Some passenger travelling to Ghana for the first time have lauded the seamless Ghana Card process they were taken through

Many of these passenger indicated that they were quite elated by the process and lauded the airport officials for the innovation

Chief Superintendent Sharif Karikari, Deputy Head of the GIS’s Management Information Systems (MIS) Department spoke about the process

Passengers from Ghana who entered the nation for the first time using the Ghana Card instead of passports regarded the system as quick and easy.

The passengers, who arrived at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2022, onboard an Ethiopian Airline flight (ET 921) from Addis Ababa, went through the process, which was overseen by Ghana Immigration Service officials (GIS).

This was revealed when GIS officials accompanied a group of journalists to the KIA’s Terminal 3 arrival hall to see the process as part of the official launch of the Ghana Card as an ICAO-compliant travel document on March 1.

Passengers At Kotoka International Airport Applaud Ghana Card Process

Mr Dennis Bekoe, who arrived from the United Kingdom (UK), and Ms Akua Mansa, who arrived from South Africa, both claimed the card was easier to use than the passport because they spent less time going through the arrival protocols.

Booths that have been designated

Following the observation of the arrival procedure, Chief Superintendent Sharif Karikari, Deputy Head of the GIS’s Management Information Systems (MIS) Department, told the media that specific booths had been assigned as areas to admit Ghanaians with Ghana cards into the nation.

“Before we go ahead and admit the passenger to make sure the owner is, indeed, the legal owner of the card,” he said, the identification of Ghana Card holders would be confirmed against the national identity record.

“We process the individual through the system when they merely have the card,” he said, “and after verification, the person is processed through the embarkation card, and then he is let into the nation.”

Furthermore, Chief Supt Karikari stated that on boarding using Ghana cards, all airlines had been informed.

“Those with non-citizen cards who are foreigners can not use it because they are other nationals,” he remarked in response to a question about foreigners with the Ghana Card.

He stated that a Ghanaian traveller would be let into the nation after being successfully confirmed.

Background story

As a result of the Ghana Card’s official acceptance as an ICAO-compliant travel document, the GIS stated on Monday that it would begin admitting Ghanaian passengers and dual nationals returning to Ghana with a valid Ghana Card starting March 1, 2022.

It stated that the Ghana Card would be an optional travel document, but that it could not be used outside of the ECOWAS sub-region unless bilateral agreements with other nations were completed.

“Ghanaians who have renounced their Ghanaian citizenship in order to seek citizenship in another country are not eligible to travel on the Ghana Card, but dual nationals using the Ghana Card will not require visas to enter Ghana,” it stated.

The Ghanaian who entered Ghana with the Ghana Card must show the card to Immigration officials at the Immigration Departure Control upon departure.

A traveller who enters the nation using a fraudulently obtained or phony Ghana Card would be denied entry and/or arrested and prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws, according to the statement.

It stated that obtaining or using a falsified or phony travel document was illegal under Section 52 of the Immigration Act of 2000 (Act 573), and that convicted offenders might face fines and/or imprisonment.

