British-born Ghanaian entrepreneur, Lorraine Wright, has officially received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) Award

The founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year (UGCY) was decorated with the honour at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom

She received the award eight months after she was announced as a recipient, making her one of few Ghanaians to get the MBE recognition

British-born Ghanaian entrepreneur and Oxford Executive, Lorraine Wright, has been honoured with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) Award from the Queen of England.

She was decorated at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom eight months after she was announced as a recipient.

The award was presented by HRH Princess Royal, Princess Anne, on behalf of the Queen.

UK-Born Ghanaian Entrepreneur Officially Receives MBE Award From Queen Of England.

Source: UGC

Princess Anne congratulated Lorraine and commended her efforts in promoting gospel music.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) is a prestigious award that acknowledges the feats and service of people who have distinguished themselves in various fields across the United Kingdom.

Lorraine, who is the founder of University Gospel Choir of the Year (UGCY), is not the only Ghanaian who has received the award. GUBA Enterprise Founder and CEO Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Philanthropist Kofi Gyasi Adjepong Boateng, are among a few notable personalities who have received the award.

UGCY is a voluntary organisation providing a platform for University Gospel Choirs across the United Kingdom, and most recently in Ghana, to develop and showcase their musical skills, talents, and abilities.

