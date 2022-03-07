Ghana celebrated 65 years of independence on March 6, 2022, and the day saw a lot of activities on social media

Twitter for one saw massive trends, wishes and Ghana-themed photos and celebrations on the day

YEN.com.gh brings you some of the hottest trends on Twitter on the day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The spotlight was on the motherland, as Ghana marked its 65th Independence Day on Sunday, March 6. People from across the nation came together, in-person and across social networks like Twitter, to celebrate the day and honour the heroes who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country.

Themed “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better, the anniversary celebration was an eye-catching event which featured parades by the Ghana Armed Forces, Security Services and schools, poem recitals, drum appellations, gymnastic display, climaxed with a National Address by H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the hoisting of the national flag.

Ghana’s 65th Independence Day on Twitter: The hashtags, messages & wishes

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Day also saw several hashtags trending. #Flag was among the first to gain traction on Twitter, and “The Flag, The Face” trend also made the rounds in the early hours of day, with people posting the Ghana flag alongside a photo of themselves, indicating their national pride.

As the host city for the national Independence Day celebrations for the first time in Ghana’s history, it came as no surprise that #CapeCoast2022 was among the popular trends; with several Tweets and messages featuring the hashtag. Twitter user KofiAwortwe11 acknowledged the readiness of the region in a Tweet, and there were cheerful reactions from the Cape Coast sports stadium.

#KwameNkrumah was not left out as people celebrated one of Ghana’s founding fathers and first President, for his role in achieving independence. The enduring speech he gave to the people of Ghana on the eve of independence was also celebrated, with news outlets like Ghana Stories and YEN.com.gh including quotes from the speech in Tweets and captions. Former President John Dramani Mahama also Tweeted a photo of his late father with Kwame Nkrumah.

Other media outlets also shared snippets of the anniversary celebration on Twitter. Hitz1039 FM posted a video, highlighting the presence of traditional masqueraders at the celebrations in Cape Coast, with the hashtags, #GhanaMonthonJoy and #GhanaAt65”.

There were messages of solidarity from other nations congratulating Ghana on its 65th Independence including US & Canada. The US Embassy Ghana Tweeted congratulations to all Ghanaians home and abroad on the anniversary of Ghana’s Independence.

The feeling of patriotism is always at an all-time high on Independence Day. To show their undying love for Ghana, celebrities took to Twitter to wish their fans on Independence Day. Lydia Forson & Giovani Caleb wrote respectively, “Ghana. 65 Years. One day we will become everything we gained our independence for” and “Happy 65th Independence Day to all Ghanaians home and abroad.” Joy FM’s Owuraku Ampofo posted a Tweet of Asamoah Gyan dancing on the football pitch in celebration of “two of our greatest gifts to the world; music and football”.

Everyday Ghanaians have also been sharing their views on this significant & special day on Twitter, with Tweets referring to Ghana as a land of “happiness, love, and peace”, and by posting beautiful photos with celebratory captions.

TwitterGhana summed it up nicely with a Tweet; celebrating the land of gold, hospitality, and jollof #GhanaAt65.

Source: YEN.com.gh