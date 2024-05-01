Top 30 girly movies to add to your girl's night watchlist

Movies come in many different genres, appealing to various audiences. Girly movies cater to the interests of female audiences, offering stories that resonate with themes like romance and friendships. The genre offers something unique to its fans, hence its popularity.

Tangled (L), The Notebook (M), and Mean Girls (R) are some of the top girly movies in the theatre. Photo: @Themoviedb on Facebook (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the top girly movies to add to your girl's night watchlist, we used data from movie review websites like IMDb and fan ranking websites like Ranker. The ranking may not be conclusive due to preferences, but the films are arranged according to user ratings and popularity using IMDb ratings.

Top girly movies

Girly movies are romantic movie genres featuring girls as the main characters. These films have fun and sometimes magical storylines and themes like love, friendship, and becoming a better person. Explore the list of the best chick flicks ever ranked on ratings.

Movie IMDb rating out of 10 American Beauty (1999) 8.3 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8.2 The Princess Bride (1987) 8.0 The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 7.9 Pride & Prejudice (2005) 7.8 The Breakfast Club (1985) 7.8 The Notebook (2004) 7.8 Tangled (2010) 7.7 Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 7.7 Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) 7.6 How to Steal a Million (1966) 7.5 Rocks (2019) 7.4 A Walk to Remember (2002) 7.3 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) 7.3 Mean Girls (2004) 7.1 Enchanted (2007) 7.1 Matilda (1996) 7.0 Soul Surfer (2011) 7.0 Adventures in Babysitting (1987) 6.9 My Girl (1991) 6.9 The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6.9 Clueless (1995) 6.9 The Parent Trap (1991) 6.6 Girl Gang (2022) 6.6

1. American Beauty (1999)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Running time: 2h 2m

American Beauty is one of the fantastic old girly movies released in 1999. This is an American comedy-drama film written by Alan Ball and directed by Sam Mendes in his feature directorial debut. The movie is about a frustrated suburban father who had a mid-life crisis after being obsessed with his daughter's best friend.

2. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

IMDb rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Running time: 1h 52m

Kill Bill is one of the fantastic old girly movies nominated for 5 BAFTA Awards. The movie follows the story of an assassin. After awakening from a four-year coma, a former assassin seeks revenge on the group of assassins who double-crossed her.

3. The Princess Bride (1987)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Running time: 1h 38m

The Princess Bride is a fantasy adventure comedy movie. Directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner, it came out in October 1987. The film follows Westley as he faces off against pirates, giants, and wicked princes, all in pursuit of reuniting with his one true love.

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Running time: 1h 43m

If you are looking for girly movies for 12-year-olds, this is one of the best in the industry. The movie is about Charlie, a shy 15-year-old who starts high school feeling anxious about the changes. As he becomes friends with older students, he finds support in dealing with his friend's death and his complicated past.

5. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Running time: 2h 9m

Pride & Prejudice is one of the old girly movies directed by one of the best movie directors, Joe Wright. The movie stars famous actresses Deborah Moggach, Jane Austen, and Emma Thompson. It follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet, who deals with society's rules and her relationship with Mr. Darcy in 19th-century England.

6. The Breakfast Club (1985)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Running time: 1h 37m

This story concerns five high school students with diverse backgrounds facing Saturday detention with a strict principal. Among them are a rebel, a princess, an outcast, a brainy student, and a jock. Each shares their story, leading to new perspectives. As the day ends, they wonder if the school will change.

7. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Running time: 2h 3m

The Notebook is among the quintessential girly 2000s movies that have captured hearts globally. The American romantic drama film is directed by Nick Cassavetes and starred by Ryan Gosling. The story follows a senior gentleman who narrates a love story to a woman with dementia, making it vivid and interesting.

8. Tangled (2010)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Running time: 1h 40m

Disney's Tangled is one of the animated fantasy girly romance movies directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard. It follows Rapunzel, played by Mandy Moore, who breaks free from her tower and embarks on an exciting journey with Flynn Rider. With catchy songs and lovable characters, it encourages young girls to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.

9. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Running time: 2h 10m

Fried Green Tomatoes is a heartwarming addition to Netflix's collection of girly movies. The film is directed by Jon Avnet. The story follows a regular housewife, Evelyn, who meets Ninny, an older woman, at a nursing home. They become friends and share tales about two adventurous women from Whistle Stop Cafe's past.

10. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Running time: 1h 55m

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a classic among old girly movies. This iconic film follows the story of a young celebrity living in New York City. She develops feelings for a new neighbour in her apartment building, but her history threatens their budding relationship.

11. How to Steal a Million (1966)

IMDb rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Running time: 2h 5m

How to Steal a Million is well-rated among girly romance movies. This classic is written by George Bradshaw and Harry Kurnitz and directed by William Wyler. The movie also stars celebrities like Audrey Hepburn, Peter O'Toole, and Eli Wallach, making it attractive for 10-year-olds.

12. Rocks (2019)

IMDb rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Running time: 1h 33m

Rocks is a British movie about a teenage girl left to fend for herself and her younger brother when their single mother leaves them. This forces them to survive on the streets by themselves. Sarah Gavron directs the film and stars Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, and D'angelou Osei Kissiedu.

13. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Running time: 1h 41m

A Walk to Remember is an excellent example of a girly 2000s movie. This touching film tells the story of Two teenagers from North Carolina, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan. They find themselves together when Landon faces consequences for his actions and is ordered to do community service.

14. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Running time: 1h 30m

10 Things I Hate About You is a teen romantic comedy from 1999, based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. It takes place in a high school in Seattle and tells the story of Kat Stratford, a determined and independent teenager, and her sister Bianca as they deal with love and relationships.

15. Mean Girls (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Running time: 1h 37m

Mean Girls is undeniably one of the best girly movies out there. It captures the drama and complexities of high school life wrapped in a hilarious and relatable package. Cady Heron gains popularity among The Plastics, the elite group of girls at her new school.

16. Enchanted (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Running time: 1h 47m

Enchanted is an animated comedy movie written by Billy Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. This is an exciting story of a young woman in a magical kingdom named Andalasia, who is ready to marry. She is banished to New York City by a wicked Queen, where she falls in love with a lawyer.

17. Matilda (1996)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Running time: 1h 42m

Matilda is one of the best girly movies for 12-year-olds. Directed and co-produced by Danny DeVito, this 1996 American fantasy comedy centres on a girl with psychokinetic solid powers. She employs these abilities to cope with her dysfunctional family and the oppressive school principal.

18. Soul Surfer (2011)

IMDb rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Running time: 1h 52m

Inspired by the true story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, Soul Surfer depicts her resilience journey after a shark attack. This inspiring film teaches lessons about determination and perseverance, making it a meaningful watch for young girls shaping their dreams.

19. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Running time: 1h 42m

Adventures in Babysitting is one of those girly movies for 10-year-olds that's a timeless classic. This classic movie is about a babysitter in a challenging situation when she's stuck in the big city with the children she's responsible for and must navigate back home.

20. My Girl (1991)

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Running time: 1h 42m

Showcasing the ups and downs of growing up, My Girl focuses on Vada, an intelligent 11-year-old girl facing the trials of adolescence, like friendship, love, and grief. It is among the touching movies that beautifully capture the innocence and exploration of youth, connecting with young girls going through similar emotional experiences.

21. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Running time: 1h 49m

The Devil Wears Prada is a standout among girly movies on Netflix. It is about an intelligent yet pragmatic recent graduate who secures a position as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the exacting editor-in-chief of a prestigious fashion magazine. With its stellar cast, including Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, it remains a timeless favourite for fashionistas.

22. Clueless (1995)

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Running time: 1h 37m

Clueless is a comedy movie about a popular and wealthy high school student who becomes friends with a new student and changes her appearance. She thinks she's good at setting people up, so she convinces two teachers to date each other.

23. The Parent Trap (1991)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Running time: 2h 8m

The Parent Trap is one of the best girly movies. The movie features Lindsay Lohan in dual roles as separated twin sisters Hallie and Annie and is a delightful remake. The sisters unite at summer camp and cleverly scheme to bring their parents back together.

24. Girl Gang (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Running time: 1h 38m

Girl Gang is among the most recent girly 2000s movies in the theatre. It features Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders, and Alex Munday, elite private investigators known as Angels. Using advanced tools and skills, they rescue the kidnapped owner of Knox Enterprises and protect his voice recognition software from falling into the wrong hands.

25. Burlesque (2010)

IMDb rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Running time: 1h 59m

The Burlesque film is about Alice, also known as Ali, a girl from a small town who works as a waitress while chasing her dream of becoming a dancer. When her boss refuses to pay her, she moves to Los Angeles and faces more challenges than before.

26. Princess Diaries (2001)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Running time: 1h 55m

Is Princess Diaries a chick flick? Yes, The Princess Diaries is a chick flick. It has many elements typical of the genre, such as themes of romance, self-discovery, and female friendships. The movie is a romantic comedy movie where Mia Thermopolis discovers she's the next ruler of Genovia.

27. She's the Man (2006)

IMDb rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Running time: 1h 45m

She's the Man is a dramedy romance movie that your teenager can enjoy. The movie follows a young girl known as Viola. When her brother goes missing for a few weeks, Viola disguises herself as him and attends his prestigious boarding school. There, she develops feelings for the star soccer player but discovers she's not the only one dealing with romantic problems.

28. Just Go With It (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Running time: 1h 57m

Just Go With It is an excellent example of old girly movies in the theatre. It follows the story of a man who pretends to be married to attract women without commitment. When things get complicated, he convinces his office assistant to pose as his ex-wife, but it only leads to more trouble.

29. Freaky Friday (2003)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Running time: 1h 37m

Freaky Friday features Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter swapping bodies. Through this magical twist, they gain insight into each other's lives, learning about empathy and family dynamics. It's a humorous and insightful story perfect for 12-year-old girls.

30. Girls Trip (2017)

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Running time: 2h 2m

Girls Trip is an adventurous comedy drama movie written by Ryan Pierce. The movie follows the life of four long-time friends who journey to New Orleans for the yearly Essence Festival. Old bonds are reignited, adventurous spirits are awakened, and there's plenty of dancing, drinking, conflict, and love to give the vibrant city a run for its money.

What are girly movies called?

Girly movies are also known as chick flicks. This slang term is for movies that interest girls, especially the younger generation.

What is the meaning of girly movies?

Girly movies are films geared toward female viewers and frequently explore topics like love, companionship, and self-improvement.

Do guys like chick flicks?

According to Wired, a study was conducted, and the findings show that some men also love to watch chick flicks.

These top girly movies offer a delightful escape into worlds filled with romance, friendship, and personal growth. These films, cherished by many, feature captivating stories and relatable characters that resonate with audiences of all ages.

