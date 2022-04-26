A strange upside-down house in South Africa has received a lot of mixed reactions from social media users with many doubting whether it truly exists

The house is a tourist attraction where people come with their families to enjoy the exhibition and also take pictures

There are a number of such bizarre-looking houses across the world which can make it difficult for people to believe that they are real

A house in South Africa has been deliberately built upside down to serve as a tourist attraction. The house is located at R3 Hartbeeshoek Road, Hartbeespoort, 0216, South Africa. Many South Africans troop to the site to take pictures for social media.

Tales Of Africa posted the upside-down house on their Facebook page which elicited a lot of mixed reactions from netizens. Some could not believe that the house was real. They rather strongly believed that it was a very good work of photoshop.

Others posted pictures of themselves at the tourist site when they visited in person. This was to get the “doubting Thomases” to believe.

Below are some reactions Yen.com.gh sampled from the comments section.

John TrailMusic wrote:

Photo shop, every material things should be upsidedown not only the human being.

Nicolette Mamiki posted a picture of herself at the house with this comment"

It exists and it states that it's an attraction site for tourists

Chidinma Divine opined:

You can't confuse my brain, I refuse to be confused.

The moment you enter the house, the furniture and every other thing which should typically be at the ground level will now be above your head.

Two women take a picture in the upside-down house. Photo credit: Tales Of Africa

The house is purposely built at an angle that contributes profoundly to the illusion and experience one has when entering the house. There is a similar-looking house in Trassenheide, Germany

There are other bizarre-looking houses like this one scattered around different parts of the world. Five of these are:

The Mushroom House in Perinton, New York The Nautilus in Mexico City, Mexico Cube Houses in Rotterdam, Netherlands The Bubble House in Cannes, France The Steel House in Ransom Canyon, Texas

