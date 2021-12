Thousands of Ghanaian commuters have been left to their fates as commercial transport operators embark on a nationwide sit-down strike.

The strike which started in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021, has left many lorry stations deserted as vehicle owners sit and watch on as passengers struggle.

Source: Yen