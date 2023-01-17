Most people believe that cartoons are solely meant for kids. However, plenty of animated shows contain smart cartoon characters with insightful lessons and are more likely to resonate with an adult audience. Frequently, these characters find themselves in precarious situations, yet they possess the intelligence to escape them.

Rick Sanchez, Jimmy Neutron, and Mr Peabody. Photos: @rickyandmorty, @cartoongasm, @pillole_disney_ealtro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While it is expected for cartoons and cartoon characters to make viewers laugh, they can also provide them with different insights on various topics in life. Some people even watch animated films because of the smart cartoon characters they contain.

It has become essential over time to combine the slapstick humour of cartoons with a certain amount of knowledge. Not only does this offer cartoons a distinct flavour, but it also leaves a positive impression on the minds of its viewers.

10 popular smart cartoon characters of all time

Throughout history, different cartoon shows have often incorporated smart cartoon characters. Here are some of the smartest and most popular cartoon characters of all time and what makes them unique. The list is not arranged in no any particular order.

1. Dexter

Dexter is one of the smart but dumb cartoon characters from Dexter’s Laboratory. Despite being a young boy, he manages to finance and construct his secret laboratory, where his brilliant intellect inspires the construction of various amazing inventions. These include huge robot mechs, dimensional portals, and the dream machine that prevents nightmares.

Dexter embodies the absent-minded genius archetype; he is extraordinarily clever yet occasionally ignores obvious flaws or common-sense solutions to his challenges. However, his sister Dee Dee is responsible for the numerous disasters involving his inventions, and Dexter deserves credit for his outstanding achievements.

2. Jimmy Neutron

Which cartoon has the highest IQ? Jimmy Neutron is probably one of the smartest cartoon characters from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius cartoon show. He is comparable to Dexter in numerous ways. In addition to creating a fully functional laboratory, he works on himself to become accustomed to life away from work.

Despite his genius, Jimmy Neutron keeps a busy social life and even falls in love with Cindy. Jimmy Neutron differs from Dexter in one way—he commits less common-sense mistakes than Dexter. His mechanical dog Goddard, the time machine, and an anti-ageing tonic are a few of his greatest inventions.

3. Rick Sanchez

Rick and Morty is one of the animated programs that adults may understand and appreciate more than children. This is due to the prevalence of absurd humour and the boldness to shed light on difficult situations in its narratives.

Rick Sanchez, the show's protagonist, appears to have been influenced by Doc Brown from the Back to the Future film series. Ricky attempts to mimic Doc Brown's brains, which inspired him to create cloning facilities, combat suits and a small portal gun that can traverse dimensions.

4. Stewie Griffin

In contrast to today's numerous family-friendly entries, Family Guy is obviously not for kids, but its distinct brand of humour and captivating ensemble has delighted viewers for years. The depth of Stewie Griffin's mind is impressive, as he is still a baby.

Armed with inventions such as a laser gun, the time machine, and a teleportation gadget, Stewie holds a grudge against his mother, Lois, for his time "trapped in her womb," demonstrating how quickly his memory and intelligence matured.

5. Batman

Bruce Wayne's horrible history inspired him to become Batman, a crime-fighting hero. Even though he lacks actual superpowers, Batman is a formidable member of the Justice League due to his extraordinary physique, brilliant mind, and plenty of high-tech devices.

Batman is one of the smart black cartoon characters who has appeared in numerous shows over the years. While his appearance varies from show to show, his extraordinary detective abilities and brilliant mind remain consistent.

6. Donatello

Donatello. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cartoon, purple-headbanded Donatello is possibly the most essential member of the highly sought-after reptile team. Donatello is one of the smart cartoon characters responsible for inventing new equipment and gadgets to help his brothers in combat when they are on the battlefield. His capacity to generate valuable objects from a pile of trash exemplifies his genius.

7. Susan and Mary Test

Susan and Mary are smart female cartoon characters from the cartoon show Johnny Test. The two red-headed twin sisters, who are only 13 years old, exhibit fantastic engineering skills and frequently use their younger sibling as a lab rat. Their amazing inventions include a cloning facility, the time machine, and a mind-control device.

8. Phineas Flynn

Phineas Flynn. Photo by Disney XD

Source: Getty Images

Phineas Flynn is one of the two smart cartoon characters in the animated television series Phineas and Ferb. He is an optimistic guy who sees the best in all situations and aspires to improve daily by engaging in constructive activities. Phineas Flynn is an exceptionally brilliant, creative, and motivated individual who always knows what to do and when.

He is determined to make the most of his summer vacation to prevent potential boredom. Therefore, he frequently designs items that his brother Ferb Fletcher ultimately develops.

9. Mr Peabody

The best minds in the universe are possessed by man’s best friend. Mr Peabody, a bespectacled, highly-advanced, talking dog, is an unqualified genius in multiple fields and is fluent in numerous languages.

He is best known for inventing the WABAC Machine, which enables him and his adopted son Sherman to travel through time to see and sometimes interfere with historical locales and their inhabitants. Mr Peabody is also one of the smartest cartoon characters with the funniest speech. When Sherman tells him, "I love you", he replies, "I have a deep regard for you as well".

10. Velma Dinkley

Scooby-Doo and his gang - Fred "Freddie" Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. Photo by ABC Photo Archives

Source: Getty Images

The last protagonist on this list is one of the smart girl cartoon characters, Velma Dinkley, from Scooby-Doo Where Are You! cartoon show. She is a genius who frequently deciphers codes, interprets clues, and solves mysteries, and she is regarded as the "brain" of the popular group.

Velma Dinkley has an aptitude for puzzles, and if she encounters someone who appears to be as intelligent as she is, she may get somewhat competitive. She is also a female cartoon character who is shy and smart.

Throughout the history of animation, introducing smart cartoon characters has provided writers with several opportunities to develop any plot they wish, as their characters are intelligent enough to construct any necessary device. Both children and adults delight in the zany activities of these smart protagonists, whose creations frequently contain an unforeseen obstacle they must overcome.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the worst disasters to ever happen on movie sets. Usually, magic is created on film sets, but occasionally, actors must take risks to capture some perfect scenes.

However, despite safety precautions, some of the worst accidents have occurred on film sets. For instance, during the first day of filming for the 2014 film Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story, camera assistant Sarah Jones died and other crew members were injured in a tragic accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh