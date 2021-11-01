News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that about 17 people are feared dead in a gory accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday dawn, November 1, 2021 at Offinso Abofour in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region.

The police said the deceased comprise 14 females and three males

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, 15 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured accidents are receiving medical attention at St Patrick’s Hospital.

The report indicated that a Sprinter Bus heading towards the North with head porters, also known as 'kayayei' numbering 31 collided head-on with a trailer loaded with logs traveling down south.

In a report filed by Asaase.com, the accident involved a sprinter bus with registration number GT 6075-15 and an articulated truck, GS 4339-17.

The sprinter bus was loaded with passengers heading towards the Savannah Region and then the articulated truck was coming from Techiman towards Kumasi.

The report further indicated that when they got to the Abofour Forest, the articulated truck veered off its lane into the lane of the sprinter bus, thus colliding head-on.

