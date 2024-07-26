Global site navigation

Top 20 famous witches: Iconic fictional witches of all time
Top 20 famous witches: Iconic fictional witches of all time

by  Peris Wamangu 8 min read

Throughout history, many famous witches have captivated the imaginations of many with their mysterious powers and intriguing tales. These witches often appear in stories, folklore, and movies, showcasing magical powers and unique personalities. From the cunning sorceresses of ancient myths to modern characters like those in TV shows, they inspire fear and fascination.

Lady Morgana (L), Tia Dalma (M) and Lady Maleficent (R)
Famous witches have fascinated and mystified cultures for centuries. Photo: @EZCosplay Costumes, @Maleficent, @Morgana the Dark Witch on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

This list includes famous witches from literature and popular culture whose captivating stories and mysterious powers have fascinated audiences for centuries. Some are portrayed as cunning and dark, using their magic for personal gain or revenge, while others are depicted as benevolent figures, helping those in need with their enchanting skills.

Top 20 famous witches

What are famous witch names? There are numerous names for witches both on television and in mythology. Their names have become synonymous with magic and enchantment, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Witch characterFilm
Glinda, the Good WitchThe Wizard of Oz
Lady MorganaMerlin
Bonnie BennettThe Vampire Diaries
The Sanderson SistersHocus Pocus
Piper HalliwellCharmed
Willow RosenbergBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Prue HalliwellCharmed
Mary SibleySalem
Samantha StephensBewitched
Maleficent Sleeping Beauty
The Wicked Witch of the WestThe Wizard of Oz
Regina MillsOnce Upon a Time
Tia DalmaPirates of the Caribbean
LamiaStardust
RowenaRowena
UrsulaThe Little Mermaid
Hermione GrangerHarry Potter
Lady MelisandreGame of Thrones
Sabrina SpellmanSabrina the Teenage Witch
Sarah BaileyThe Craft

1. Glinda, the Good Witch

Glinda the good witch
Glinda stands as a beacon of goodness in the witch's world. Photo: @WICKED The Musical
  • Full name: Glinda
  • Movie: The Wizard of Oz
  • Played by: Billie Burke

In the Land of Oz, Glinda stands as a beacon of goodness. Her kindness and gentle nature help Dorothy find her way home. Wearing beautiful, sparkling gowns, she embodies light and hope. Glinda's wisdom and magic make her a beloved figure in Oz.

2. Lady Morgana

Morgana from the TV series Merlin
Morgana is among the famous witch names in the iconic fictional character world. Photo: @Morgana Pendragon
  • Full name: Morgana Le Fay
  • TV series: Merlin
  • Played by: Helena Bonham Carter

Morgana is among the famous witch names in the iconic fictional character world. Her tale is one of a powerful sorceress with a dark twist. Once a trusted friend of Merlin and King Arthur, her heart turns cold with betrayal. She uses her formidable magic for revenge, causing chaos in Camelot. Morgana's story is a tragic mix of power and sorrow.

3. Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie Bennett from The Vampire Diaries TV series
Bonnie Bennett is known to be a brave witch who protected her friends. Photo: @Bonnie Bennett
  • Full name: Bonnie Bennett
  • Movie: The Vampire Diaries
  • Played by: Kat Graham

This strong and brave witch is always ready to protect her friends. With her deep connection to nature and powerful spells, she often finds herself at the centre of dangerous situations. Bonnie faces many challenges, including battling dark forces and facing her fears.

4. The Sanderson Sisters

Winifred Sanderson (L), Sarah Sanderson (M) and Mary Sanderson(R) from the Hocus Pocus movie
Sanderson sisters are known to be both funny and vigilant. Photo: The Sandersons
  • Full name: Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson
  • Movie: Hocus Pocus
  • Played by: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

The Sanderson sisters are among the most famous witches in history and are a trio of quirky witches from Salem. Winifred, Sarah, and Mary return to life to wreak havoc on Halloween night. With their unique personalities and humorous antics, they create chaos while seeking eternal youth.

5. Piper Halliwell

Piper Halliwell from Charmed
Piper Halliwell had the power to freeze time. Photo: @Charmed - The Power of Four
  • Full name: Piper Halliwell
  • TV show: Charmed
  • Played by: Holly Marie Combs

Piper Halliwell is the heart of the Halliwell sisters. She balances her magical duties with being a mother and wife. Her power to freeze time proves crucial in many battles against evil. Piper's strength and compassion make her a cherished witch and sister.

