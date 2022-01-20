W/R: Many feared dead in huge gas explosion in Bogoso; video pops up

News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that there has been an explosion in Bogoso, a suburb of the Western region of Ghana.

Preliminary reports sighted on 3news.com have it that a car carrying some chemicals was involved in an accident with a motorbike leading to the explosion.

A video which is fast going viral has shown the massive destruction the explosion has left in its wake.

Many people are feared dead and several others have been unaccounted for as people have joined rescue efforts to find some missing persons.

Source: YEN.com.gh