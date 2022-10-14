Who was Marvel's first superhero, and how has the character evolved?

Marvel Comics, also known as Marvel Entertainment, is an American comic publishing company and the main imprint of Marvel Worldwide Incorporated. Martin Goodman founded Marvel in 1939 as Timely Comics, and by 1951 had changed its name to Atlas Comics. Marvel's superhero history began in 1939 when the company created their first superhero and other superhero characters. So, who was Marvel's first superhero?

The Human Torch, also known as Jim Hammond, is the first fictional superhero in American comic books produced by Marvel Comics. Carl Burgos created him, debuting in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939. It was released by Marvel's forerunner, Timely Comics.

Human Torch's profile summary

Full name Human Torch Also known as Jim Hammond Gender Male First appearance October 1939 Years of existence 11 years (as of 1950) Place of origin Brooklyn, New York, USA Created by Carl Burgos Publisher Marvel Comics Abilities Accomplished street fighter, skilled unarmed combatant, fire manipulation and resistance, flight, ability to survive without oxygen for long periods

Who was Marvel's first superhero?

Human Torch was Marvel's first superhero. The Human Torch was a humanlike android invented in professor Phineas T. Horton's research facility in Brooklyn, New York, for scientific activities.

He could enclose himself in flames and control them. In his previous appearances, he was depicted as a science fiction horror. Still, he rapidly became a hero and assumed a hidden individuality as a law enforcement officer for the New York City Police Department.

Following his release in the smash hit Marvel Comics #1, the Human Torch emerged as one of the first superheroes to caption his title. Throughout the 1940s, the Human Torch appeared in Marvel Mystery Comics, the Human Torch, and Captain America Comics, as well as All Winners Comics, All Select Comics, and Young Allies Comics.

The three trademark Marvel characters were the Human Torch, Captain America, and Namor the Sub-Mariner. Like several other superheroes, the Human Torch became forgotten by the 1950s.

Human Torch evolution

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby reconfigured his title and abilities for the latest Fantastic Four member, Johnny Storm, in 1961. Unlike Jim Hammond, Johnny was a human mutate.

Except for Captain America and the Sub-Mariner, the initial Human Torch has only had a minor existence in post-1950s Marvel comic books and is frequently affiliated with the Golden Age. In 2012, IGN ranked Hammond 28th on their list of the first 50 Avengers.

The original Human Torch first appeared in the current Marvel Comics continuity in Fantastic Four and was a recurring character in the Secret Avengers series from 2010 to 2013.

He first appeared as the main character in the current Marvel rerelease of The Invaders in 2014. Human Torch has appeared in animated form in various television series and video games such as Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Human Torch powers and abilities

The Human Torch is a synthetic being created from synthetic materials. He possesses inventive intelligence, limitless self-motivated activity, and human emotional responses.

The Torch can envelop his body in blazing plasma without injury and use this heat energy for various effects such as flight, the creation of fiery patterns, energy emits in the form of heat explosions, and shockwave force explodes.

The Torch could regulate atmospheric heat energy in his immediate surroundings, allowing him to regulate flames that aren't his own, making him invincible to the effects of outside heat and absorbing heat from other sources.

The Torch's flame can be annihilated by an absence of oxygen or by suffocating components such as water, soil, fire-fighting foam, or heat-resistant blankets, except if his flame is intense enough to vaporise such components instantly on interaction.

The initial Human Torch participated in a hand-to-hand battle with Namor, the Sub-Mariner, while in flame form. He has also drilled beneath the earth through vessels such as human missiles.

His topmost limit of opposition has remained undefined over the years, with him emerging stronger from a nuclear blast and then being considered damaged by another nuclear blast, the latter of which occurred in the most recent issue of New Invaders.

The Torch was an associate of the New York Police Department in the 1940s and had police academy coaching. Captain America has given him some defenceless military training, and he is a specialist in using his super-human abilities in fighting. The Torch is also a skilled street fighter. He can survive without oxygen by going into stasis.

Who was the very first superhero ever made?

It is Hugo Hercules. He appeared in a weekly comic strip authored and created by Wilhelm Heinrich Detlev Körner that appears in the Chicago Tribune. It was active for five months, from 7 September 1902 to 11 January 1903, and consisted of seventeen strips in total. Despite its brief existence, it is widely regarded as the first superhero fiction comic.

Who was the first Marvel villain?

It is Mole Man. He was the first supervillain to appear in Marvel Comics, first appearing in Fantastic Four #1. Mole Man is a well-known Marvel villain because he was the first to appear. As a villain, however, he contributed very little to the Marvel Universe.