6. Willow Rosenberg

Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Willow Rosenberg from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Photo: @sunnydale_high_survivors
  • Full name: Willow Danielle Rosenberg
  • TV series: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Played by: Alyson Hannigan

Willow Rosenberg starts as a shy, intelligent girl with a knack for computers. Her powers grow as she delves into magic, sometimes leading her to darkness. Despite her struggles, Willow's loyalty to her friends shines through. Her journey is one of growth, love, and redemption.

7. Prue Halliwell

  • Full name: Prudence Halliwell
  • TV series: Charmed
  • Played by: Shannen Doherty

Prue Halliwell, one of the Charmed sisters, stands out among the most famous witches in history on television. She possessed the power of telekinesis and, later, astral projection. Her strength and leadership were pivotal in protecting her family and the world from dark forces.

8. Mary Sibley

Mary Sibley from Salem
Mary Sibley from Salem. Photo: @SalemTV_Show
  • Full name: Mary Woodrow Sibley
  • Movie: Salem
  • Played by: Janet Montgomery

Mary Sibley is a witch with a complicated past and a powerful presence in Salem. This famous Salem witch is known for manipulating those around her to maintain control and achieve her goals. Her dark magic and cunning make her both feared and respected. Mary's story is filled with intrigue, power struggles, and dark ambition.

9. Samantha Stephens

Samantha Stephens from Bewitched
Samantha lived in a charming house surrounded by a magical garden. Photo: @Masquerade2376
  • Full name: Samantha Stephens
  • TV series: Bewitched
  • Played by: Elizabeth Montgomery

Samantha is a fictional witch from the TV series Bewitched. She lived in a charming house surrounded by a magical garden. Every morning, she brewed potions that healed the sick. Her kind heart made her popular in the village, and she always used her powers for good.

10. Maleficent

  • Full name: Maleficent
  • Movie: Sleeping Beauty
  • Played by: Angelina Jolie

Maleficent, the dark fairy, ruled with fear and elegance. Her powerful magic could curse anyone who dared cross her. Despite her fearsome reputation, she had a soft spot for the forest creatures. Maleficent's tragic past shaped her into a complex and misunderstood figure.

11. The Wicked Witch of the West

  • Full name: Elphaba
  • Movie: The Wizard of Oz
  • Played by: Margaret Hamilton

In The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West is a figure of terror. She wielded her magic to control flying monkeys and seek vengeance. Green-skinned and fierce, she obsessed over Dorothy's ruby slippers. Her quest for power made her relentless.

12. Regina Mills

Regina Mills from Once Upon a Time
Regina Mills from Once Upon a Time. Photo: @TheLanaParrilla
  • Full name: Regina Mills
  • Movie: Once Upon a Time
  • Played by: Lana Parrilla

Regina Mills, the Evil Queen, sought revenge in the enchanted forest. Once a kind woman, her heart turned dark due to betrayal. She cast powerful spells to control others and achieve her desires. Regina's journey was one of redemption and struggle.

13. Tia Dalma

Tia Dalma the witch
Tia Dalma is a mysterious and powerful witch in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Photo: @Cosplay in America
  • Full name: Tia Dalma
  • TV Series: Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Played by: Naomie Harris

Tia Dalma is a mysterious and powerful witch in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. She has a deep connection with the sea and can control the weather. With her eerie appearance and mystical charm, she helps the pirates with her knowledge of magic and the supernatural. Her character adds a sense of wonder and danger, making her an unforgettable part of the story.

14. Lamia

Lamia of Stardust in character
Lamia is a witch obsessed with eternal youth. Photo: @Garyth
  • Full name: Lamia
  • Movie: Stardust
  • Played by: Michelle Pfeiffer

In Neil Gaiman's Stardust, Lamia is a witch obsessed with eternal youth. She hunts stars to regain her beauty and strength. Her cunning and ruthlessness make her a formidable foe, and her pursuit of eternal youth and ruthless nature make her a memorable antagonist.

