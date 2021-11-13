Drowning tragedy: Headmaster of St. Charles Liwanga R/C JHS arrested

The Saboba District Police Commander has arrested the headmaster St. Charles Liwanga R/C JHS

The Headmaster turned himself in to the police after a drowning incident that killed seven students

The students were returning from the rice farm of their head teacher

The Headmaster of the St. Charles Liwanga R/C junior High School has reported himself to the police.

The police are currently detaining him to assist with investigations into the drowning of students of the school.

It will be recalled that seven students of the St. Charles Liwanga Junior High School in the Saboba District of the Northern Region yesterday drowned when one of the two canoes they were using capsized on the Oti River.

Bodies are still being searched for by search parties as some students remain missing. The students, numbering 31 had gone to harvest rice from the farm of their head teacher and were returning to Saboba when the disaster occurred.

The students had gone with the head teacher to harvest rice in Butuin, a community in the overseas area. Confirming the accident to JoyNews, Saboba District Police Commander ASP Shine Zoiku said a search party was able to rescue 21 survivors and recovered the 7 deceased who got drowned.

He said unconfirmed reports indicate that the boat was overloaded, hence the disaster. ASP Zoiku said Police have begun investigations into the accident.

He said the dead bodies are currently at the Saboba District Police Station waiting to be moved to the Yendi hospital for preservation.

Meanwhile, Brother of the headteacher, David Takah told JoyNews that the family does not know his whereabouts currently, as efforts to reach him have failed.

