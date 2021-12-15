President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.

This update comes as the government has declared December as a month of vaccination.

The last time the president gave such an address was on July 25, 2021, at a time when the country was experiencing its third wave of COVID-19.

Currently, all immigrants who have not been inoculated upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport will be vaccinated before they can be permitted to enter the country.

More soon...