15. Rowena

Rowena from the Supernatural movie
Rowena from Supernatural was a powerful witch with a thirst for knowledge. Photo: @Supernatural: Season 7 To Infinity & Beyond
  • Full name: Rowena MacLeod
  • Movie: Supernatural
  • Played by: Ruth Connell

Rowena from Supernatural was a powerful witch with a thirst for knowledge, standing among famous witch names in history. She used ancient spells to manipulate and control people and situations. Her Scottish charm masked a devious mind always plotting for more power. Rowena's journey was filled with both betrayal and unexpected alliances.

16. Ursula

Ursula (L) and The Little Mermaid (R)
Ursula's greed and cleverness made her a formidable adversary. Photo: @the_little_mermaid_world
  • Full name: Ursula
  • Movie: The Little Mermaid
  • Played by: Pat Carroll

Ursula, the sea witch, plotted her schemes deep in the ocean. With tentacles and a cunning mind, she tricked Merfolk into dark deals. Her ambition was to rule the seas, using her magic to transform and deceive, making her one of the most famous witches in literature. Ursula's greed and cleverness made her a formidable adversary.

17. Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger of Harry Porter series
Hermione Granger is one of the famous witches in England. Photo: @Hermione Granger
  • Full name: Hermione Jean Granger
  • Movie: Harry Potter
  • Played by: Emma Watson

This is one of the most famous witches in England, known for her brilliance and bravery in the Harry Potter series. As a top student at Hogwarts, she mastered numerous spells and magical theories. Hermione's quick thinking and courage helped her friends overcome many challenges.

18. Lady Melisandre

Lady Melisandre of The Game of Thrones
Lady Melisandre's role as a priestess of R'hllor highlights her belief in prophecies. Photo: @Lady Melisandre
  • Full name: Melisandre of Asshai
  • Movie: Game of Thrones
  • Played by: Carice van Houten

This fictional character stands out as one of the most famous witches in folklore. Known for her mysterious and powerful abilities, she embodies the essence of being a witch. Melisandre draws on themes often found in tales of famous witches in folklore. Her role as a priestess of R'hllor highlights her belief in prophecies and the fight between light and darkness.

19. Sabrina Spellman

Sabrina Spellman in action
Sabrina Spellman is a fun and relatable teenage witch. Photo: @Sabrina Spellman
  • Full name: Sabrina Spellman
  • Movie: Sabrina the Teenage Witch
  • Played by: Melissa Joan Hart

Sabrina Spellman is a fun and relatable teenage witch. She discovers her magical powers when she turns sixteen and learns to balance her everyday life with the challenges of witchcraft. Sabrina often finds herself in hilarious situations, especially with her talking cat, Salem.

20. Sarah Bailey

Sarah Bailey the witch from The Craft movie
Sarah Bailey is known as a powerful, troubled young witch struggling with her identity. Photo: @The Nocturnal Cult on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Full name: Sarah Bailey
  • Movie: The Craft
  • Played by: Robin Tunney

Sarah Bailey is a powerful, troubled young witch struggling with her identity. When she joins a group of outcast girls, they explore magic together, seeking power and acceptance. However, as their spells grow stronger, so do their dark desires, leading to dangerous consequences. Sarah's story is a mix of friendship and the heavy weight of choices.

Who is the most famous witch of all time?

According to Google Arts & Culture, the most famous witch of all time is Circle, the Witch. She is a fictional character from the animated series The Owl House. She is known for her mysterious and powerful nature, embodying themes of magic and witchcraft.

Who is the most powerful witch in mythology?

In mythology, one of the most powerful witches is often considered to be Circe from Greek mythology. Known for her exceptional magical abilities, Circe could transform humans into animals and was skilled in potion-making and sorcery.

Who is the greatest witch in television history?

The title of the greatest witch in television history is often attributed to Samantha Stephens from Bewitched. Portrayed by Elizabeth Montgomery, Samantha is a kind-hearted witch who tries to live a normal suburban life while navigating her magical powers.

Exploring the stories of famous witches shows that their lives were full of mystery and magic. You've seen how their legends have influenced culture and beliefs through the ages. As you reflect on these fascinating tales, consider how these witches continue to spark your imagination and curiosity.

Yen.com.gh published a list of the most popular and smart cartoon characters. Many think that cartoons are only for kids. However, many animated shows include intelligent cartoon characters with instructive lessons and are more likely to appeal to an adult audience.

While cartoons are supposed to make viewers laugh, they may also present them with diverse perspectives on many life problems. Find out more about cartoon characters.

