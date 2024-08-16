Top 20 Stuart Woods' books in order: How to read Stuart Woods' books in order

Stuart Woods was a renowned American author, actor, novelist, and sociologist. He has written novel series such as Stone Barrington, Will Lee, Teddy Fay, Holly Barker, and Rick Barron. Since 1995, he has written several standalone novels. Stuart also has a couple of nonfiction books. How do you read Stuart Woods' books in order?

How do you read Stuart Woods' books in order? Stuart Woods' novels can be read in various orders. While his Stone Barrington series accounts for most of his work, he has also authored several other sequels and standalone novels. Learn how to read Stuart Woods' book in order to get the story right.

Top 20 Stuart Woods' books in order

What is the order of Stuart Woods' books? Reading his novels in order of year publication can improve the experience because you can track growth in characters and story cycles.

1. Chiefs (1981)

Chiefs is Stuart Woods' first novel in the Will Lee series. It is set in the fictitious city of Delano, Georgia, and spans three generations as three separate police chiefs try to locate a serial killer working in the region. It is Stuart's first novel to be published.

2. Run Before the Wind (1983)

Stuart Woods' second novel in the Will Lee series tells a thrilling tale of suspense and great adventure. Will Lee fled a life of Southern riches and luxury to spend a tranquil summer on Ireland's coast. However, there is no calm in this beautiful yet tumultuous land. Lee, who is restless and dissatisfied, fantasises about building ships and sailing in clear blue waters.

3. Deep Lie (1986)

After examining a wide range of seemingly disconnected subjects, CIA analyst Katherine Rule uncovers a terrifying pattern: an ultrasecret Baltic submarine base, a cunning Russian spymaster in command, and a perfectly planned assault ready to take place from dark waters. However, her suspicions are ignored by people in power, who claim her notion is too wild to be genuine.

4. Grass Roots (1989)

Grass Roots is about a small, struggling town in the American Midwest throughout the 1930s. The village is devastated by the Great Depression's consequences, and everyone is battling to survive. The town's sole chance is the young, aspiring mayor, who plans to turn things around.

5. New York Dead (1991)

Everyone tells Stone Barrington that he's too brilliant to be a cop, but sheer luck puts him on the street in the middle of the night, just in time to see the horrible tragedy that flips his life upside down. Instantly, he appears on the headline of every New York newspaper, and his life is inextricably linked to the horrific demise of Sasha Nijinsky, the country's prettiest woman.

6. Santa Fe Rules (1992)

According to the book, successful film producer Wolf Willett is taken aback when he finds his death announced in a prominent newspaper. It claims he was a victim of a triple assassination committed after a shady encounter with his spouse and a friend. But what is the mysterious body? Why is Wolf unable to recall anything from the night in question?

7. Dirt (1996)

When fax machines around the country start getting exposés about cutthroat New York gossip journalist Amanda Dart, she employs Stone Barrington to figure out who's handing her a taste of her medicine. Stone, a former cop turned attorney and occasional private investigator, was introduced in Stuart Woods' book New York Dead.

8. Dead in the Water (1997)

The novel follows Stone Barrington, a former police officer now an aspiring lawyer, as he takes a brief vacation to flee his frantic existence in New York City. He plans a romantic trip to the islands of St. Marks, where his partner, Arrington Carter, a well-known host and interviewer, will join him the following day.

9. Swimming to Catalina (1998)

Swimming to Catalina is Stuart Woods' fourth novel in the Stone Barrington series. It is set in Los Angeles and follows Dead in the Water events. The book follows the story of Stone Barrington, a former detective who works as a lawyer and private investigator.

10. Worst Fears Realised (1999)

Stone Barrington, who is not one to dwell on the past, is forced to shake old skeletons when those closest to him begin to die, and he has nothing to go on other than the feeling that the killer is someone he once knew. The walk down memory lane is not all terrible, as it reunites Stone with his former spouse, Dino Bacchetti, who is now the leader of investigators in the 19th precinct.

11. LA Dead (2000)

In the novel, Stone Barrington, a former police officer turned lawyer and detective, travels to Venice to marry Dolce, the gorgeous daughter of a New York Mafioso. Before the rituals can begin, he discovers the untimely death of Vance Calder, a movie star and the spouse of Stone's old lover, Arrington.

