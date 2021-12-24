Bice Osei Kuffour has launched a campaign for accident-free Christmas and New Year

The recently appointed MP of the Ghana Post intimated that he was concerned about lives and wanted all who used roads to do so in one piece

The former MUSIGA president lauded the many agencies that play vital roles in ensuring road safety in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

National Road Safety Campaign Ambassador Bice Obour Osei Kuffour has launched the Go Come Campaign in response to the rising and rampant road carnage.

The campaign is aimed at helping educate road users, especially drivers to tread cautiously.

The National Road Safety Ambassador who was recently appointed Managing Director of Ghana Post intimated that his long-standing passion and desire to see Ghana's roads safe was still his heartbeat.

As a result, he has been driven to embark on this national campaign to ensure that travellers during the Yuletide and beyond would travel safely to their destinations.

Photos of Obour. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He stressed "It is very possible for us to experience accident-free Christmas and New Year if we will all stay committed to the tenets of road safety and watch out for each other. If we don't over speed, do wrong overtaking, don't drink alcohol and drive.

If we will pay attention to road signs and most importantly ensure that human lives are protected at all times, we can achieve an accident-free Yuletide"

The Okoaba hit Composer said his commitment to see Ghana's roads safe will always be a critical part of him no matter how high he rises in society because the human resource base of every Nation remains its most priced assets.

He thanked the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service for their collaboration.

He also thanked corporate organization like Goil, Ghana Gas, SIC Insurance, National Lotteries Authority and KGL Group, for their support in this endeavor.

Ghana Post gets new Managing Director as Akufo-Addo appoints Obour

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Bice Osei Kuffour, known in showbiz circles as Obour, as the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

His appointment is subject to regularization in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the company’s regulation since he would be occupying the position in an acting capacity.

Obour is expected to see to the expansion of Ghana Posts' postal network to possible areas and improve service to areas that are not viable.

Source: YEN.com.gh