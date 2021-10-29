Soldiers have attacked the Suame Police station over the arrest of their colleague

The soldier was arrested while using an unlicensed motorcycle and refused to stop when the police signaled him to

He called his colleagues who came to the station and assaulted the police officer who was at post

Armed military officers have attacked the Suame Police Command in the Ashanti region over the arrest of their colleague soldier.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, the soldier was arrested while using an unlicensed motorcycle.

The six military officers who were reportedly called in by their colleague Staff Sergeant Jamel upon his arrest and detention allegedly assaulted the Police officer at the post.

Scenes from the Suame Police Station Photo credit: Starrfronline.com

Source: UGC

The report added that a police re-enforcement team from the Ashanti Regional Police Command has been deployed to the Suame Police station to maintain law and order.

The incident created some chaotic scenes in the area with residents living in fear of what next could happen.

This is the third time soldiers are attacking the Suame Police Command.

An eyewitness said a non-uniformed military who was riding an unlicensed motorbike was earlier stopped by the police but sped off.

The police, however, is said to have chased him and hit him with the back of a rifle, and taken him in.

