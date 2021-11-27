Police release list of 5 most wanted cars in Ghana today
- Ghanaian police are on a mission to search for five illegal vehicles
- These vehicles where they photographed the traffic rules are evasive
- Vehicles and vehicle registration numbers specified have been removed
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Close Circuit TV (CCTV) Monitoring and Surveillance Center cameras from the Ghanaian Department of Motor Vehicles and Transport captured five vehicles committing traffic offenses.
Police in a Facebook post announcing the case, urged car owners to report to the Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Tudu, Accra to assist with the investigation.
Five vehicles with registration numbers; GN 3579- 20, MAJESTY 1, GR 7648- 15, GR 1460- 19 once GN 2939-14 was filmed on Friday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am along Spintex Road-Papaye, Airport Traffic Light and Okponglo Junction.
Offenses committed by motorists include; unauthorized parking, dangerous driving and dangerous driving for road users. They must report it to the police within 24 hours.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Source: Yen.com.gh