Top 20 famous witches: Iconic fictional witches of all time
Throughout history, many famous witches have captivated the imaginations of many with their mysterious powers and intriguing tales. These witches often appear in stories, folklore, and movies, showcasing magical powers and unique personalities. From the cunning sorceresses of ancient myths to modern characters like those in TV shows, they inspire fear and fascination.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 20 famous witches
- 1. Glinda, the Good Witch
- 2. Lady Morgana
- 3. Bonnie Bennett
- 4. The Sanderson Sisters
- 5. Piper Halliwell
- 6. Willow Rosenberg
- 7. Prue Halliwell
- 8. Mary Sibley
- 9. Samantha Stephens
- 10. Maleficent
- 11. The Wicked Witch of the West
- 12. Regina Mills
- 13. Tia Dalma
- 14. Lamia
- 15. Rowena
- 16. Ursula
- 17. Hermione Granger
- 18. Lady Melisandre
- 19. Sabrina Spellman
- 20. Sarah Bailey
- Who is the most famous witch of all time?
- Who is the most powerful witch in mythology?
- Who is the greatest witch in television history?
This list includes famous witches from literature and popular culture whose captivating stories and mysterious powers have fascinated audiences for centuries. Some are portrayed as cunning and dark, using their magic for personal gain or revenge, while others are depicted as benevolent figures, helping those in need with their enchanting skills.
Top 20 famous witches
What are famous witch names? There are numerous names for witches both on television and in mythology. Their names have become synonymous with magic and enchantment, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.
|Witch character
|Film
|Glinda, the Good Witch
|The Wizard of Oz
|Lady Morgana
|Merlin
|Bonnie Bennett
|The Vampire Diaries
|The Sanderson Sisters
|Hocus Pocus
|Piper Halliwell
|Charmed
|Willow Rosenberg
|Buffy the Vampire Slayer
|Prue Halliwell
|Charmed
|Mary Sibley
|Salem
|Samantha Stephens
|Bewitched
|Maleficent
|Sleeping Beauty
|The Wicked Witch of the West
|The Wizard of Oz
|Regina Mills
|Once Upon a Time
|Tia Dalma
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|Lamia
|Stardust
|Rowena
|Rowena
|Ursula
|The Little Mermaid
|Hermione Granger
|Harry Potter
|Lady Melisandre
|Game of Thrones
|Sabrina Spellman
|Sabrina the Teenage Witch
|Sarah Bailey
|The Craft
1. Glinda, the Good Witch
- Full name: Glinda
- Movie: The Wizard of Oz
- Played by: Billie Burke
In the Land of Oz, Glinda stands as a beacon of goodness. Her kindness and gentle nature help Dorothy find her way home. Wearing beautiful, sparkling gowns, she embodies light and hope. Glinda's wisdom and magic make her a beloved figure in Oz.
2. Lady Morgana
- Full name: Morgana Le Fay
- TV series: Merlin
- Played by: Helena Bonham Carter
Morgana is among the famous witch names in the iconic fictional character world. Her tale is one of a powerful sorceress with a dark twist. Once a trusted friend of Merlin and King Arthur, her heart turns cold with betrayal. She uses her formidable magic for revenge, causing chaos in Camelot. Morgana's story is a tragic mix of power and sorrow.
3. Bonnie Bennett
- Full name: Bonnie Bennett
- Movie: The Vampire Diaries
- Played by: Kat Graham
This strong and brave witch is always ready to protect her friends. With her deep connection to nature and powerful spells, she often finds herself at the centre of dangerous situations. Bonnie faces many challenges, including battling dark forces and facing her fears.
4. The Sanderson Sisters
- Full name: Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson
- Movie: Hocus Pocus
- Played by: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy
The Sanderson sisters are among the most famous witches in history and are a trio of quirky witches from Salem. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary return to life to wreak havoc on Halloween night. With their unique personalities and humorous antics, they create chaos while seeking eternal youth.
5. Piper Halliwell
- Full name: Piper Halliwell
- TV show: Charmed
- Played by: Holly Marie Combs
Piper Halliwell is the heart of the Halliwell sisters. She balances her magical duties with being a mother and wife. Her power to freeze time proves crucial in many battles against evil. Piper's strength and compassion make her a cherished witch and sister.
6. Willow Rosenberg
- Full name: Willow Danielle Rosenberg
- TV series: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Played by: Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg starts as a shy, intelligent girl with a knack for computers. Her powers grow as she delves into magic, sometimes leading her to darkness. Despite her struggles, Willow's loyalty to her friends shines through. Her journey is one of growth, love, and redemption.
7. Prue Halliwell
- Full name: Prudence Halliwell
- TV series: Charmed
- Played by: Shannen Doherty
Prue Halliwell, one of the Charmed sisters, stands out among the most famous witches in history on television. She possessed the power of telekinesis and, later, astral projection. Her strength and leadership were pivotal in protecting her family and the world from dark forces.
8. Mary Sibley
- Full name: Mary Woodrow Sibley
- Movie: Salem
- Played by: Janet Montgomery
Mary Sibley is a witch with a complicated past and a powerful presence in Salem. This famous Salem witch is known for manipulating those around her to maintain control and achieve her goals. Her dark magic and cunning make her both feared and respected. Mary's story is filled with intrigue, power struggles, and dark ambition.
9. Samantha Stephens
- Full name: Samantha Stephens
- TV series: Bewitched
- Played by: Elizabeth Montgomery
Samantha is a fictional witch from the TV series Bewitched. She lived in a charming house surrounded by a magical garden. Every morning, she brewed potions that healed the sick. Her kind heart made her popular in the village, and she always used her powers for good.
