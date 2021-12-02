President Nana Addo Dankwa's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has appealed to drivers to suspend their strike.

A leading member of the Coalition of Transport Operators, Ibrahim Musa, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday December 6 that there was a communique from her office appealing for them to return to the roads.

He added that per the communique sent by the chief of staff, the president wants to intervene.

“There was a purported communication from the Chief of Staff that the strike be suspended because the President wants to intervene , and that the President would want to meet the coalition,”.

Passengers were left stranded in most parts of Accra following the strike by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators which started today, Monday, December 6, 2021.

The strike follows a continuous increase in fuel prices over the last few months

More to follow...

Source: Yen.com.gh