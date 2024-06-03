Bridgerton is an American historical romance television series based on Julia Quinn's book series. It revolves around a fictional family during the Regency Era in the early 1800s. The Bridgerton family tree breaks down all the show's characters, showcasing their lineages and relationships.

The Bridgerton family tree covers four families: the Royals, Bridgertons, Featherington, and Danbury. The interplay between these families forms the core of the Bridgerton narrative, making the show captivating to watch.

Bridgerton family tree

The Bridgerton media franchise revolves around the lives and relationships of four high-society families. Each family has unique dynamics and connections that add a layer of complexity and intrigue to the Netflix series. The Bridgerton family tree showcases a broader picture of the characters' lineages and relationships.

According to Netflix, here is a detailed breakdown of the Bridgerton family tree with pictures.

The Bridgerton Royal family tree

The royal family comprises the ruling class. Queen Charlotte sits at the helm, influencing the societal norms and expectations of 'the ton', the British high society during the Regency era. Here is a detailed breakdown of Queen Charlotte's Bridgerton family tree.

Princess Augusta

Princess Augusta is the mother of King George III. She has a significant role in the series, often making decisions on behalf of her son to prevent the royal family from falling out of favour.

Queen Charlotte

She is the queen consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland as wife of King George III. Queen Charlotte's family tree comprises her husband and their fifteen children.

King George III

King George III is Queen Charlotte's King and husband. He was the most powerful man in England, but he left public life as he went mad before the Regency era.

Adolphus

Adolphus is Queen Charlotte's older brother and the Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. He was crucial in arranging his sister's marriage to King George III of England.

Prince Friedrich of Prussia

Prince Friedrich is Queen Charlotte's nephew. He courts Daphne Bridgerton in Season 1 of the television series.

Prince Regent George

Prince Regent George is the eldest child of King George III and Queen Charlotte. He holds the titles of Prince of Wales and Prince Regent. Due to King George III's illness, Prince George steps up to serve in his place.

The royal children

The royal children are King George III's and Queen Charlotte's offspring. They are Princess Mary, Princess Augusta, Princess Charlotte, Prince Regent George, Prince Fredrick, Prince Edward, Prince Adolphus, Prince Ernest, Princess Sophia, Prince William, Prince Augustus and Princess Elizabeth.

The Bridgertons

The Bridgertons were among the most popular and influential individuals in the Regency era. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story showcases the family's lineage.

Lord Ledger

Lord Ledger is the father of Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. He has a strong influence on his daughter's life. Lord Ledger also has a relationship with Lady Danbury.

Lady Ledger

Lady Ledger, also known as Vivian Ledger, is the mother of Violet Bridgerton. She is married to Lord Ledger and has strong opinions and traditional views. Lady Ledger has a somewhat complicated relationship with her daughter.

Viscount Edmund Bridgerton

Edmund is the family's patriarch and the 8th Viscount Bridgerton, a title of British nobility. He dies at the age of 38 from an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Lady Violet Bridgerton

Violet is the matriarch of the Bridgerton family. After her husband's death, she doesn't remarry, instead opting to focus on raising her eight children and finding suitable suitors for them.

Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony is Violet and Edmund's oldest child. After his father's death, Anthony becomes the 9th Viscount Bridgerton, taking on all the responsibilities related to the title, including helping find suitors for his siblings.

Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict is the second eldest child in his family and the lead character of the media franchise's third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. He loves painting and partying and is less concerned with conforming to society.

Colin Bridgerton

Colin is the third Bridgerton sibling and the leading character of the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. He spends much of his time travelling.

Daphne Basset (née Bridgerton)

Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, is the family's eldest daughter and fourth-born child. She falls in love with and marries Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, and they have four children.

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise, the fifth-born and second daughter, is the lead character of the franchise's fifth novel, To Sir Phillip with Love. She dislikes society's rules or events and even dreads settling down.

Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca is the sixth sibling in the family. She is the lead character of the franchise's sixth novel, When He Was Wicked, and first appears in season three of the Netflix television series.

Gregory Bridgerton

Gregory is the youngest son and the seventh born in the family. He is the lead character of the eighth and final novel in the franchise, On the Way to the Wedding.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth is the youngest sibling in the family. She is the lead character in the franchise's seventh novel, It's In His Kiss.

The Featheringtons

The Featheringtons are vital in the Bridgerton universe. They appear on the Netflix TV show and its spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The Featheringtons are also neighbours and close acquaintances of the Bridgertons.

Archibald Featherington

Archibald is the patriarch of the Featherington family and husband to Portia. He has a betting problem that leads to the family's financial ruin and his eventual demise in Season 1.

Portia Featherington

Portia is the matriarch of the Featherington family and mother to three daughters. She is motivated to maintain her family's appearance in society and secure her daughters' financial futures.

Prudence Featherington

She is the eldest daughter of Lord and Lady Featherington. Like her mother, she is determined to secure a husband for herself.

Philippa Finch

Philippa is the second daughter of Lord and Lady Featherington. Despite the scandal surrounding her family, Philippa manages to secure a good match and marries Albion Finch.

Penelope Featherington

Penelope is the youngest child in her family. She is disinterested in entering society but is intrigued by Colin Bridgerton. Penelope is also secretly Lady Whistledown, the author of the leading gossip rag in the show.

Jack Featherington

Cousin Jack is a distant relative of Archibald Featherington. After Archibald's death, Jack travels to London to assume the title of Lord Featherington, but his endeavour is short-lived due to his involvement in a ruby mining scandal.

The Danburys family tree

The Danburys are a prominent and savvy family in the Bridgerton franchise. Their storylines often intersect with those of the show's other distinguished families.

Lady Agatha Danbury

Lady Agatha is a senior matron considered one of the most powerful women in London's high society. She is the mother of four children and a widow after her husband, Lord Herman Danbury, dies.

Lord Herman Danbury

Lord Herman Danbury was the late husband of Lady Agatha. He died soon after obtaining the 'Lord' status.

Dominic Danbury

Dominic is one of Lady and Lord Danbury's children. As the oldest, he is the family heir.

Lord Marcus Anderson

Lord Marcus is Lady Danbury's younger brother. He is a widower and a father looking to reconnect with his sister and maybe acquaint himself with some other ladies of the ton.

How many children did Queen Charlotte have?

Queen Charlotte had fifteen children with her husband, King George III. However, two of them, Prince Octavius and Prince Alfred, died in infancy.

Who are the 8 Bridgerton siblings?

The eight Bridgerton siblings are named alphabetically: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Why was Francesca not in Bridgerton?

According to Distractify, actress Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca, was largely absent during the first two seasons due to scheduling conflicts with other Netflix shows she was starring in. Ruby eventually left the show and was replaced by actress Hannah Dodd for season three.

How many kids did each Bridgerton have?

According to Julia Quinn's official website and her book series, the number of children by each Bridgerton sibling includes;

Anthony and Kate Sheffield - Five children

Benedict and Sophie Beckett - Three children

Colin and Penelope Featherington - Four children

Daphne and Simon Basset - Four children

Eloise and Sir Philip Crane - Two children

Francesca and Michael Stirling - Two children

Gregory and Lucy Abernathy - Five children

Hyacinth and Gareth St Clair - Four children

How is Simon related to Lady Danbury?

Simon Basset has no blood relation to Lady Danbury. Their connection comes from Lady Danbury's close friendship with Simon's late mother, Sarah Basset. Lady Danbury raised and cared for Simon after his mother died during his childbirth.

Above are details of the Bridgerton family tree. It showcases an intricate and exciting glimpse into the ancestry of the franchise's characters. The family tree covers all the characters featured in the eight Bridgerton books and the three Netflix seasons (and counting).

