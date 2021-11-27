Ghanaian police are on a mission to search for five illegal vehicles

These vehicles where they photographed the traffic rules are evasive

Vehicles and vehicle registration numbers specified have been removed

Close Circuit TV (CCTV) Monitoring and Surveillance Center cameras from the Ghanaian Department of Motor Vehicles and Transport captured five vehicles committing traffic offenses.

Police release list of 5 most wanted cars in Ghana today. Photo: Ghana Police Service

Police in a Facebook post announcing the case, urged car owners to report to the Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Tudu, Accra to assist with the investigation.

Five vehicles with registration numbers; GN 3579- 20, MAJESTY 1, GR 7648- 15, GR 1460- 19 once GN 2939-14 was filmed on Friday between 6:00 am and 9:00 am along Spintex Road-Papaye, Airport Traffic Light and Okponglo Junction.

Offenses committed by motorists include; unauthorized parking, dangerous driving and dangerous driving for road users. They must report it to the police within 24 hours.

