A Ghanaian man who was wrongfully convicted and jailed has been set free

The young man was charged as part of an armed robbery gang that went on an operation in 2018

An Appeals Court found him not guilty and released him after he served 13 years out of 25

A 39-year-old man who has spent 13 years in jail after an Accra Circuit Court found him guilty of robbery has been set free by the Court of Appeal which said the lower court erred in jailing the young man.

George Agbeko Agbeshie was sentenced to a 25-year jail term out of which he has served 13 years before he finally got his freedom.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on graphic.com.gh, Saani Mahmoud Abdul-Rasheed of the Legal Aid Commission filed an appeal on Agbeshie’s behalf, leading to his freedom by a three-member panel presided led by Justice Senyo Dzamefe alongside Justices Bright Mensah and Novisi Aryene.

The Court of Appeal said that the evidence on which Agbeshie was jailed was baseless and the prosecution did not prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was indeed involved in the robbery he was accused of.

Facts of the case as reported by the Daily Graphic:

On August 11, 2008, four robbers broke into the home of a married couple at New Dawhenya, Tema, and attacked them.

After subjecting the couple to severe beatings, amid threats of death, the robbers made away with GH¢150, a DVD player, three mobile phones, jewellery, including wedding rings, and other valuables.

Mr Agbeshie and two others were arrested and charged with the robbery, and although they pleaded not guilty, they were found guilty and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment each in hard labour on May 24, 2010, by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Agbeshie maintained his innocence and subsequently appealed his conviction by the Circuit Court at the High Court, but on October 24, 2016, the Accra High Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Circuit Court.

Dissatisfied, Mr Agbeshie filed a further appeal at the Court of Appeal on the ground that he was wrongfully convicted, arguing that he was arrested due to mistaken identity and that he had nothing to do with the robbery.

The evidence before the Court of Appeal showed that the three key witnesses — the couple and a neighbour — testified during the trial that they knew the robbers before the robbery and were able to recognise them during the robbery.

It was based on the said testimonies of the three witnesses that the Circuit Court convicted and sentenced the three accused persons, including Mr Agbeshie.

The husband, who was the first prosecution witness, had testified that three of the four robbers were not masked during the robbery and that he recognised all the three because he knew them and even knew where one resided.

When asked why he did not mention such vital information to the police, and also why he did not lead the police to the house of the one whom he claimed to know where he resided, he said he wanted the police to do their work.

For the wife, who was the third prosecution witness, she testified that all the robbers were masked but she was able to recognised the voice of Mr Agbeshie because she once intervened in a quarrel between him (Agbeshie) and a certain lady.

When asked why she waited until Mr Agbeshie was arrested before she told her husband and the police that she recognised his (Agbeshie’s) voice during the robbery, the wife said she was not well and also she did not want the information to leak, fearing that Agbeshie would escape.

Court’s analysis

Going by the testimony of the husband, the Court of Appeal wondered why the robbers would attack the couple unmasked knowing very well that the husband knew them.

With regard to the wife’s testimony, the court also wondered why Agbeshie, who was known to the wife, would not conceal his identity “only to speak so much to give himself away”.

The court concluded that the couple did not know the robbers who attacked them, an assertion which, it said, was strengthened by a testimony by the police investigator that the couple only disclosed that they knew the accused persons after an identification parade.

“We have also considered the traumatic experience of the couple at the hands of their assailants, which, in our view, could impair their judgement,” the court held.

Also, the court said its position was further fortified due to the inconsistencies in the testimonies of the couple.

“The identity of the accused persons was material. Accordingly, where the prosecution witnesses presented conflicting testimonies as to whether they were masked or not, that to our view is critical.

“In the instant case, while the husband testified that the robbers were not masked, his wife said they were masked,” the court said.

