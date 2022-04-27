Are you in the market shopping for an apartment? Then capitalize on the long weekend ahead to land yourself a sweet deal.

Rent prices in Accra are some of the most expensive in Africa. According to Ghana’s Rent Act 220, landlords can only take money for rent advance for up to only six months. However, that is not usually the case. Landlords typically opt for one or two years' rent advance which makes it more unbearable for people who want to afford decent accommodation in Accra.

Two men discuss apartments for rent in Accra. Photo credit: Zion Felix on Youtube. Source: UGC

Nevertheless, you also don't want to settle for just any place because it is cheap. If you are considering an apartment, it is important to go for one which will give you value for your money, suit your lifestyle and give you peace in the long term.

Yen.com.gh has put together this carefully curated list of some of the hot properties on the market right now for your consideration.

One-bedroom apartment at North Legon. Photo credit: edanra.com. Source: UGC

Don't look down on this property! This executive one-bedroom apartment at North Legon is located in a serene environment and comes with amenities such as a self prepaid meter and air-conditioning.

The property is part of an apartment complex in a walled and gated compound.

One-bedroom apartment at Ashaiman. Photo Credit: Gumption Properties on Jiji. Source: UGC

This executive chamber and hall self-contain apartment in Ashaiman is ideal for young working professionals who are just starting in life. It offers amenities not found in a typical one-bedroom space such as chandeliers and a dining area.

Other amenities include a self pre-paid meter, kitchen cabinets and a P.O.P ceiling. There are also two different entrances to the washroom; one to be used by visitors and the other by the occupant.

A two-bedroom apartment at Achimota. Photo Credit: Roko Son on Jiji. Source: UGC

If you're starting a family then seriously consider this classy two-bedroom apartment for rent in Achimota. The property comes with a wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, dining area, tiled floor, P.O.P ceiling, dishwasher and a balcony.

The property also has a very large tiled compound for car parking.

One-bedroom apartment at Odorkor. Photo credit: Eric Thubiorce on jiji. Source: Jiji

This is quite a steal for a newly built one-bedroom apartment at Odorkor. The property is not too far away from the Odorkor official town market.

The property is a walled and gated storey building by the roadside. It has a constant flow of water and a self-meter.

When you finally land that dream apartment, it is important to make sure that you protect it from flooding, especially when we have entered the rainy season. YEN.com.gh earlier wrote about how you can protect your home from damage this rainy season.

