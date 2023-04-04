A petrol attendant has gone viral for heroically saving people from a burning taxi

Twitter user @VehicleTrackerz shared the footage showing the man risking his life for others

Netizens are hoping the man gets the recognition he deserves for this selfless act

You see cars catching fire at petrol stations in movies all the time, but you never think you’ll witness a similar scene in real life. Recently, this happened at a local petrol station and the star of the show was a heroic petrol attendant who risked his life to save others.

Unfortunately, we live in a time when selfless acts of kindness are becoming rarer. Seeing a man risk his life to save others is a reminder that good people still exist.

Twitter user @VehicleTrackerz shared the footage of the extremely terrifying moment. One minute you see a normally functioning petrol station and the next, a taxi in flames.

One petrol attendant ran to the burning taxi to help those inside get out. His selfless act of heroic kindness has made the video trend more than it would have without the heroic moment. This same video has been shared all over, but in this post alone, it had received over 69k views.

Take a look:

Netizens applaud the petrol attendant’s bravery

While some admitted that they would have run in the opposite direction, seeing the man run to save people is truly heartwarming. Citizens hope this man will be given proper recognition for this heroic act.

Read what some had to say:

@hlubizer said:

“Petrol attendants are such selfless people. Such inspiring people. Thank you, sir.”

@hangwanewt said:

“Well done to our hero, he saved lives and the filling station.”

@MajorisDaughter said:

“Petrol attendants will assist you very fast.”

@madikizelan said:

“A hero, the real Mr Fearfokol. Not those who came later with fire extinguishers when the real man has dealt with the situation, I don’t want to say anything about the one who ran away.”

@bongani_nk said:

“Hero indeed... He needs to be awarded with the medal of bravery and be elevated to a real firefighter... please, government change this guy’s life by affording him a chance to change his life.... further, train him and employ him.”

Man risks his life to save people trapped in Kumasi Kejetia fire

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a brave-hearted Ghanaian man put his life on the line to save people who were trapped during the Kejetia Market fire.

He climbed to the top floor, where many stood the risk of being engulfed by the fire, to fix an escape rope for them. A video that was taken during the incident has garnered numerous reactions from social media users.