12. Cold Paradise (2001)

Stone is surprised to recognise someone he thought was dead while lounging in the winter warmth of a Palm Beach cafe: gorgeous Allison Manning, whom he had represented against the charge of murder on a Caribbean island in Dead in the Water. Allison is healthy and alive, and she has suddenly become extremely wealthy.

13. The Short Forever (2002)

An anonymous customer contracts Stone and arrives in London on a mission he believes he knows, yet he doesn't. Stone quickly finds himself out of his comfort zone and beyond his depth. Two, probably three, murders and the passionate attentions of two ex-lovers make Stone's life more difficult. The ex-lovers are perplexed by their quarry's and clients' behaviour.

14. Dirty Work (2003)

Stone Barrington is hired to establish dishonesty in a heiress's marriage and organise an undercover investigation. However, the task becomes nasty and disastrous when the unfaithful husband is discovered dead, and the other wife flees without a trace. Barrington must clear his identity and uncover a killer among New York's glitterati.

15. Reckless Abandon (2004)

According to the plot, Holly has arrived in New York on the search for Trini Rodriguez, a terrible guy she believes she stabbed to death in a previous escapade. He's presently wanted for, among other things, bombing up twelve individuals by concealing bombs in the caskets of two of his last victims and exploding them at their funerals!

16. Two-Dollar Bill (2005)

In the series, Stone Barrington returns to his hometown, caught between a wealthy conman and a gorgeous prosecutor. Someone aims Stone and his former spouse Dino soon after they meet Billy Bob, a smooth-talking Texan carrying a wad of unusual two-dollar bills. Against his better judgment, Stone gives Billy Bob refuge for the night, but he quickly regrets it.

17. Iron Orchid (2005)

Holly Barker, the gorgeous, no-nonsense ex-police chief from Orchid Beach, Florida, is famed for cracking cases that even the FBI couldn't solve. Lance Cabot, a character familiar to readers from The Short Forever, now makes Holly an irresistible offer: join an elite intelligence squad tracking out terrorists on American soil. Their first victim, on the other hand, may be entirely American.

18. Fresh Disasters (2007)

Stone Barrington goes on his most risky adventure when he accepts a job as a lawyer for a shady and inexperienced con man--and becomes engaged in the New York mafia underworld. It began as simply another late night at Elaine's, with Stone consuming a porterhouse steak and relishing the company of his buddies.

19. Shoot Him If He Runs (2007)

The CIA sends Stone Barrington, Holly Barker, and Dino Baldachetti to a gorgeous Caribbean island to nail down murdering rogue agent Teddy Fay. However, their mission is hampered by corrupt local officials and covert American expats.

20. Hot Mahogany (2008)

In the novel, Stone Barrington is transferred from Elaine's to New England, where he discovers a refined but cutthroat world of valuable antiques, historic residences, and opulent country estates. In a world ruled by bluebloods and their inherited wealth, as well as the nouveau riche, there are surprisingly few engagement guidelines, and Stone discovers himself on a dangerous path.

Which Stuart Woods' books are made into movies?

Two of Stuart Woods' works, Chiefs (1981) and Grass Roots (1989), have been adapted into miniseries.

What was Stuart Woods' cause of death?

Woods passed away suddenly in his sleep on Friday at his place of residence in Litchfield County, Connecticut. He died on 22 July 2022 at 84 years.

Who was Stuart Woods' wife?

He married Jeanmarie Cooper in January 2013 until his demise on 22 July 2022. They lived together with a Labrador retriever named Fred.

What is Stuart Woods' last book?

His final work, Near Miss, was published in 2023 after his death. The novel is part of the Stone Barrington series, which chronicles the exploits of a sophisticated and intelligent New York lawyer and former NYPD investigator.

Does Stuart Woods have a ghostwriter?

While there have been rumours and speculation that Stuart used ghostwriters, there is no proof to support this. Stuart constantly stated that he wrote his books.

How many books are in the Stone Barrington series?

Since the debut title in 1991, the New York Times best-selling author has authored 65 volumes about Stone Barrington, increasing publication frequency from yearly to four times each year.

Will another author continue the Stone Barrington series?

No formal statement has been made regarding another person taking over the Stone Barrington series. However, the publisher may eventually hand over the torch to a new author, ensuring Stone Barrington's exploits continue to captivate audiences for years.

Above are Stuart Woods' books in order. Reading Stone Barrington's books in order allows you to enjoy the characters' development and experience the elaborate stories that Stuart Woods expertly constructs.