10. Maleficent
- Full name: Maleficent
- Movie: Sleeping Beauty
- Played by: Angelina Jolie
Maleficent, the dark fairy, ruled with fear and elegance. Her powerful magic could curse anyone who dared cross her. Despite her fearsome reputation, she had a soft spot for the forest creatures. Maleficent's tragic past shaped her into a complex and misunderstood figure.
11. The Wicked Witch of the West
- Full name: Elphaba
- Movie: The Wizard of Oz
- Played by: Margaret Hamilton
In The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West is a figure of terror. She wielded her magic to control flying monkeys and seek vengeance. Green-skinned and fierce, she obsessed over Dorothy's ruby slippers. Her quest for power made her relentless.
12. Regina Mills
- Full name: Regina Mills
- Movie: Once Upon a Time
- Played by: Lana Parrilla
Regina Mills, the Evil Queen, sought revenge in the enchanted forest. Once a kind woman, her heart turned dark due to betrayal. She cast powerful spells to control others and achieve her desires. Regina's journey was one of redemption and struggle.
13. Tia Dalma
- Full name: Tia Dalma
- TV Series: Pirates of the Caribbean
- Played by: Naomie Harris
Tia Dalma is a mysterious and powerful witch in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. She has a deep connection with the sea and can control the weather. With her eerie appearance and mystical charm, she helps the pirates with her knowledge of magic and the supernatural. Her character adds a sense of wonder and danger, making her an unforgettable part of the story.
14. Lamia
- Full name: Lamia
- Movie: Stardust
- Played by: Michelle Pfeiffer
In Neil Gaiman's Stardust, Lamia is a witch obsessed with eternal youth. She hunts stars to regain her beauty and strength. Her cunning and ruthlessness make her a formidable foe, and her pursuit of eternal youth and ruthless nature make her a memorable antagonist.
15. Rowena
- Full name: Rowena MacLeod
- Movie: Supernatural
- Played by: Ruth Connell
Rowena from Supernatural was a powerful witch with a thirst for knowledge, standing among famous witch names in history. She used ancient spells to manipulate and control people and situations. Her Scottish charm masked a devious mind always plotting for more power. Rowena's journey was filled with both betrayal and unexpected alliances.
16. Ursula
- Full name: Ursula
- Movie: The Little Mermaid
- Played by: Pat Carroll
Ursula, the sea witch, plotted her schemes deep in the ocean. With tentacles and a cunning mind, she tricked Merfolk into dark deals. Her ambition was to rule the seas, using her magic to transform and deceive, making her one of the most famous witches in literature. Ursula's greed and cleverness made her a formidable adversary.
17. Hermione Granger
- Full name: Hermione Jean Granger
- Movie: Harry Potter
- Played by: Emma Watson
This is one of the most famous witches in England, known for her brilliance and bravery in the Harry Potter series. As a top student at Hogwarts, she mastered numerous spells and magical theories. Hermione's quick thinking and courage helped her friends overcome many challenges.
18. Lady Melisandre
- Full name: Melisandre of Asshai
- Movie: Game of Thrones
- Played by: Carice van Houten
This fictional character stands out as one of the most famous witches in folklore. Known for her mysterious and powerful abilities, she embodies the essence of being a witch. Melisandre draws on themes often found in tales of famous witches in folklore. Her role as a priestess of R'hllor highlights her belief in prophecies and the fight between light and darkness.
19. Sabrina Spellman
- Full name: Sabrina Spellman
- Movie: Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- Played by: Melissa Joan Hart
Sabrina Spellman is a fun and relatable teenage witch. She discovers her magical powers when she turns sixteen and learns to balance her everyday life with the challenges of witchcraft. Sabrina often finds herself in hilarious situations, especially with her talking cat, Salem.
20. Sarah Bailey
- Full name: Sarah Bailey
- Movie: The Craft
- Played by: Robin Tunney
Sarah Bailey is a powerful, troubled young witch struggling with her identity. When she joins a group of outcast girls, they explore magic together, seeking power and acceptance. However, as their spells grow stronger, so do their dark desires, leading to dangerous consequences. Sarah's story is a mix of friendship and the heavy weight of choices.
Who is the most famous witch of all time?
According to Google Arts & Culture, the most famous witch of all time is Circle, the Witch. She is a fictional character from the animated series The Owl House. She is known for her mysterious and powerful nature, embodying themes of magic and witchcraft.
Who is the most powerful witch in mythology?
In mythology, one of the most powerful witches is often considered to be Circe from Greek mythology. Known for her exceptional magical abilities, Circe could transform humans into animals and was skilled in potion-making and sorcery.
Who is the greatest witch in television history?
The title of the greatest witch in television history is often attributed to Samantha Stephens from Bewitched. Portrayed by Elizabeth Montgomery, Samantha is a kind-hearted witch who tries to live a normal suburban life while navigating her magical powers.
Exploring the stories of famous witches shows that their lives were full of mystery and magic. You've seen how their legends have influenced culture and beliefs through the ages. As you reflect on these fascinating tales, consider how these witches continue to spark your imagination and curiosity.
Yen.com.gh published a list of the most popular and smart cartoon characters. Many think that cartoons are only for kids. However, many animated shows include intelligent cartoon characters with instructive lessons and are more likely to appeal to an adult audience.
While cartoons are supposed to make viewers laugh, they may also present them with diverse perspectives on many life problems. Find out more about cartoon characters.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com