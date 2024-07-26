Top 20 famous witches: Iconic fictional witches of all time

Throughout history, many famous witches have captivated the imaginations of many with their mysterious powers and intriguing tales. These witches often appear in stories, folklore, and movies, showcasing magical powers and unique personalities. From the cunning sorceresses of ancient myths to modern characters like those in TV shows, they inspire fear and fascination.

Famous witches have fascinated and mystified cultures for centuries. Photo: @EZCosplay Costumes, @Maleficent, @Morgana the Dark Witch on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This list includes famous witches from literature and popular culture whose captivating stories and mysterious powers have fascinated audiences for centuries. Some are portrayed as cunning and dark, using their magic for personal gain or revenge, while others are depicted as benevolent figures, helping those in need with their enchanting skills.

Top 20 famous witches

What are famous witch names? There are numerous names for witches both on television and in mythology. Their names have become synonymous with magic and enchantment, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Witch character Film Glinda, the Good Witch The Wizard of Oz Lady Morgana Merlin Bonnie Bennett The Vampire Diaries The Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus Piper Halliwell Charmed Willow Rosenberg Buffy the Vampire Slayer Prue Halliwell Charmed Mary Sibley Salem Samantha Stephens Bewitched Maleficent Sleeping Beauty The Wicked Witch of the West The Wizard of Oz Regina Mills Once Upon a Time Tia Dalma Pirates of the Caribbean Lamia Stardust Rowena Rowena Ursula The Little Mermaid Hermione Granger Harry Potter Lady Melisandre Game of Thrones Sabrina Spellman Sabrina the Teenage Witch Sarah Bailey The Craft

1. Glinda, the Good Witch

Glinda stands as a beacon of goodness in the witch's world. Photo: @WICKED The Musical

Source: Facebook

Full name : Glinda

: Glinda Movie : The Wizard of Oz

: Played by: Billie Burke

In the Land of Oz, Glinda stands as a beacon of goodness. Her kindness and gentle nature help Dorothy find her way home. Wearing beautiful, sparkling gowns, she embodies light and hope. Glinda's wisdom and magic make her a beloved figure in Oz.

2. Lady Morgana

Morgana is among the famous witch names in the iconic fictional character world. Photo: @Morgana Pendragon

Source: Facebook

Full name: Morgana Le Fay

Morgana Le Fay TV series: Merlin

Played by: Helena Bonham Carter

Morgana is among the famous witch names in the iconic fictional character world. Her tale is one of a powerful sorceress with a dark twist. Once a trusted friend of Merlin and King Arthur, her heart turns cold with betrayal. She uses her formidable magic for revenge, causing chaos in Camelot. Morgana's story is a tragic mix of power and sorrow.

3. Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie Bennett is known to be a brave witch who protected her friends. Photo: @Bonnie Bennett

Source: Facebook

Full name: Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie Bennett Movie: The Vampire Diarie s

s Played by: Kat Graham

This strong and brave witch is always ready to protect her friends. With her deep connection to nature and powerful spells, she often finds herself at the centre of dangerous situations. Bonnie faces many challenges, including battling dark forces and facing her fears.

4. The Sanderson Sisters

Sanderson sisters are known to be both funny and vigilant. Photo: The Sandersons

Source: Facebook

Full name: Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson

Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson Movie: Hocus Pocus

Played by: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

The Sanderson sisters are among the most famous witches in history and are a trio of quirky witches from Salem. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary return to life to wreak havoc on Halloween night. With their unique personalities and humorous antics, they create chaos while seeking eternal youth.

5. Piper Halliwell

Piper Halliwell had the power to freeze time. Photo: @Charmed - The Power of Four

Source: Facebook

Full name : Piper Halliwell

: Piper Halliwell TV show : Charmed

: Played by: Holly Marie Combs

Piper Halliwell is the heart of the Halliwell sisters. She balances her magical duties with being a mother and wife. Her power to freeze time proves crucial in many battles against evil. Piper's strength and compassion make her a cherished witch and sister.

