides YouTubing, Ryan has appeared in big movies, including:

Ryan and Sean's Not So Excellent Adventure (2008)

(2008) Ninja Melk (2009)

(2009) Agents of Secret Stuff (2010)

(2010) Tell Me How I Die (2016)

(2016) Finding 'Ohana (2021)

3. Anthony Padilla

Anthony Padilla co-runs the Smosh YouTube channel. Smosh was among YouTube's first comedy collectives. The channel provides a new sketch and improved videos on Monday and Wednesday.

Besides the Smosh channel, Anthony is . He appears in The Angry Birds movie as the voice of Hal the Green Boomerang Bird. In addition, he voices Freddy in the direct-to-DVD movie Arctic Adventure: On Frozen Pond.

4. Flula Borg

Flula Borg is a German YouTube personality, actor, musician, comedian, and DJ who is also known as Flula or DJ Flula. Besides YouTubing, Borg has acted in several films, including:

Pitch Perfect 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Dirty 30

Ralph Breaks the Internet

5. Kian Robert Lawley

Kian is an American YouTuber and actor. Lawley and fellow YouTuber Jc Caylen shares a channel. The two are friends and actors. Apart from the YouTube channel, Kian has been credited as a cast member in the following movies:

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Before I Fall

Monster Party

6. Grace Anne Helbig

Anne is an American YouTuber, actress, comedian, author, and TV personality. She is the host and creator of It'sGrace YouTube channel, Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig, and the comedy/talk show on the E! television network, The Grace Helbig Show.

Grace is best known for creating the 2008-2013 My Dam*n Channel web series DailyGrace. Moreover, the YouTuber has starred in feature films, including:

Camp Takota

Trolls

Dirty 30

7. Caspar Richard George Lee

Casper is a British-South African YouTube personality, vlogger, actor, and entrepreneur. He created his YouTube channel in 2011 before renaming it Caspar. Casper has appeared in Laid in America and Spud 3: Learning to Fly.

8. Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson created his channel on March 10, 2008. The channels cover celebrity impersonations and popular music videos, and television shows. Shane’s appearance in Hollywood includes:

Comedy-Horror Smiley (2012)

(2012) Comedy Flick, Not Cool (2014)

9. Joey Graceffa

Joey is an American YouTuber, vlogger, actor, author, and producer. He runs four active YouTube channels, all under his name. His major channel deals with vlogging, the second channel features video gaming content, the third channel is for daily vlogs, and the fourth is a react channel.

Joey is one of the YouTubers in movies on Netflix. He has appeared in the following television series:

Insidious

The Amazing Race (2013–2014)

(2013–2014) Huge on the Tube (2015)

(2015) Influencer Journeys (2015)

10. Jimmy Donaldson

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as Mr Beast, is an American YouTuber who has been credited with pioneering a genre of YouTube videos that revolves around expensive stunts. Jimmy Donaldson's movies appearances include:

Ultimate Crown

Warriors

Discord

Jacksepticeye

Dream SMP

11. Troye Sivan Mellet

Troye Sivan Mellet is a South African-born Australian singer, actor and YouTuber. His channel has millions of followers and views. As an actor, Troye has acted in the following movies:

Oliver! (2007)

(2007) Betrand the Terrible (2008)

(2008) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2008)

(2008) Spud (2009)

Waiting for Godot (2010)

(2010) Spud 2: The Madness Continues (2012)

(2012) Spud 3: Learning to Fly (2014)

(2014) Boy Erased (2018)

(2018) Three Months (2022)

12. Anna Akana

Anna Kay Napualani Akana is one of the best YouTubers in TV shows. The 33-year-old American actress, filmmaker, musician, and YouTuber has made appearances in:

Awkward (2011)

(2011) Ant-Man (2015)

(2015) Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

(2016) Dirty (2020)

13. Kian Lawley

Kian Robert Lawley is an American actor, YouTuber, and influencer. He created the channel superkian13 in 2010. The YouTuber has featured in other films, namely:

Shovel Buddies (2016)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Before I Fall (2017)

14. Harley Morenstein

Harley Morenstein is a Canadian actor, YouTuber, and vlogger. The star was the co-creator and producer of the show Epic Mealtime. Morenstein has taken roles in the following films:

Holidays

Moose Jaws

Dead Rising: Watchtower

Sync

M Is for Misotheism

HOBOrculosis

Tusk

15. FouseyTube

FouseyTube, or Fousey, is an American YouTuber, actor, and comedian. The YouTuber has created two channels, Fousey and DoseOfFousey. As an actor, Fousey has appeared in the following films:

Twin Blocked

We Love You

Experiment 88

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Reality High

Many YouTubers in movies have a massive following on their channels and are used to being in cameras. As a result, they can smoothly transition from making videos to starring in full-fledged movies.

