10 dead, 4 in critical condition as galamsey caves in at Prestea Hunivali

Ten persons are feared dead after an illegal mining also known as galamsey pit caved in at Wassa Essikma in the Prestea Hunivali Municipality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Four of the rescued persons are also in critical condition.

The sad incident occurred on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, around 8 pm.

According to a 3news report, the survivors are currently receiving medical attention at the Wassa Nkran community clinic.

More to follow...

Source: Yen