6. Willow Rosenberg

Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Photo: @sunnydale_high_survivors

Source: Instagram

Full name: Willow Danielle Rosenberg

Willow Danielle Rosenberg TV series : Buffy the Vampire Slayer

: Played by: Alyson Hannigan

Willow Rosenberg starts as a shy, intelligent girl with a knack for computers. Her powers grow as she delves into magic, sometimes leading her to darkness. Despite her struggles, Willow's loyalty to her friends shines through. Her journey is one of growth, love, and redemption.

7. Prue Halliwell

Full name: Prudence Halliwell

Prudence Halliwell TV series : Charmed

: Played by: Shannen Doherty

Prue Halliwell, one of the Charmed sisters, stands out among the most famous witches in history on television. She possessed the power of telekinesis and, later, astral projection. Her strength and leadership were pivotal in protecting her family and the world from dark forces.

8. Mary Sibley

Mary Sibley from Salem. Photo: @SalemTV_Show

Source: Twitter

Full name: Mary Woodrow Sibley

Mary Woodrow Sibley Movie : Salem

: Played by: Janet Montgomery

Mary Sibley is a witch with a complicated past and a powerful presence in Salem. This famous Salem witch is known for manipulating those around her to maintain control and achieve her goals. Her dark magic and cunning make her both feared and respected. Mary's story is filled with intrigue, power struggles, and dark ambition.

9. Samantha Stephens

Samantha lived in a charming house surrounded by a magical garden. Photo: @Masquerade2376

Source: Twitter

Full name: Samantha Stephens

Samantha Stephens TV series : Bewitched

: Played by: Elizabeth Montgomery

Samantha is a fictional witch from the TV series Bewitched. She lived in a charming house surrounded by a magical garden. Every morning, she brewed potions that healed the sick. Her kind heart made her popular in the village, and she always used her powers for good.

10. Maleficent

Full name: Maleficent

Maleficent Movie: Sleeping Beauty

Played by: Angelina Jolie

Maleficent, the dark fairy, ruled with fear and elegance. Her powerful magic could curse anyone who dared cross her. Despite her fearsome reputation, she had a soft spot for the forest creatures. Maleficent's tragic past shaped her into a complex and misunderstood figure.

11. The Wicked Witch of the West

Full name : Elphaba

: Elphaba Movie : The Wizard of Oz

: Played by: Margaret Hamilton

In The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West is a figure of terror. She wielded her magic to control flying monkeys and seek vengeance. Green-skinned and fierce, she obsessed over Dorothy's ruby slippers. Her quest for power made her relentless.

12. Regina Mills

Regina Mills from Once Upon a Time. Photo: @TheLanaParrilla

Source: Facebook

Full name : Regina Mills

: Regina Mills Movie : Once Upon a Time

: Played by: Lana Parrilla

Regina Mills, the Evil Queen, sought revenge in the enchanted forest. Once a kind woman, her heart turned dark due to betrayal. She cast powerful spells to control others and achieve her desires. Regina's journey was one of redemption and struggle.

13. Tia Dalma

Tia Dalma is a mysterious and powerful witch in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Photo: @Cosplay in America

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tia Dalma

: Tia Dalma TV Series: Pirates of the Caribbean

Played by: Naomie Harris

Tia Dalma is a mysterious and powerful witch in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. She has a deep connection with the sea and can control the weather. With her eerie appearance and mystical charm, she helps the pirates with her knowledge of magic and the supernatural. Her character adds a sense of wonder and danger, making her an unforgettable part of the story.

14. Lamia

Lamia is a witch obsessed with eternal youth. Photo: @Garyth

Source: Twitter

Full name : Lamia

: Lamia Movie: Stardust

Played by: Michelle Pfeiffer

In Neil Gaiman's Stardust, Lamia is a witch obsessed with eternal youth. She hunts stars to regain her beauty and strength. Her cunning and ruthlessness make her a formidable foe, and her pursuit of eternal youth and ruthless nature make her a memorable antagonist.

