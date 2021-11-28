The Ghana Immigration Service has stopped over 200 foreigners from coming to Ghana

These foreigners were being smuggled to Ghana from Niger

The operation happened at the Aflao main border

Buses conveying 202 foreigners were intercepted by the Aflao Immigration Service on Saturday, November 27.

The foreigners, mostly citizens of Niger were held up at the Aflao main border after officers were alerted of their movement to different parts of the country.

Ghana Immigration intercepts over 200 foreigners smuggled to Ghana. Photo: Myjoyonline

Source: Getty Images

According to sector commander of the Immigration Service, Assistant Commissioner Frederick Baah Doudu, 92 foreigners were arrested by the defence intelligence of the Ghana Armed Forces and 110 by the Immigration Service.

Investigations by the officers revealed that majority of the foreigners were without valid travel documents.

A fraction of the foreigners who were Nigerians were escorted out of the country.

MCE for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor who was at the scene commended the officials for swiftly responding and carrying out their duties with diligence.

He noted that government is committed to ensuring that issues of illegal entry into the country becomes a thing of the past.

