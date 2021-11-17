From the consortium of Jandel Ltd, MullenLowe Accra and BTL Africa, comes the third edition of Light Up the City 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Since 2019, various prominent avenues, roundabouts and buildings have witnessed exceptional transformation with stunning Christmas lighting displays during the Christmas season.

This year takes a new dimension as part of The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council’s “Let’s make Greater Accra work again” agenda.

The Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey has confirmed his desire to work with all MMDCEs across Greater Accra to bring the cheer and joyfulness of the Christmas season to Accra.

At the launch of “Operation Clean Your Frontage”, the regional minister confirmed he was excited to start working with the newly appointed MMDCEs.

He also reiterated his commitment to working with Jandel, MullenLowe Accra and BTL Africa over the season and called on corporate institutions to support the “Light Up the City” initiative and also focus on beautifying their frontage during the festive season.

Highlighting the local content and creative inspiration, the Executive Chairman of Jandel Ltd and creative originator Madam Afi Amoro confirmed another key tenet of “Light Up the City” as job creation and the promotion and re-use of locally available materials. “Last year, over 120 young men and women were hired to execute the project. Our aim for this year is to match or improve on this to bring some tangible financial benefits to the youth in the respective locations”, she confirmed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The consortium will for the 2nd year introduce as part of the Light Up the City project, the Bronya in Gh ’21 Christmas Village which will involve the transformation of the Nationalism Park into a Christmas themed park featuring exciting lights, grottos and other fun but safe localized activities for families as well as visitors into the city of Accra.

Source: Yen