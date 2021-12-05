Teacher union embarks on nationwide demonstration on December 15

- Teachers' union joins protest on December 15

- They say the government wants to deduct ¢ 509 from their grants

- It's all about the teacher's one-laptop program

The teachers' union, known as the All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG), is expected to strike on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The protest, according to the group, was to appease its displeasure with the government's decision to deduct 509 of the teacher's allowance as payment for a single teacher's laptop policy.

According to the Union, the arrests were made during the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

'The general secretary of the All Teachers Alliance in Ghana, Albert Dadson Amoah, in an interview with Accra-based Citi News said "they [GES] should prepare us. Teachers are depriving themselves. ₵509 for teachers.”

“Apart from that there are GES staff who are not teachers, there are cleaners, cooks and others. Some received a minimum wage of GH ₵ 700 and the government has continued to deduct GH ₵ 509 from their salaries. How are these people expected to survive? ”

Mr Amoah, who believed the teachers had been disrespected, emphasized that this time around they would not look, not care, but would protest until their grievances were resolved.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Innovative Teachers Association in Ghana, Stephen Desu, said that as the matter was still in court there was no need for ATAG and other teachers' unions to start a protest.

“We will focus more on the court case without wasting our time. We do not agree with the action they intend to take. ”

Under the one teacher's policy, One laptop, the government required teachers to pay 30 percent of the GHS 1,550 deductions from their salaries while paying 70 percent.

