Renting a home is one of the first things that come to mind when people want to break away from parental scrutiny, when they have landed decent-paying jobs or when they are making plans to marry.

Students relocating to other cities for school or professionals who have to travel for work are not excluded from house-hunting.

A typical compound house in Accra. Photo source: Getty Images

In Ghana, looking for a place to rent can be a very daunting task, especially in a city like Accra which largely contributes to the country's housing deficit of about 1.8 million units.

Searching for a place to rent does not have to be too tedious when you know exactly what you are doing and where to look. Below are three factors to consider before beginning your quest for house hunting.

How long do you plan to stay?

Ghana is home to many expatriates and tourists who have significantly contributed to the country’s economy. According to a Forbes publication, The Year of Return in 2019 had about 750,000 tourists visiting Ghana with a revenue boost of up to 1.9 billion dollars.

Returnees from the diaspora gather around for a group picture. Photo credit: yearofreturn.com

If you are an expatriate in Ghana torn between whether to rent or buy a home, one major factor to consider is how long you intend to stay in the country. If you intend to stay in Ghana for less than 5 years, then it is advisable that you rent a place.

Deciding on a Real Estate Agent

It is almost impossible to find a place to rent in Ghana without the involvement of a real estate agent. The challenge, however, is deciding on which agent will be useful in getting your dream place for you.

One of the most important things to consider when deciding on an agent is whether he/she has access to the property they are suggesting to you.

When agents take you to see a property, always insist on meeting with the landlord of the property. Do this when you are seriously considering the property.

Deciding on a Property

There is no doubt that property agents might show you a number of houses to choose from. How then do you decide on an ideal home? Consider these three (3) guidelines:

The proximity of the property to your school or place of work? It's best to decide on a property that is not too far away from your school or work. You do not want to spend all your earnings on transportation. Check and inspect the amenities in the house. Check for whether the property has a constant water supply and electricity. Also, check for things such as leaky roofs and faulty wiring. You do not want to move into a property and start regretting it after one week. Have a conversation with your prospective landlord. If they are giving you vibes of an unreasonable person, then run as long as your legs can carry you no matter how gorgeous the property may appear. Your peace of mind is more important than an elegant house with a terrible landlord.

These are some guidelines that we believe will make your house-hunting process quite easier to bear. Do you have some guidelines of your own that you follow? Let us know in the comments.

