Thirty-four cases of the new Omricon coronavirus vaccine have been detected from returning travelers at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said it announced the detection of 34 cases from some 120 samples of returning travelers to the country.

In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh per a Tweet from Noguchi, they were detected from samples collected between November 21-25.

"The Omicron variant was detected in 28% (34 out of 120) of returning traveler samples (collected from 21-25 November) sequenced. These are the first imported cases of the variant into Ghana, and we are closely monitoring its potential spread in the local population. We encourage the general public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 prevention protocols," the tweet noted.

Ghana records first 2 cases of Omricon COVID-19

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the first two cases of the Omnicron variant of the coronavirus.

The GHS says it detected the new variant of the COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

A report filed by Citinewsroom indicates that it was discovered on Sunday, November 21, 2021, on a Nigerian traveler. It however said the variant has not yet been discovered within the community.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye made this known during a presentation at the launch of Ghana’s Covid-19 vaccination month.

It has assured Ghanaians that all protocols have been intensified at the airport to ensure that there will be no community spread.

Vaccinated persons are immuned to new Omicron COVID variant

In other news, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that the new coronavirus variant, known as Omicron’, will not affect those who have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

The GHS said those groups of people should not be scared of being attacked by the new variant of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is not yet clear if Omicron causes more severe disease.

Source: Yen.com.gh