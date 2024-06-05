The summary and synopsis of None of This is True: A Novel by Lisa Jewell

The synopsis of None of This is True is interesting. The story delves into a world where truths blur and realities shift as author Lisa Jewell crafts a tale of suspense and intrigue. In this gripping narrative, the lines between fact and fiction are blurred, inviting readers on a journey where nothing is quite as it seems.

Lisa Jewell wrote an exciting new psychological thriller about a woman who becomes the focus of her popular true-crime podcast. Lisa is a top bestselling author on both The New York Times and The Sunday Times lists. Her books have been published globally in over twenty-five languages. Delve in the synopsis of None of This is True by Lisa Jewell.

Synopsis of None of This is True

In Lisa Jewell's book, None of This is True, Alix is a famous true crime podcaster. She meets Josie, a woman who shares her birthday and has an intriguing story. Josie says she's about to make significant changes in her life. Although Josie initially seems ordinary, Alix discovers that her past is much stranger and darker than it looks.

None of This is True leaves readers with unease as Lisa Jewell masterfully weaves a tale of deception and obsession. Through intricate character dynamics and unexpected twists, the novel explores the depths of the human psyche, leaving readers questioning the reliability of perception and the very essence of truth.

None of This is True book summary

What is the plot of None of This Is True? The story centres on Alix Summers, a popular podcaster with two kids and a wealthy husband, and Josie Fair, an odd woman with an older husband and two grown children. They meet on their shared birthday and discover they were born on the same day in the same hospital.

Josie pushes to be part of Alix's life and suggests a podcast about her planned life changes. Alix agrees but soon regrets it as Josie's behaviour becomes erratic, and her family situation seems strange. Despite Alix's seemingly perfect life, her husband often drinks binges, which Josie criticises, urging Alix to leave him.

The narrative includes short interviews and first-person chapters from Josie and Alix, with suspenseful twists. It is a well-crafted psychological thriller with plenty of suspense and atmosphere.

Themes in None of This is True novel

Themes in a novel like None of This is True give the story its backbone, guiding its message and meaning. The themes often resonate with readers, sparking thought and emotion long after the book is finished. Here are some of the themes in this novel.

Gaslighting and manipulation

The author uses gaslighting as a theme to show how Josie manipulates the truth and controls the story. Josie consistently distorts the truth, convincing others to believe her version of events even when it contradicts reality. She employs denial, misdirection, and manipulation to make others doubt their perceptions and memories.

Paedophilia

The theme of paedophilia is seen when Walter Fair becomes abusive to his daughters Erin and Roxy throughout the story. The consequences of paedophilia are explored through the impact it has on Josie and her daughters as they grapple with the trauma and attempt to navigate their lives amidst the cycle of abuse.

Theme of control

Josie cares about being in charge, and as the story goes on, she tries to regain the control she feels she's lost. She does this by talking to Alix in interviews and telling her version of what happened. On the other hand, her husband constantly controls everything about her life and family.

Spousal abuse

In None of This is True novel, the theme of spousal abuse is depicted through the character of Josie's husband, Walter Fair. Throughout the book series, it is revealed that Walter is abusive towards his wife, Josie. She recounts instances of Walter's controlling behaviours, manipulation, and exploitation of her vulnerabilities.

None of This is True characters

A character is any person, animal, or figure in a story. Characters are crucial to a good story; the main characters have the most significant impact on the plot or are most influenced by the story's events. Here is a list of the main characters in None of This is True.

Alix Summers : A popular true crime podcaster with two young children and a wealthy husband. She becomes intrigued by Josie and decides to make her the subject of her next podcast.

: A popular true crime podcaster with two young children and a wealthy husband. She becomes intrigued by Josie and decides to make her the subject of her next podcast. Josie Fair : An odd woman married to a much older man with two older children. She shares a birthday with Alix and manipulates her way into Alix's life, suggesting a podcast about her planned life changes.

: An odd woman married to a much older man with two older children. She shares a birthday with Alix and manipulates her way into Alix's life, suggesting a podcast about her planned life changes. Nathan Summer : Alix's husband, who outwardly seems loving and charismatic but has a habit of drinking binges and disappearing for days.

: Alix's husband, who outwardly seems loving and charismatic but has a habit of drinking binges and disappearing for days. Walter Fair: Josie's much older husband, who is later revealed to have a dark and abusive past.

Josie's much older husband, who is later revealed to have a dark and abusive past. Erin Fair : Josie and Walter's elder daughter. She isolates herself at home and only eats baby food.

: Josie and Walter's elder daughter. She isolates herself at home and only eats baby food. Roxy Fair : Josie and Walter's younger daughter, who has a history of violence, ran away at sixteen and has been missing ever since.

: Josie and Walter's younger daughter, who has a history of violence, ran away at sixteen and has been missing ever since. Brooke Ripley: Roxy's high school friend who was groomed and abused by Walter. Her disappearance is vital to the dark revelations about Josie's family.

None of This is True book club questions

The book has triggered numerous cool questions, especially in book clubs. Some of these questions include:

In what ways does class influence the book's events? How do the two families' different social courses factor into the plot?

In what ways are we encouraged to see Josie in a sympathetic light in the early chapters? How does Lisa Jewell's characterisation lead us to think of Josie as just a little quirky or lonely—and ultimately harmless?

What details from Erin and Roxy's stories about their childhoods and more recent events shocked you the most? Which of Josie's lies did you assume were factual and why?

As Alix learns increasingly dark details about Josie's life, she is disturbed, but she doesn't intervene or stop the podcast interviews. Do you think Alix should have done something? What do you think the outcome would have been?

What clues did you pick up on throughout the first half of the novel that made you think not all was as it seemed in Josie's life? Were your predictions accurate?

Toward the end of the novel, we get more perspectives on Josie as a character and the truth of what she did—from her children, her mother, Katelyn, and others. With these increased points of view, how do you now see Josie?

When researching Alix online, we learn that Josie has social media accounts but never posts anything: “She’s a consummate lurker. She never posts, she never comments, she never likes. She just looks” (page 21). How does this play out in larger ways in Josie’s life?

What was your initial reaction to the scene in which Josie screams at and slaps Walter? After knowing the ending, how do you now understand their dynamics?

Is None of This Is True worth reading?

Yes, the book is worth reading. If you're looking for a gripping psychological thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat, this is a must-read!

Is None of This is True based on a true story?

No, None of This Is True is not based on a true story. While Lisa Jewell, the London-based author, drew inspiration for the novel from observing a stranger through a window, the narrative itself is fictional. The book revolves around the lives of two women, Josie and Alix, whose paths cross in unexpected and dark ways, exploring themes of obsession and deception.

What is the None of This is True series on Netflix?

The book is not on Netflix. However, the novel setting is compared to that of Netflix's true-crime documentary.

The synopsis of None of This Is True offers readers a captivating journey into psychological suspense. Through its gripping narrative and complex characters, the book challenges perceptions and invites reflection on the nature of truth. Its twists and turns leave a lasting impression, reminding readers that reality can be as elusive as it is compelling.

