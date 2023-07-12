Superman actors? Discover 8 actors who almost played Superman

When mentioning the top superheroes of all time, one name is bound to come up, Superman. He is a superhero character from DC Comics that debuted in 1938. Throughout history, there have been many Superman actors. But do you know about actors who almost got the role?

Actors Christian Bale, Will Smith, Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage during red carpet events. Photo: Kevin Winter, David Livingston, Dia Dipasupil, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Superman actors have enjoyed celebrity status compared to other stars due to the fanbase the franchise enjoys. The superhero is among the top characters in the DC universe, enjoying a massive following worldwide.

Superman actors: Which stars almost played the role?

The first Superman film came out in 1948 with Kirk Alyn as the first actor. George Reeves followed in the 1950s, and Christopher Reeves in 1978. Other Superman replacement actors included Brandon Routh in 2006 and Henry Cavill in 2013. In 2023, American actor David Corenswet became the new superhero chosen by director James Gunn.

But who else nearly landed the role apart from the actors who played Superman? Here are eight actors who almost played Superman.

1. Christian Bale

Christian Bale arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Christian Charles Philip Bale is an English actor known for his role as Batman in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

In 2002, during the fifth instalment of the superhero film, director Joseph McGinty Nichol (McG) wanted to cast Christian Bale as Superman. However, after McG opted for another project, Christian Bale's chances of playing the superhero dwindled.

2. Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Nicholas Caradoc Hoult is an English actor famous for playing Henry McCoy in the X-Men series. The star was one of the three finalists James Gunn chose to become the next superhero. However, Nicholas didn't make it losing out to David Corenswet for the Superman: Legacy (2025) role.

3. Tom Brittney

Tom Brittney attends the Mayfair Gala & European Premiere of "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival in London, England. Photo: Fred Duval

Tom Christopher Brittney is an actor from England well known for his role in the Grantchester TV series. In 2023, the British actor was among the three finalists chosen by director James Gunn to play the role of Clark Kent in the 2025 superhero film.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The AMC Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Did you know that Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger was almost Superman? Yes, the Austrian and American actor nearly got the role in 1978 but lost to Christopher Reeves. According to Far Out Magazine, American filmmaker Richard Donner considered Arnold among the names to play the superhero in Superman: The Movie.

5. D.J. Cotrona

Actor D.J. Cotrona arrives at The Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2016 Fall TV Preview of El Rey at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Donald Joseph Cotrona is an American actor famous for G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), From Dusk Till Dawn (2014–2016) and Shazam! (2019). In 2007, Australian filmmaker George Miller was casting for Justice League: Mortal and had chosen D.J. Cotrona as Superman.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros put Justice League: Mortal on hold due to the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike. In addition, further delays and the success of The Dark Knight (2008) led to Justice League: Mortal's cancellation.

6. Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Nicolas Kim Coppola, also known as Nicholas Cage, is an American actor and film producer best known for Face Off (1997) and Con Air (1997). In the 1998 Superman Lives film, Nicholas was chosen as Superman, even doing costume tests. However, the project faced difficulties and was eventually abandoned.

7. Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Cindy Ord

Joseph Michael Manganiello is an American actor known as Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and as werewolf Alcide Herveaux in True Blood. In early 2011, Manganiello was among the front runners of Zack Snyders' Man of Steel. However, due to scheduling problems with True Blood, Manganiello was forced to drop out during the final stage.

8. Will Smith

Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Willard Carroll Smith II is an American actor and rapper best known for his roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996) and the Men in Black franchise. According to MTV, in 2006, during the pre-production of Superman Returns, the franchise offered Will Smith the superhero role, but he turned it down.

FAQs

Who is the guy who played Superman? Henry Cavill is the actor who played the superhero from 2013 to 2023. Who is the most powerful Superman actor? Fans consider Christopher Reeves the most powerful and the best of all time. Who played the first Superman? Kirk Alyn was the first actor to portray the superhero starring in 1948. How many men have played Superman? According to Den of Geek, eleven actors have played the role. Who played Superman when he died? Henry Cavill played the superhero in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he perishes. Who currently plays Superman? David Corenswet is the new Superman from 2023, replacing Henry Cavill. Who is the only man to play Batman and Superman? Ben Affleck played both superheroes in the 2006 film Hollywoodland as Superman and in the Dark Knight franchise as Batman.

Superman actors include some of the top names to have worn the red cape in film and TV. The list of actors who played the superhero is extensive, but so is the list of actors who almost landed the role. From Nicholas Cage to Will Smith, you will be surprised by who else nearly became the man of steel.

