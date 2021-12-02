Captain Smart arrested by Ghana police over comments on the country's peace

Host of the Onua TV morning show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has been arrested.

The Nima Divisional Police Command picked him up on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

He was arrested for following some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on the country's peace and security, as captured by a statement by the Ghana Police Sevice.

He is currently in Police Custody assisting the investigations.

A separate statement from the National Media Commission (NMC) said Captain Smart called for “insurrection against the state of Ghana and its institutions” in a recent broadcast on Accra-based Onua FM.

