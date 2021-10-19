Lorry fares to go up on Monday October 25 over fuel Price Increment

GPRTU has announced that starting Monday, October 25, 2021, transportation fares will go up

The increase in transport fares is as a result of fuel price increment

The percentage cut for the transport fare increment is yet to be made public

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced that starting Monday, October 25, 2021, transportation fares will go up.

According to the GPRTU, the fuel price increment is to be blamed for the expected rise in transport fares.

The percentage at which the increment would be done, is however not immediately known.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Alhaji Abass Imoro, the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, said they have met with the Transport Ministry on the issue and the only thing left for them is to increase the fares by next week.

“The rate at which our fuel prices are increased, I don’t want to preempt anything because there could be another increment soon,” he stated.

The GPRTU had earlier warned that it would soon consider increasing transport fares should the current trend of fuel price increments continue.

Fuel Prices increased

Fuel Prices at various pump stations in the country went up on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The prices were reportedly reviewed upwards by some seven percent.

The upward review in petroleum prices was made known by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

In an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, Mahama said people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

“Fuel costs are rising, every day the pump prices go up,” he said.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, Mahama said this year, many unions were unhappy when an insignificant 4% increment was given to them while Article 71 officeholders were given bigger increments.