15. Rowena

Rowena from Supernatural was a powerful witch with a thirst for knowledge. Photo: @Supernatural: Season 7 To Infinity & Beyond

Source: Facebook

Full name : Rowena MacLeod

: Rowena MacLeod Movie : Supernatural

: Played by: Ruth Connell

Rowena from Supernatural was a powerful witch with a thirst for knowledge, standing among famous witch names in history. She used ancient spells to manipulate and control people and situations. Her Scottish charm masked a devious mind always plotting for more power. Rowena's journey was filled with both betrayal and unexpected alliances.

16. Ursula

Ursula's greed and cleverness made her a formidable adversary. Photo: @the_little_mermaid_world

Source: Instagram

Full name: Ursula

Ursula Movie: The Little Mermaid

Played by: Pat Carroll

Ursula, the sea witch, plotted her schemes deep in the ocean. With tentacles and a cunning mind, she tricked Merfolk into dark deals. Her ambition was to rule the seas, using her magic to transform and deceive, making her one of the most famous witches in literature. Ursula's greed and cleverness made her a formidable adversary.

17. Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger is one of the famous witches in England. Photo: @Hermione Granger

Source: Facebook

Full name : Hermione Jean Granger

: Hermione Jean Granger Movie : Harry Potter

: Played by: Emma Watson

This is one of the most famous witches in England, known for her brilliance and bravery in the Harry Potter series. As a top student at Hogwarts, she mastered numerous spells and magical theories. Hermione's quick thinking and courage helped her friends overcome many challenges.

18. Lady Melisandre

Lady Melisandre's role as a priestess of R'hllor highlights her belief in prophecies. Photo: @Lady Melisandre

Source: Facebook

Full name: Melisandre of Asshai

Melisandre of Asshai Movie : Game of Thrones

: Played by: Carice van Houten

This fictional character stands out as one of the most famous witches in folklore. Known for her mysterious and powerful abilities, she embodies the essence of being a witch. Melisandre draws on themes often found in tales of famous witches in folklore. Her role as a priestess of R'hllor highlights her belief in prophecies and the fight between light and darkness.

19. Sabrina Spellman

Sabrina Spellman is a fun and relatable teenage witch. Photo: @Sabrina Spellman

Source: Facebook

Full name: Sabrina Spellman

Sabrina Spellman Movie : Sabrina the Teenage Witch

: Played by: Melissa Joan Hart

Sabrina Spellman is a fun and relatable teenage witch. She discovers her magical powers when she turns sixteen and learns to balance her everyday life with the challenges of witchcraft. Sabrina often finds herself in hilarious situations, especially with her talking cat, Salem.

20. Sarah Bailey

Sarah Bailey is known as a powerful, troubled young witch struggling with her identity. Photo: @The Nocturnal Cult on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Sarah Bailey

Sarah Bailey Movie: The Craft

Played by: Robin Tunney

Sarah Bailey is a powerful, troubled young witch struggling with her identity. When she joins a group of outcast girls, they explore magic together, seeking power and acceptance. However, as their spells grow stronger, so do their dark desires, leading to dangerous consequences. Sarah's story is a mix of friendship and the heavy weight of choices.

Who is the most famous witch of all time?

According to Google Arts & Culture, the most famous witch of all time is Circle, the Witch. She is a fictional character from the animated series The Owl House. She is known for her mysterious and powerful nature, embodying themes of magic and witchcraft.

Who is the most powerful witch in mythology?

In mythology, one of the most powerful witches is often considered to be Circe from Greek mythology. Known for her exceptional magical abilities, Circe could transform humans into animals and was skilled in potion-making and sorcery.

Who is the greatest witch in television history?

The title of the greatest witch in television history is often attributed to Samantha Stephens from Bewitched. Portrayed by Elizabeth Montgomery, Samantha is a kind-hearted witch who tries to live a normal suburban life while navigating her magical powers.

Exploring the stories of famous witches shows that their lives were full of mystery and magic. You've seen how their legends have influenced culture and beliefs through the ages. As you reflect on these fascinating tales, consider how these witches continue to spark your imagination and curiosity.

